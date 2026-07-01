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Leisure > Style

Which Vuori Short Is Right for You?

I tested 6 different pairs of activewear shorts from Vuori. Here is my consensus

By Maxwell Stafford
July 1, 2026 2:41 pm EDT
Vuori Shorts
Vuori Shorts
Vuori

The Gist

After putting Vuori's diverse lineup of performance shorts through their paces, one tester found each style truly shines for its intended activity, though many offer impressive versatility for everyday wear.

Key Takeaways

  • Vuori, founded in 2015, designs activewear intentionally for specific sports and outdoor demands.
  • The article ranks six Vuori short styles, highlighting their unique features for activities like running, swimming, tennis and general training.
  • While each short excels in its dedicated purpose, many also provide comfort and functionality for casual, everyday use.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nowadays, shorts are made for each and every specific sport, outing or desire.

Vuori was founded in 2015 by a surfer and yogi, Joe Kudla wanted to connect his love for the outdoors with activewear that felt intentional for their respective demand. Since the creation of the brand, they have experimented with many variations of samples catering toward different activities — running, tennis, hiking, surfing, training, yoga…you get it. This has allowed Vuori to make top-notch products for their customers.

I took it upon myself to test different styles of shorts from Vuori to discover which short(s) work best for my needs; using them for their intended purpose, but also for everyday shenanigans. Read on for my rankings.

Vuori Shorts, Ranked:

6. Banks Session Short Unlined 5″
6. Banks Session Short Unlined 5″
Buy Here : $88

These may be the lowest on my list, but the performance of the Banks Session Short is still stellar. Similar to the Maverick Volley Short (see below), I find the fabric to feel more like a bathing suit material, so I tend to gravitate towards them when I know I am going on the type of adventure that involves a dip. The hidden zipper pocket is a nice perk that feels very intentional.

5. Maverick Volley Short Unlined
5. Maverick Volley Short Unlined
Buy Here : $78

Surf and turf is the perfect way to describe the Maverick Volley Short. The duality of sport and swim makes these the best of both worlds — a true hybrid short. To break them in for the first time, I ran a quick 5k and cooled down with a dip in the Long Island Sound off the coast of Connecticut. The shorts dried rapidly fast, executing what they were designed to do — moisture wicking and ready for a swim whenever.

4. HardKore Short Lined 5″
4. HardKore Short Lined 5″
Buy Here : $98

The most lightweight short out of all of these has to be the HardKore Short. I am personally not the biggest fan of a liner, but this one is made of an advanced performance fabric that feels amazing. This short is easily my favorite short to run in out of all of these, because they are breathable and moisture wicking. A very reliable choice for the sweatiest of activities.

3. Crosscourt Short Unlined 5″
3. Crosscourt Short Unlined 5″
Buy Here : $94

The Crosscourt Short is made of a stretch woven fabric that I rather enjoy. Having played tennis in them against my brother when I visited home (I won), I felt how they are made for the sport. Easily able to move side to side, the flexibility of the short is apparent — especially with the notched hem. The white piping on the seams in contrast to the navy is a nice fashionable touch, so much so that I throw them on whenever I run errands and the look is elevated.

2. Kore Short Unlined 5″
2. Kore Short Unlined 5″
Buy Here : $68

A very close second is the Kore Short, which happens to be Vuori’s most popular short. This is the short that started it all; they’ve coined the slogan “One Short. Every Sport” for a reason. The fabric is wickedly comfortable and versatile for any activity. I use them as an everyday option, but I frequently wear them to the classes I take. They are intended for medium intensity workouts, however, I have worn them to HIIT classes and found the functionality to be equally as great.

1. Course Short Unlined 5″
1. Course Short Unlined 5″
Buy Here : $68

The Course Short is by far my favorite out of this whole bunch. I have found myself reaching for these countless times over the past trial month, whether I’m going on a run, taking a workout class or simply going for an aimless stroll. I believe it has entirely to do with the fabric blend — it is not only sustainably made through recycled materials, but has the softest stretch fabric that I have ever come into contact with. The ones I have are in the color Ink — a perfect blend between black and dark blue — and I would argue this is one of the best colors the company has ever made.

Vuori Is Aim-ing High With This Collection
Vuori Is Aim-ing High With This Collection
 Whether you’re golfing or grabbing dinner, these are some of the best performance pants around

Vuori has proven time and time again that their innovation has allowed for the highest quality of performance shorts. Their shorts have always had a bit of versatility to them, however, recently they have been creating intentionally for the sport.

Through my testing, I found that wearing each pair of shorts for their respective activities was the most enjoyable. Having a dedicated purpose really allowed for the products to shine, and I was able to gauge what worked best for me based on how I like to workout.

No matter how you choose to move your body and sweat, Vuori has stellar picks to explore. All of the above styles are available at Vuori now.

Meet your guide

Maxwell Stafford

Maxwell Stafford

Maxwell Stafford is an Editorial Commerce Fellow at InsideHook and is currently pursuing his MS in Publishing at NYU. Having previously contributed to V Magazine and Flair the Magazine, he reports on style, entertainment, culture and art. In his spare time, you can find him training for half-marathons, listening to British rock and enjoying a properly poured Guinness.
More from Maxwell Stafford »

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