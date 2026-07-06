The Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Noah launches East Coast-coded eyewear, Bass summer-ifies its classic loafer and Marine Layer drops the resort shirt of the summer.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Noah Keating Sunglasses You’d never know that Noah’s latest batch of sunglasses were handmade in Japan, what with all the Nantucket vibes. Buy Here : $288

Vans LX Authentic 44 Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear. Buy Here : $90

Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers. Beams : $225

Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why. Mr Porter : $575

Hanover Wander Jeans A dark wash, wide-leg jean made in America from deadstock Cone Mills denim, all for under $165? This feels like a scam… Hanover : $165

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »