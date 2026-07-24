You Can Journey to Any Corner of the Globe, But Can Your Gear?

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The Best Luggage and Travel Gear, According to a Professional Globetrotter

After testing products on trips through Rwanda, Australia and India, these are the items that have earned a permanent spot in my rotation

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
July 24, 2026 2:23 pm EDT
A collage of pictures of travel gear: small capsules in white and grey, aluminum carry-on suitcases, a green backpack and a clear toiletry case
I never leave home without (at least some of) these.
Cadence, Sterling Pacific, Calpak, Quince, Away

The Gist

After years of globetrotting and testing products on her trips, our travel editor shares her list of indispensable gear, from best-in-class suitcases to essential airplane accessories.

Key Takeaways

  • When it comes to carry-on suitcases, she recommends aluminum designs over polycarbonate options.
  • Outside of carry-ons, Away, Lojel and Yeti are her favorite brands for other types of luggage.
  • After testing a variety of neck pillows over the years, she's settled on one design that helps her sleep...without an accompanying sore neck.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

During my tenure at InsideHook, I’ve collected more travel products than I can count. Some I didn’t even know existed before I became a travel editor (looking at you, indestructible wine-bottle carrier). I’ve reached the point where I now hand out luggage as party favors to dinner guests. “You get a carry-on, you get a carry-on, you get a carry-on!” 

There are, however, a handful of products I will never part with. Items that have trailed me through the streets of Tokyo, up into Rwanda’s Virunga Mountains, across the Australian outback, along an Indian road trip and onto private island resorts off Turks and Caicos. We’ve been through some things, you see.

I’m not one to gatekeep, so today I’m sharing this estimable checklist: my all-time favorite travel products, which I use virtually every time I venture forth. One thing missing that you’ll probably see on every other roundup of this sort? Packing cubes. Trust me, they’re not as revolutionary as the internet would have you believe. 

Now that that’s cleared up, here’s the gear that’s actually earned a permanent spot in my rotation.

Quince Aluminum Carry-On Suitcase
Quince Aluminum Carry-On Suitcase
Buy Here : $275

I’ve long been on the fence about buying a certain aluminum carry-on — specifically the Rimowa Original Cabin — so when I got the chance to take Quince’s version for a spin, I was stoked. It’s a genuinely great piece of luggage, particularly for what it costs (read: not much at all). It shows very little wear and tear, which is notable for aluminum, and feels well made in a way that will surprise those of you who own one of the polycarbonate options that have flooded the market.

Sterling Pacific 35L Cabin Travel Case
Sterling Pacific 35L Cabin Travel Case
Buy Here : $1,950

Speaking of aluminum luggage, allow me to introduce this sexy little number from Sterling Pacific. I gifted it to my husband, and I’ll admit, I get jealous every time he pulls it out ahead of a trip. It’s substantial and comes loaded with sweet details: a gorgeous ring-spun twill lining, leather handles and an amenity and care kit. It looks expensive, and it is, but if you’re after a carry-on you can pass down to your children and their children after them, this is the one.

The 100 Best Travel Products
The 100 Best Travel Products
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Away Sport Backpack
Away Sport Backpack
Buy Here : $240

Away launched a U.S. Open collection last summer, and I snagged this gym bag in Clubhouse Green. It is, by far, my most-complimented bag ever. It’s not just extremely good-looking, it’s also incredibly practical, doubling as my work bag on days when I go straight to the gym from the office. It fits my laptop, Kindle, Hokas and a change of clothes, plus whatever odds and ends I happen to be carrying, with room to spare.

Trtl Travel Pillow
Trtl Travel Pillow
Buy Here : $55 $47

I’ve struggled with neck pillows for almost as long as I’ve been traveling. I never have trouble sleeping on flights, but despite every brand’s claims, I always wake up with a sore neck. Eventually I gave up and settled on a cheap and definitely highly flammable option from Hudson News in Terminal B at Newark. That is, until I came upon Trtl’s Travel Pillow. When they say no head-bobbing, they mean it. It’s made of velvety fleece and features patented support that holds your neck in an ergonomic position. Ergo, no more sore neck.

Cadence Capsules
Cadence Capsules
Shop Here

I’ve written about Cadence, the internet-famous refillable travel containers, dozens of times over the years, and for a simple reason: I haven’t found any product that comes close. You can build your own set — custom labels, three sizes, 10 colors — and they’re magnetic, so they click together in a honeycomb-like formation. I use them for everything from medications to jewelry to liquids, and I’ve never had so much as a single leak.

Lojel Cubo Large Luggage
Lojel Cubo Large Luggage
Buy Here : $480 $408

I used to try to fit everything into a carry-on regardless of a trip’s length or nature, but as I’ve gotten older, I frankly don’t have the energy. I’m not going to skimp on warm clothes for a snowy week in Finland just to avoid a 20-minute wait at baggage claim. So I’ve started reaching for larger suitcases, and when I do, this is the one I grab. It’s massive, looks good and packs from the top, duffel-bag style, which simplifies the whole process.

Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case
Calpak Clear Cosmetics Case
Buy Here : $85

Maybe you, a man, aren’t in the market for a cosmetics case yourself. (What if I called it a dopp kit?) But I’d bet you know someone who is, or will be — so you should know about this one from Calpak. I never travel without it. In fact, in Goldilocks fashion, I tried all three sizes before settling on the medium, which fits my many toiletries with ease.

Yeti Crossroads 60L Travel Duffel
Yeti Crossroads 60L Travel Duffel
Buy Here : $250

I’m a Yeti loyalist through and through, but even if I weren’t, I’d still be into this duffel. It’s the perfect size for a weekend trip, with interior divider panels to keep things organized and structured walls that keep it from collapsing in on itself. Mine’s in “Cape Dark Taupe,” and it’s extremely handsome.

Meet your guide

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.
More from Lindsay Rogers »

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