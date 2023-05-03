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Leisure > Style > Style Guides

This Mother’s Day, Give Her the Gift of Vuori Athleisure

We love Vuori, you love the mother in your life

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated May 6, 2026 12:53 pm EDT
Two models in black and white Vuori athleisure
Give the gift of comfort.
Vuori

The Gist

For Mother's Day, consider Vuori athleisure, a premium brand celebrated for its incredibly soft, high-performance apparel that offers both comfort and style for any mom's active lifestyle. It's the perfect luxurious gift she might not splurge on herself.

Key Takeaways

  • Vuori offers high-performance athleisure wear with attributes like moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor.
  • The brand is known for its exceptional softness, making its products a comfortable choice for activewear.
  • Vuori items are presented as a premium-priced gift ideal for Mother's Day, offering luxury that recipients might not purchase for themselves.

You’re probably well acquainted with Vuori, the coastal California brand offering nonchalant performance apparel loaded with high-performance attributes (moisture-wicking, quick-drying and anti-odor). Though the real reason I keep adding Vuori products to my overcrowded activewear drawer is because it’s the softest workout gear I own. So, with Mother’s Day less than a week away, I’d implore you to take a page out of my closet and give the gift she really wants — Vuori activewear.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2026
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2026
 From do-it-all diaper bags to self-care essentials, here are 61 of the best gifts to give mom

As a premium-priced category, there’s a good chance she won’t just buy a piece or two for herself all willy-nilly. Ergo, a cozy cardigan or buttery-soft pair of leggings is the perfect gift for any occasion, but especially Mother’s Day. Whether she’s attending pilates classes or little league games (let’s be real, it’s probably both and then some), these luxury athleisure pieces will work hard to keep her moving confidently and comfortably.

We’ve prepped a whole gift guide full of Vuori that should make gifting sweats, crewnecks, leggings and more a total breeze. Do yourself a favor and snag her something now.

The Best Vuori Gifts for Mother’s Day

Vuori Alps Boyfriend Cardigan
Vuori Alps Boyfriend Cardigan
Buy Here : $148

Every mom needs an oversized cardigan.

Vuori Halo Easy Wideleg Pant
Vuori Halo Easy Wideleg Pant
Buy Here : $118

Yoga, running errands, lounging around the house — Vuori’s 4-way stretch pant with a wide leg silhouette can do it all.

Vuori Halo Baby Tee
Vuori Halo Baby Tee
Buy Here : $64

Perfectly cropped, this crewneck tee is made from the brand’s proprietary DreamKnit fabric, making it the softest shirt in her drawer.

Vuori Performance Jogger
Vuori Performance Jogger
Buy Here : $110

Sweats, but make ’em elevated.

Vuori Halo Essential Scoop Tank
Vuori Halo Essential Scoop Tank
Buy Here : $58

A form-fitting, supportive scoop neck tank that’s easy to wear virtually anywhere.

Vuori Sedona Weekender Crew
Vuori Sedona Weekender Crew
Buy Here : $110

Time to retire her well-worn pullover in exchange for Vuori’s soft-as-hell, vintage-inspired crew.

Vuori Sedona Retro Short
Vuori Sedona Retro Short
Buy Here : $74

Another retro option for summertime lounging.

Vuori Villa Short
Vuori Villa Short
Buy Here : $74

Designed for warm-weather occasions, the aptly named Villa Short meshes style with silky soft comfort.

Vuori AllTheFeels Legging
Vuori AllTheFeels Legging
Buy Here : $110

Who knew slipping into a pair of leggings could be this enjoyable?

Vuori AllTheFeels Strappy Back Tank
Vuori AllTheFeels Strappy Back Tank
Buy Here : $74

Both travel-ready and yoga-ready, this tank with an open, strappy back can move through it all.

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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