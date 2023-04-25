The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Don’t fret if you have yet to pick out the perfect gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, baby mama or any other maternal figure in your life — or if you’ve not even begun to think about it. (Though you should probably start, as Mother’s Day falls on May 11 this year, which is just a few weeks away.) That’s where we come in.

Below you’ll find a wondrous array of unique and thoughtful gifts for every kind of mother in your life: A do-it-all diaper bag for the new mom, a luxe depuffing device for the skincare-obsessed, a flattering (and supremely comfortable!) dress for the fashion-forward mama and a premium apron for the lady who could happily spend hours in the kitchen.

So yes, you’ve got time. For now. But then you’ll have less time. And then even less. So why not just get it taken care of right now? Below, the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day.

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom Who Needs Some R&R

Not pictured: You taking the kids out for the day so she can be alone

HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat Combining Infrared Therapy and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field, this mat is the ultimate at-home recovery tool. She can expect better sleep, less stress, more energy and overall deeper relaxation. Buy Here : $1295

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom That Loved the Martha Documentary

Hosting essentials, garden supplies and everything else to keep her home looking catalog-worthy

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick heirloom tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner party candle.

Flamingo Estate: $60

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Active Mom

For her hot girl walks, yoga classes, gym sessions and more.

Dagne Dover Sloan Water Bottle Sling Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag accomplishes that tenfold. Buy Here : $95

The Best Gifts for the Sentimental Mom

Meaningful gifts she’ll cherish forever

New York Times Birthday Book You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from the New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born. Buy Here: $110

The Best Gifts for the Vacation-Ready Mom

Help her gear up for the summer

Billy Reid Transfer Rib U Tank A versatile white tank she can pair with anything is a warm-weather vaycay essential. Billy Reid’s heritage craftsmanship elevates the basic to a luxury wardrobe staple. Buy Here : $178

Longchamp My Pliage Signature A Longchamp bag is already a pretty impressive gift. A Longchamp custom-designed with her initials in a bold colorway? She’ll be shocked you came up with the idea all on your own. shop here

The Best Gifts for the Style-Forward Mom

Leather bags, flattering dresses and the Holy Grail of boots

Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress One of the most comfortable (if not the comfiest) garments I own next to sweatpants, Hill House’s best-selling, silhouette-snatching Nap Dress looks good on everyone — and should be in every woman’s closet. Buy Here : $218

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom That Just Wants Jewelry

A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry-wearer

The Best Gifts for the New Mom

To help her stay as stress-free as possible