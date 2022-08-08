Outdoor Voices is currently running a rare Friends & Family sale, slashing 25% off its entire collection of stylish, performance-packed activewear and lounge essentials, with deals expiring tonight.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

For years, we’ve spent considerable time lounging and working out in Outdoor Voices’ activewear. The athleisure brand is known for its stylish and comfortable exercise and lounge essentials that are packed with performance properties and technical fabrics to keep you looking and feeling good. While the brand has undergone a recent rebrand under new old leadership (OG founder Ty Haney is back at the helm), the site still offers many of its tried-and-true best-sellers, like its hike-ready RecTrek Pant and cloud-soft sweat sets.

Unfortunately, Outdoor Voices is a little skimpy on sitewide sales, so opportunities to cop a piece of the brand’s activewear at a discount are few and far between. It’s why we’d encourage you not to neglect the brand’s current Friends & Family sale, where you can take 25% off everything.

Below, we’ve rounded up some top styles to shop during the brand’s sale. Just note: The deals end tonight, so if a piece catches your eye, we recommend pouncing now.

The Best Outdoor Voices Deals

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »