Don’t Miss Carl Friedrik’s Ultra Rare Travel Essentials Sale

Carl Friedrik is holding an incredibly rare summer sale through July 12, offering a prime opportunity to acquire their elevated, high-end travel essentials for your next journey. This limited-time event features discounts on chic suitcases, weekenders and briefcases, perfect for upgrading your travel style.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you hear that? That’s the sound of your next summer trip calling, provided you have the right accessories to go with it. Luckily for you, Carl Friedrik is having an incredibly rare summer sale, now through July 12th.

If you’re not familiar, we’ve long been fans of Carl Friedrik for its elevated, high-end travel essentials, whether you’re in for a short trip or a long one. We’re talking suitcases, weekenders, briefcases — if you’re looking for a chic forever travel companion, we promise these investment pieces are worth every penny.

We’ve included our top picks from the sale below, or you can check out everything they have to offer here.

Shop the Carl Friedrik Summer Sale:

You heard it here first: It’s your new favorite weekender.

The safest card holder in town.

A trendy carry-on with a signature Carl Friedrik touch.

Get city hoppin’.

One word: dapper.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »