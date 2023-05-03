This Mother’s Day, Give Her the Gift of Vuori Athleisure

For Mother's Day, consider Vuori athleisure, a premium brand celebrated for its incredibly soft, high-performance apparel that offers both comfort and style for any mom's active lifestyle. It's the perfect luxurious gift she might not splurge on herself.

You’re probably well acquainted with Vuori, the coastal California brand offering nonchalant performance apparel loaded with high-performance attributes (moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor). Though the real reason I keep adding Vuori products to my overcrowded activewear drawer is because it’s the softest workout gear I own. So, with Mother’s Day less than a week away, I’d implore you to take a page out of my closet and give the gift she really wants — Vuori activewear.

As a premium-priced category, there’s a good chance she won’t just buy a piece or two for herself all willy-nilly. Ergo, a cozy cardigan or buttery-soft pair of leggings is the perfect gift for any occasion, but especially Mother’s Day. Whether she’s attending pilates classes or little league games (let’s be real, it’s probably both and then some), these luxury athleisure pieces will work hard to keep her moving confidently and comfortably.

We’ve prepped a whole gift guide full of Vuori that should make gifting sweats, crewnecks, leggings and more a total breeze. Do yourself a favor and snag her something now.

The Best Vuori Gifts for Mother’s Day

Every mom needs an oversized cardigan.

Yoga, running errands, lounging around the house — Vuori’s 4-way stretch pant with a wide leg silhouette can do it all.

Perfectly cropped, this crewneck tee is made from the brand’s proprietary DreamKnit fabric, making it the softest shirt in her drawer.

Sweats, but make ’em elevated.

A form-fitting, supportive scoop neck tank that’s easy to wear virtually anywhere.

Time to retire her well-worn pullover in exchange for Vuori’s soft-as-hell, vintage-inspired crew.

Another retro option for summertime lounging.

Designed for warm-weather occasions, the aptly named Villa Short meshes style with silky soft comfort.

Who knew slipping into a pair of leggings could be this enjoyable?

Both travel-ready and yoga-ready, this tank with an open, strappy back can move through it all.

Meet your guide Logan Mahan InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen. More from Logan Mahan »