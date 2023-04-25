The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide

Don’t fret if you have yet to pick out the perfect gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, baby mama or any other maternal figure in your life — or if you’ve not even begun to think about it. (Though you should probably start, as Mother’s Day falls on May 11 this year, which is just a few weeks away.) That’s where we come in.
Below you’ll find a wondrous array of unique and thoughtful gifts for every kind of mother in your life: A do-it-all diaper bag for the new mom, a luxe depuffing device for the skincare-obsessed, a flattering (and supremely comfortable!) dress for the fashion-forward mama and a premium apron for the lady who could happily spend hours in the kitchen.
So yes, you’ve got time. For now. But then you’ll have less time. And then even less. So why not just get it taken care of right now? Below, the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day.
The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom Who Needs Some R&R
Not pictured: You taking the kids out for the day so she can be alone
Eberjey Nautico Relaxed Short Sleeve & Pant PJ Set
One of the best Mother’s Day gifts I’ve given, Eberjey’s PJs are always a hit. This airy set will be perfect for lounging and sleeping in during the warmer months.
Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Using expert heat and cooling technologies, this luxury skincare device helps to reduce puffiness, lessen under-eye dark circles and promote a more radiant complexion.
Avaline The Essentials
When she wants a casual glass of wine at the end of the day, she’ll reach for a bottle from Cameron Diaz’s line of organic wines.
Wonder Valley Seaweed Body Scrub
Bring the mud bath to her shower with this exfoliating body scrub.
Flewd Mother’s Day Bundle
She can soak her stresses away with Flewd’s bath soaks, which are formulated with bioavailable magnesium, vitamins and nootropics. This $80 bundle comes with 10 soaks and a relaxing candle.
BadeSofa Back Bath Pillow
No relaxing bath is complete without a headrest. This antimicrobial pillow ensures her next soak doesn’t come with a side of mildew (gross).
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
Combining Infrared Therapy and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field, this mat is the ultimate at-home recovery tool. She can expect better sleep, less stress, more energy and overall deeper relaxation.
Osea Ocean Eyes Age-Defying Serum
Osea’s skincare products are some of our favorites — for both men and women. So don’t be surprised if you find yourself stealing this ultra-hydrating, cooling and refreshing under-eye gel. (You might as well just pick up a roller for yourself while you’re at it.)
Salt & Stone Hand Cream
Another of InsideHook’s go-to skincare brands, Salt & Stone, offers a line of good-smelling, effective formulas. If you need an extra little gift, this fancy hand cream from the brand is a solid option.
The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom That Loved the Martha Documentary
Hosting essentials, garden supplies and everything else to keep her home looking catalog-worthy
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Great Jones Stir Crazy Ceramic Mixing Bowls
Colorful mixing bowls that are as versatile as they are adorable.
Garden Glory Garden Glove Gold Digger
She’ll have a prosperous harvest with these uniquely golden, good-luck gloves.
Hedley & Bennett Pinafore Apron
A hard-working hosting apron.
The Sill Metal Watering Can
Time to toss the plastic green watering can in favor of something a little more striking.
Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass Tumbler with Lid
The viral glass tumblers bring delight to any at-home iced drink.
Personalized Engraved Coupe Glass
Add a simple engravement to a delicate coupe glass and you’ve got yourself an exquisite gift.
Caraway Glass Airtight Container Set
These modular, stackable containers have been a welcome addition to my own home. Each container features Caraway’s smart Air Release Technology and innovative True Airtight Seals to ensure uncooked pasta, dry goods, grains and more are protected against air, moisture and pests.
Quiet Town Prism Hand Towel
Just in time for spring, why not spruce up her bathroom with bright, inviting hand towels?
The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Active Mom
For her hot girl walks, yoga classes, gym sessions and more.
Saucony Ride Millennium Designed In Venice
A throwback-style sneaker designed with comfort in mind.
Lululemon Hold Tight Thin Strap Racerback Tank Top
A quintessential from-pilates-to-brunch tank if I’ve ever seen one.
Vuori Pose Short
Vuori’s rib knit shorts are equipped with moisture-wicking properties and four-way stretch. And they’re super cute to boot.
Dagne Dover Sloan Water Bottle Sling
Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag accomplishes that tenfold.
Stanley The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ
Our favorite aspect of this hydration giant? The non-removable, foldable straw.
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women’s Slim Cropped Tank Top
Nike meshes style and fitness seamlessly with this retro-inspired tank.
Bombas Women’s Gripper Ankle Socks
Many pilates studios make gripper socks mandatory. She’s already paying $35 for the class, why not help her out with the attire?
Manduka Yogitoes Hot Yoga Mat Towel
This mat towel is a godsend during sweaty, slippery workouts.
Beast Mighty Blender 850 Plus
Easily whip up smoothies, soups, dressing and more in this eye-pleasing blender.
The Best Gifts for the Sentimental Mom
Meaningful gifts she’ll cherish forever
Artifact Uprising Custom Everyday Photo Book
Flipping through pages of her cherished memories? Cue the waterworks!
Papier Photo Reel Travel Journal
One of the nicest gifts I’ve ever received was a photo book from one of my vacations a year ago. My memories were neatly arranged in a physical booklet for me to flip through anytime I wanted to relive them.
Catbird Dollhouse Engravable Gold Heart Locket
Whether you engrave her or her children’s initials on the Brooklyn-based jewelry brand’s classic locket, she’ll keep this piece close to her heart — literally.
New York Times Birthday Book
You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from the New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.
Staud Custom Staud x C.Bonz Duckie Zip Pouch
Now, she can take her fur baby wherever she goes. Just upload a photo of her dog or cat, and Staud will embroider its face onto a stylish canvas leather bag.
All The Restaurants: The Art of John Donohoue
Capture the essence of her favorite eatery with a unique, custom portrait from artist John Donohoue. Choose from dozens of beloved restaurants in a multitude of cities, including New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, London, Paris and more.
The Best Gifts for the Vacation-Ready Mom
Help her gear up for the summer
Billy Reid Transfer Rib U Tank
A versatile white tank she can pair with anything is a warm-weather vaycay essential. Billy Reid’s heritage craftsmanship elevates the basic to a luxury wardrobe staple.
Gigi Pip Sal Crochet Packable Bucket Hat
The best thing about this travel-friendly bucket hat? She can shove it any bag without ruining its shape.
Prada PR 17WS Rectangular Sunglasses
Leave the neutral sunnies at home; we’re gravitating towards color this summer.
Rag & Bone Gia Thong Sandal
The suede-upper takes this flip-flop to a dignified sandal she can wear to an upscale, open-aired dinner.
Paravel Toiletry Bag
Keep it classic with this clean-looking monogrammed toiletry bag.
Monday Swimwear Montego Mini Dress
A flattering crochet cover-up.
Longchamp My Pliage Signature
A Longchamp bag is already a pretty impressive gift. A Longchamp custom-designed with her initials in a bold colorway? She’ll be shocked you came up with the idea all on your own.
The Praia Beach Chair
Easy to transport and aesthetically pleasing, this foldable chair will be the envy of the beach.
Vacation Sun Belt Sampler
The Best Gifts for the Style-Forward Mom
Leather bags, flattering dresses and the Holy Grail of boots
Quince Italian Leather Convertible Crescent Handwoven Shoulder Bag
Big bags are in. This handwoven bag from Quince is a spacious, trend-forward accessory that doesn’t break your bank.
Crown Affair The Clips
You, a man, probably don’t understand the importance of a good hair clip. She does — and she’ll get good use out of this two-piece, handcrafted claw-clip set.
Frye Campus 12R
A pair of Frye boots is the Holy Grail of mid-calf footwear.
Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress
One of the most comfortable (if not the comfiest) garments I own next to sweatpants, Hill House’s best-selling, silhouette-snatching Nap Dress looks good on everyone — and should be in every woman’s closet.
Alex Mill Alek Wide Leg Jean
Not her mother’s mom jeans.
Buck Mason Mariner Catalina Tee
Haven’t you heard? It’s the summer of dressing like a sexy fisherman. Or in this case, a sexy fisherwoman.
Cult Gaia Mercier Mini Shoulder Bag
A very cool bag for a very cool mom.
The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom That Just Wants Jewelry
A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry-wearer
Mejuri Diamond Letter Bracelet
Simple, elegant and sentimental.
Monica Vinader Odyssey Gemstone Pebbled Chain Bracelet
A summer statement piece, if I’ve ever seen one.
Kara Yoo Maeva Earrings + Small Drops
The Vancouver-based jewelry studio specializes in expressive, versatile and timeless pieces. Their latest drop — these sculptural drop earrings — are indicative of that ethos.
Jenny Bird Chunky Doune Hoops
An intriguing, chunky hoop earring.
Artizan Joyeria Emerald Skinny Bangle
A budget-friendly option, this dazzling, gemstone bracelet can be worn on its own or with her stack.
Bario Neal Lau Diamond Bracelet Yellow Gold
A string of petite diamonds that’d look darling on her wrist.
Aurate Twist Connection Necklace
Aurate’s dainty connection necklace is a beautiful symbol of togetherness.
The Best Gifts for the New Mom
To help her stay as stress-free as possible
Calpak Crossbody Diaper Bag
An efficient diaper bag that doubles as a stylish crossbody accessory.
Jungmaven Stillwater Romper Short
Who has time for pants?
Luna Daily The Hospital Bag Essentials Kit
This kit is complete with self-care essentials for expectant and postpartum mothers.
Verloop Super Stripe Slide Slippers
She can rest her feet in a pair of Verloop’s funky, super-soft house slippers.
Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm
Created by an expectant mother, this soothing balm will nourish skin and boost elasticity.
Marc-Antoine Barrois Tilia Eau de Parfum
An opulent bottle of French perfume makes for a very good push present.
Mustard Made The Lowdown
Keep baby essentials and toys tidy and out of sight with Mustard’s style-forward, magnetic lockers.
