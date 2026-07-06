Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style > News

The Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Marine Layer drops a refreshing resort shirt, Noah launches East Coast eyewear and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 6, 2026 11:49 am EDT
A split image of a model wearing a white shirt and blue shorts and two woven loafers in tan and brown.
Summer may be in full swing, but there's still time to perfect your closet.
Marine Layer/G.H. Bass

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Noah launches East Coast-coded eyewear, Bass summer-ifies its classic loafer and Marine Layer drops the resort shirt of the summer.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt
Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt

Who needs a cocktail menu when you’ve got this shirt?

Buy Here : $138
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie

Everyone is always dying to know what the next “it” color will be. I’m think there’s a pretty good chance it’s this lichen green.

Buy Here : $170
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers

Leather loafers? In summer? Sure, if they’re woven (and G.H. Bass).

Buy Here : $160
COS Cotton Relaxed Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants
COS Cotton Relaxed Wide-Leg Drawstring Pants

The Talented Mr. Ripley meets runway chic.

Buy Here : $139
Noah Keating Sunglasses
Noah Keating Sunglasses

You’d never know that Noah’s latest batch of sunglasses were handmade in Japan, what with all the Nantucket vibes.

Buy Here : $288
Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Half English Rib Mariner Cardigan
Brunello Cucinelli Cashmere Half English Rib Mariner Cardigan

“Seasonal” isn’t in Brunello’s lexicon.

Buy Here : $7.950
Polo Ralph Lauren 9″ Relaxed Fit Ripstop Short
Polo Ralph Lauren 9″ Relaxed Fit Ripstop Short

There are only two ways to wear shorts this summer: exceptionally short or egregiously long.

Buy Here : $175
Vans LX Authentic 44
Vans LX Authentic 44

Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear.

Buy Here : $90
Seager Co. Sportsman Mesh Trucker
Seager Co. Sportsman Mesh Trucker

Wirehaired pointer not included.

Buy Here : $38
Paul Smith Organic Cotton ‘Signature Stripe’ Knitted Shirt
Paul Smith Organic Cotton ‘Signature Stripe’ Knitted Shirt

Sir Paul Smith’s signature stripe looks especially nice on this knitted navy shirt.

Buy Here : $425
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal

Birkenstock’s experimental 1774 sub-label just remixed the classic Arizona with primo raffia straps, and now I need a pair.

Birkenstock : $550
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton u0026amp; Linen Pant
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton & Linen Pant

What make a pair of pants “summerweight”? A breathable cotton-linen blend and tons of room is probably a good place to start.

Knickerbocker : $285
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket

Just look at that asymmetrical collar. This jacket is a work of art.

Canoe Club : $630
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt

This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers.

Beams : $225
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses

Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why.

Mr Porter : $575
Slowear Slim Fit IceCotton Polo Shirt
Slowear Slim Fit IceCotton Polo Shirt

What’s cooler than being cool? (Ice cold!)

Slowear : $315
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers

Nike’s latest pull from the ACG footwear archives, now in a muted “varisty red”.

Nike : $130
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short

You heard it here first: 4.75″ inseams are the new 5″ inseams.

Imogene+Willie : $155
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt

Just imagine: this striped cotton rugby, a pair of beat-up board shorts and some rapidly melting soft serve.

J.Crew : $98 $60
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag

Tell me you’re going on safari without telling me you’re going on safari.

Banana Republic : $220
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck
Lady White Co. Linen Wool V-Neck

Very nice of Lady White Co. to recreated the #coolguyuniform in a summer-ready linen-wool blend.

Lady White Co. : $320
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap
Aaron Levine Nautaulis Cap

Menswear guru Aaron Levine has done it again.

Shopbop : $58
Hanover Wander Jeans
Hanover Wander Jeans

A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam…

Hanover : $165

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

black and white photo of people on a boat with a grill
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
David Beckham watching a tennis match
At Wimbledon, David Beckham Sports the Underdog of Luxury Watches
Vuori Shorts
Which Vuori Short Is Right for You?
A fit, shirtless Christian Bale lying in a tanning bed with tanning goggles
Suddenly Every Guy Wants to Look “Well Rested”

Leisure > Style > News
Leisure > Style

Most Popular

David Beckham watching a tennis match
At Wimbledon, David Beckham Sports the Underdog of Luxury Watches
A pair of swimmers in the open ocean swimming toward the horizon
5 Rules for Ocean Swimming, According to an Ironman
two side-by-side photos of green bottles of cologne
The Best Verdant Colognes Capture Summer in a Bottle
a model wearing a blue face J.N. Shapiro watch
The Best Watches of June
A road cuts through a scenic mountain valley with small Swiss huts not far away.
This Might Be the Simplest Hobby for Boosting Mental Health
a 90s man and woman in embrace under a tree having a picnic
Take It From a Woman: It’s a Park Date Summer. Here’s What to Bring.

Recommended

Suggested for you

David Beckham watching a tennis match
At Wimbledon, David Beckham Sports the Underdog of Luxury Watches
A pair of swimmers in the open ocean swimming toward the horizon
5 Rules for Ocean Swimming, According to an Ironman
two side-by-side photos of green bottles of cologne
The Best Verdant Colognes Capture Summer in a Bottle
a model wearing a blue face J.N. Shapiro watch
The Best Watches of June
A road cuts through a scenic mountain valley with small Swiss huts not far away.
This Might Be the Simplest Hobby for Boosting Mental Health
a 90s man and woman in embrace under a tree having a picnic
Take It From a Woman: It’s a Park Date Summer. Here’s What to Bring.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A split image of a model wearing a white shirt and blue shorts and two woven loafers in tan and brown.

The Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Bottle of Banana Balm on a leaf

Products of the Week: Denim Shirts and Espresso Machines

A photo of some of InsideHook's favorite American-made products, including an axe, boots, cast iron skillet, jeans, cooler and knives

The 100 Best American-Made Products

Vuori Shorts

Which Vuori Short Is Right for You?

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese