Don’t Miss Carl Friedrik’s Ultra Rare Travel Essentials Sale

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Do you hear that? That’s the sound of your next summer trip calling, provided you have the right accessories to go with it. Luckily for you, Carl Friedrik is having an incredibly rare summer sale, now through July 12th.
If you’re not familiar, we’ve long been fans of Carl Friedrik for its elevated, high-end travel essentials, whether you’re in for a short trip or a long one. We’re talking suitcases, weekenders, briefcases — if you’re looking for a chic forever travel companion, we promise these investment pieces are worth every penny.
Review: Your New Favorite Weekender BagMeet your new best on-the-go friend
We’ve included our top picks from the sale below, or you can check out everything they have to offer here.
Shop the Carl Friedrik Summer Sale:
You heard it here first: It’s your new favorite weekender.
The safest card holder in town.
A trendy carry-on with a signature Carl Friedrik touch.
Get city hoppin’.
One word: dapper.
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