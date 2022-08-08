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Wellness

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 25% Off

Shop OV's Friends & Family Sale, where you can take 25% off best-selling activewear

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 27, 2026 12:25 pm EDT
A man hiking in Outdoor Voices apparel.
Just in time for warmer temps.
Outdoor Voices

The Gist

Outdoor Voices is currently running a rare Friends & Family sale, slashing 25% off its entire collection of stylish, performance-packed activewear and lounge essentials, with deals expiring tonight.

Key Takeaways

  • Outdoor Voices is hosting a sitewide Friends & Family sale.
  • The promotion offers a 25% discount on all products.
  • The sale concludes tonight.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For years, we’ve spent considerable time lounging and working out in Outdoor Voices’ activewear. The athleisure brand is known for its stylish and comfortable exercise and lounge essentials that are packed with performance properties and technical fabrics to keep you looking and feeling good. While the brand has undergone a recent rebrand under new old leadership (OG founder Ty Haney is back at the helm), the site still offers many of its tried-and-true best-sellers, like its hike-ready RecTrek Pant and cloud-soft sweat sets.

Unfortunately, Outdoor Voices is a little skimpy on sitewide sales, so opportunities to cop a piece of the brand’s activewear at a discount are few and far between. It’s why we’d encourage you not to neglect the brand’s current Friends & Family sale, where you can take 25% off everything.

Below, we’ve rounded up some top styles to shop during the brand’s sale. Just note: The deals end tonight, so if a piece catches your eye, we recommend pouncing now.

The Best Outdoor Voices Deals

Outdoor Voices Everyday Classic Shortsleeve
Outdoor Voices Everyday Classic Shortsleeve
Buy Here : $38 $28
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Slim Sweatpant

Buy Here : $88 $66
Outdoor Voices RecFleece 1/2 Zip
Outdoor Voices RecFleece 1/2 Zip
Buy Here : $108 $81
Outdoor Voices RecTrek Pant
Outdoor Voices RecTrek Pant
Buy Here : $108 $81
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit 7″ Short
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit 7″ Short
Buy Here : $58 $43
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Hoodie
Buy Here : $88 $66
Outdoor Voices RecTrek 7″ Short
Outdoor Voices RecTrek 7″ Short

Outdoor Voices : $58 $43

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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