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Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle

Don’t Miss Carl Friedrik’s Ultra Rare Travel Essentials Sale

Summer travel starts with the right accessories, on sale

By Shelby Slauer
July 8, 2026 2:58 pm EDT
Various pieces of Carl Friedrik luggage floating in a pool
Travel-worthy luggage at a rare discount? Say less.
Carl Friedrik

The Gist

Carl Friedrik is holding an incredibly rare summer sale through July 12, offering a prime opportunity to acquire their elevated, high-end travel essentials for your next journey. This limited-time event features discounts on chic suitcases, weekenders and briefcases, perfect for upgrading your travel style.

Key Takeaways

  • Carl Friedrik is offering a summer sale on its luxury travel accessories.
  • The limited-time event concludes on July 12.
  • Featured items include discounted suitcases, weekenders, cardholders and briefcases.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you hear that? That’s the sound of your next summer trip calling, provided you have the right accessories to go with it. Luckily for you, Carl Friedrik is having an incredibly rare summer sale, now through July 12th.

If you’re not familiar, we’ve long been fans of Carl Friedrik for its elevated, high-end travel essentials, whether you’re in for a short trip or a long one. We’re talking suitcases, weekenders, briefcases — if you’re looking for a chic forever travel companion, we promise these investment pieces are worth every penny.

Review: Your New Favorite Weekender Bag
Review: Your New Favorite Weekender Bag
 Meet your new best on-the-go friend

We’ve included our top picks from the sale below, or you can check out everything they have to offer here.

Shop the Carl Friedrik Summer Sale:

Carl Friedrik Compact Weekender
Carl Friedrik Compact Weekender
Buy Here: $445 $356

You heard it here first: It’s your new favorite weekender.

Carl Friedrik The Cardprotector
Carl Friedrik The Cardprotector
Buy Here: $175 $140

The safest card holder in town.

Carl Friedrik The Aluminum Carry-On
Carl Friedrik The Aluminum Carry-On
Buy Here : $945 $756

A trendy carry-on with a signature Carl Friedrik touch.

Carl Friedrik City-Hopper Backpack
Carl Friedrik City-Hopper Backpack
Buy Here : $495 $396

Get city hoppin’.

Carl Friedrik Dunloe Briefcase
Carl Friedrik Dunloe Briefcase
Buy Here : $795 $636

One word: dapper.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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