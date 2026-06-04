Vuori Is Aim-ing High With This Collection

Vuori's Aim collection has become a menswear staple, offering versatile shorts and pants crafted from a high-quality, performance fabric that keeps you cool, sharp, and comfortable for any activity.

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First introduced in 2020, the Aim collection has become a staple in the menswear department for Vuori. This assortment of products are all made with the same high-quality performance fabric — a blend of polyester, cotton and elastane. The lightweight 4-way stretch material is anti-odor and moisture-wicking, so the quick drying capability is unmatched. Perfect for those warmer months, the fabric keeps you both cool and looking sharp.

While the line specializes in shorts and pants, it offers versatility far beyond the golf course. Traveling, adventuring, commuting to the office, these pants have the durable fabric and functionality that support any and all types of movement without any compromise.

The entire Aim collection is built with tailored and comfortable designs that cater to guys looking for refined performance and fit. Any of the bottoms can be perfectly paired with Vuori’s wide range of casual to more formal tops.

Shop the collection below.

Products

The pair of shorts that you’ll throw on once and fall in love with. The 7-inch inseam keeps you looking classy, even though it may feel like a gym short. You can dress them up or down no matter the occasion and still look great.

At an 8-inch inseam, these are a favorite on the golf course. The back pockets have a magnetic closure and front slash pockets for easy access; their stellar performance fabric is designed for both function and comfort. Pair it with any tee, polo, sweater or top and you’re set to tee off.

Similarly to the 8-inch shorts, these pants — both the 30-inch and 32-inch inseam — have magnetic back pockets and a breathable stretch fabric that allows you to move freely. From golf to dinner to everyday activities, these pants will give you that tailored look without trying too hard.

Whether you’re in the market for shorts or pants, the Aim collection at Vuori has you covered with the perfect performance blend fabric. It’s not only breathable, it’s stretchy and will fit every need you desire.

Meet your guide Maxwell Stafford Maxwell Stafford is an Editorial Commerce Fellow at InsideHook. He holds a BA in Communications from UNCW and is pursuing his MS in Publishing at NYU. Having previously contributed to V Magazine and Flair the Magazine, he reports on style, entertainment, culture and art. In his spare time, you can find him training for half-marathons, listening to British rock and… More from Maxwell Stafford »