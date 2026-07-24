Yes. For sure. I felt low-key high-key. (This was something I wrote down in my notes; made perfect sense to me at the time.) I left the showroom and walked for an hour around Lower Manhattan, surprised both by my lack of late-day misanthropy and an uncharacteristic Curious George-esque desire to walk in and out of the many shops. I then sat on a stoop on Mott Street and people-watched for a while. No AirPods, no nothing. I felt calm and oddly wise.