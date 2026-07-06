The Best New Menswear Releases This Week

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Noah launches East Coast-coded eyewear, Bass summer-ifies its classic loafer and Marine Layer drops the resort shirt of the summer.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Resort Shirt: Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt, $138
- The Collegiate Sweatshirt: District Vision California Super Star Hoodie, $170
- The Woven Slip-Ons: G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers, $160
- The Beachy Bottoms: COS Cotton Relaxed Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants, $139
- The East Coast Eyewear: Noah Keating Sunglasses, $288
- More Menswear Drops
Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt
Who needs a cocktail menu when you’ve got this shirt?
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie
Everyone is always dying to know what the next “it” color will be. I’m think there’s a pretty good chance it’s this lichen green.
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers
Leather loafers? In summer? Sure, if they’re woven (and G.H. Bass).
COS Cotton Relaxed Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
The Talented Mr. Ripley meets runway chic.
Noah Keating Sunglasses
You’d never know that Noah’s latest batch of sunglasses were handmade in Japan, what with all the Nantucket vibes.
Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Half English Rib Mariner Cardigan
“Seasonal” isn’t in Brunello’s lexicon.
Polo Ralph Lauren 9″ Relaxed Fit Ripstop Short
There are only two ways to wear shorts this summer: exceptionally short or egregiously long.
Vans LX Authentic 44
Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear.
Seager Co. Sportsman Mesh Trucker
Wirehaired pointer not included.
Paul Smith Organic Cotton ‘Signature Stripe’ Knitted Shirt
Sir Paul Smith’s signature stripe looks especially nice on this knitted navy shirt.
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal
Birkenstock’s experimental 1774 sub-label just remixed the classic Arizona with primo raffia straps, and now I need a pair.
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton & Linen Pant
What make a pair of pants “summerweight”? A breathable cotton-linen blend and tons of room is probably a good place to start.
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket
Just look at that asymmetrical collar. This jacket is a work of art.
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt
This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers.
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses
Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why.
Slowear Slim Fit IceCotton Polo Shirt
What’s cooler than being cool? (Ice cold!)
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers
Nike’s latest pull from the ACG footwear archives, now in a muted “varisty red”.
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short
You heard it here first: 4.75″ inseams are the new 5″ inseams.
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt
Just imagine: this striped cotton rugby, a pair of beat-up board shorts and some rapidly melting soft serve.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag
Tell me you’re going on safari without telling me you’re going on safari.
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck
Very nice of Lady White Co. to recreated the #coolguyuniform in a summer-ready linen-wool blend.
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap
Menswear guru Aaron Levine has done it again.
Hanover Wander Jeans
A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam…
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