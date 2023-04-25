Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2025

From do-it-all diaper bags to high-tech skincare devices, here are 63 of the best gifts to give this Mother's Day

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated April 16, 2025 11:48 am EDT
63 superb gifts for Mom.
Amelia Stebbing

Don’t fret if you have yet to pick out the perfect gift for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, baby mama or any other maternal figure in your life — or if you’ve not even begun to think about it. (Though you should probably start, as Mother’s Day falls on May 11 this year, which is just a few weeks away.) That’s where we come in.

Below you’ll find a wondrous array of unique and thoughtful gifts for every kind of mother in your life: A do-it-all diaper bag for the new mom, a luxe depuffing device for the skincare-obsessed, a flattering (and supremely comfortable!) dress for the fashion-forward mama and a premium apron for the lady who could happily spend hours in the kitchen.

So yes, you’ve got time. For now. But then you’ll have less time. And then even less. So why not just get it taken care of right now? Below, the best gifts to give this Mother’s Day.

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom Who Needs Some R&R

Not pictured: You taking the kids out for the day so she can be alone

Eberjey Nautico Relaxed Short Sleeve & Pant PJ Set
Eberjey Nautico Relaxed Short Sleeve & Pant PJ Set

One of the best Mother’s Day gifts I’ve given, Eberjey’s PJs are always a hit. This airy set will be perfect for lounging and sleeping in during the warmer months.

Buy Here : $178
Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand

Using expert heat and cooling technologies, this luxury skincare device helps to reduce puffiness, lessen under-eye dark circles and promote a more radiant complexion.

Buy Here : $155
Avaline The Essentials
Avaline The Essentials

When she wants a casual glass of wine at the end of the day, she’ll reach for a bottle from Cameron Diaz’s line of organic wines.

Buy Here : $216 $201
Wonder Valley Seaweed Body Scrub
Wonder Valley Seaweed Body Scrub

Bring the mud bath to her shower with this exfoliating body scrub.

Buy Here : $48
Flewd Mother’s Day Bundle
Flewd Mother’s Day Bundle

She can soak her stresses away with Flewd’s bath soaks, which are formulated with bioavailable magnesium, vitamins and nootropics. This $80 bundle comes with 10 soaks and a relaxing candle.

buy here: $80
BadeSofa Back Bath Pillow
BadeSofa Back Bath Pillow

No relaxing bath is complete without a headrest. This antimicrobial pillow ensures her next soak doesn’t come with a side of mildew (gross).

Buy Here : $199
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Pro Mat

Combining Infrared Therapy and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field, this mat is the ultimate at-home recovery tool. She can expect better sleep, less stress, more energy and overall deeper relaxation.

Buy Here : $1295
Osea Ocean Eyes Age-Defying Serum
Osea Ocean Eyes Age-Defying Serum

Osea’s skincare products are some of our favorites — for both men and women. So don’t be surprised if you find yourself stealing this ultra-hydrating, cooling and refreshing under-eye gel. (You might as well just pick up a roller for yourself while you’re at it.)

Buy Here : $58
Salt & Stone Hand Cream
Salt & Stone Hand Cream

Another of InsideHook’s go-to skincare brands, Salt & Stone, offers a line of good-smelling, effective formulas. If you need an extra little gift, this fancy hand cream from the brand is a solid option.

Buy Here : $20

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom That Loved the Martha Documentary

Hosting essentials, garden supplies and everything else to keep her home looking catalog-worthy

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle
Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle

She has candles that smell like the ocean, fall and her favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick heirloom tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner party candle.

Flamingo Estate: $60
Great Jones Stir Crazy Ceramic Mixing Bowls
Great Jones Stir Crazy Ceramic Mixing Bowls

Colorful mixing bowls that are as versatile as they are adorable.

Buy Here : $110 $95
Garden Glory Garden Glove Gold Digger
Garden Glory Garden Glove Gold Digger

She’ll have a prosperous harvest with these uniquely golden, good-luck gloves.

Buy Here : $69
Hedley & Bennett Pinafore Apron
Hedley & Bennett Pinafore Apron

A hard-working hosting apron.

Buy Here : $110
The Sill Metal Watering Can
The Sill Metal Watering Can

Time to toss the plastic green watering can in favor of something a little more striking.

Buy Here : $20
Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass Tumbler with Lid
Anthropologie Icon Juice Glass Tumbler with Lid

The viral glass tumblers bring delight to any at-home iced drink.

Buy Here : $22
Personalized Engraved Coupe Glass
Personalized Engraved Coupe Glass

Add a simple engravement to a delicate coupe glass and you’ve got yourself an exquisite gift.

Buy Here : $32
Caraway Glass Airtight Container Set
Caraway Glass Airtight Container Set

These modular, stackable containers have been a welcome addition to my own home. Each container features Caraway’s smart Air Release Technology and innovative True Airtight Seals to ensure uncooked pasta, dry goods, grains and more are protected against air, moisture and pests.

Buy Here : $320 $245
Quiet Town Prism Hand Towel
Quiet Town Prism Hand Towel

Just in time for spring, why not spruce up her bathroom with bright, inviting hand towels?

Buy Here : $40

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Active Mom

For her hot girl walks, yoga classes, gym sessions and more.

Saucony Ride Millennium Designed In Venice
Saucony Ride Millennium Designed In Venice

A throwback-style sneaker designed with comfort in mind.

Buy Here : $110
Lululemon Hold Tight Thin Strap Racerback Tank Top
Lululemon Hold Tight Thin Strap Racerback Tank Top

A quintessential from-pilates-to-brunch tank if I’ve ever seen one.

Buy Here : $48
Vuori Pose Short
Vuori Pose Short

Vuori’s rib knit shorts are equipped with moisture-wicking properties and four-way stretch. And they’re super cute to boot.

Buy Here : $74
Dagne Dover Sloan Water Bottle Sling
Dagne Dover Sloan Water Bottle Sling

Sometimes you only want to haul around a water bottle, wallet, keys, phone and lipgloss on walks, to the gym/workout class or errand runs, and this bag accomplishes that tenfold.

Buy Here : $95
Stanley The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ
Stanley The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ

Our favorite aspect of this hydration giant? The non-removable, foldable straw.

Buy Here : $35
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women’s Slim Cropped Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Women’s Slim Cropped Tank Top

Nike meshes style and fitness seamlessly with this retro-inspired tank.

Buy Here : $55
Bombas Women’s Gripper Ankle Socks
Bombas Women’s Gripper Ankle Socks

Many pilates studios make gripper socks mandatory. She’s already paying $35 for the class, why not help her out with the attire?

Buy Here : $60 $57
Manduka Yogitoes Hot Yoga Mat Towel
Manduka Yogitoes Hot Yoga Mat Towel

This mat towel is a godsend during sweaty, slippery workouts.

Buy Here : $68
Beast Mighty Blender 850 Plus
Beast Mighty Blender 850 Plus

Easily whip up smoothies, soups, dressing and more in this eye-pleasing blender.

Buy Here : $139

The Best Gifts for the Sentimental Mom

Meaningful gifts she’ll cherish forever

Artifact Uprising Custom Everyday Photo Book
Artifact Uprising Custom Everyday Photo Book

Flipping through pages of her cherished memories? Cue the waterworks!

Buy Here : $49
Papier Photo Reel Travel Journal
Papier Photo Reel Travel Journal

One of the nicest gifts I’ve ever received was a photo book from one of my vacations a year ago. My memories were neatly arranged in a physical booklet for me to flip through anytime I wanted to relive them.

Buy Here : $38
Catbird Dollhouse Engravable Gold Heart Locket
Catbird Dollhouse Engravable Gold Heart Locket

Whether you engrave her or her children’s initials on the Brooklyn-based jewelry brand’s classic locket, she’ll keep this piece close to her heart — literally.

Buy Here : $198
New York Times Birthday Book
New York Times Birthday Book

You can read all about why the New York Times Birthday Book is the best gift ever here. But to sum it up: This truly unique, deeply personal coffee table book includes every front cover from the New York Times on the recipient’s birthday, starting with the year they were born.

Buy Here: $110
Staud Custom Staud x C.Bonz Duckie Zip Pouch
Staud Custom Staud x C.Bonz Duckie Zip Pouch

Now, she can take her fur baby wherever she goes. Just upload a photo of her dog or cat, and Staud will embroider its face onto a stylish canvas leather bag.

Buy Here : $250
All The Restaurants: The Art of John Donohoue
All The Restaurants: The Art of John Donohoue

Capture the essence of her favorite eatery with a unique, custom portrait from artist John Donohoue. Choose from dozens of beloved restaurants in a multitude of cities, including New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, London, Paris and more.

Shop Here

The Best Gifts for the Vacation-Ready Mom

Help her gear up for the summer

Billy Reid Transfer Rib U Tank
Billy Reid Transfer Rib U Tank

A versatile white tank she can pair with anything is a warm-weather vaycay essential. Billy Reid’s heritage craftsmanship elevates the basic to a luxury wardrobe staple.

Buy Here : $178
Gigi Pip Sal Crochet Packable Bucket Hat
Gigi Pip Sal Crochet Packable Bucket Hat

The best thing about this travel-friendly bucket hat? She can shove it any bag without ruining its shape.

Buy Here : $56
Prada PR 17WS Rectangular Sunglasses
Prada PR 17WS Rectangular Sunglasses

Leave the neutral sunnies at home; we’re gravitating towards color this summer.

Buy Here : $517
Rag & Bone Gia Thong Sandal
Rag & Bone Gia Thong Sandal

The suede-upper takes this flip-flop to a dignified sandal she can wear to an upscale, open-aired dinner.

Buy Here : $228
Paravel Toiletry Bag
Paravel Toiletry Bag

Keep it classic with this clean-looking monogrammed toiletry bag.

Buy Here : $35
Monday Swimwear Montego Mini Dress
Monday Swimwear Montego Mini Dress

A flattering crochet cover-up.

Buy Here : $162
Longchamp My Pliage Signature
Longchamp My Pliage Signature

A Longchamp bag is already a pretty impressive gift. A Longchamp custom-designed with her initials in a bold colorway? She’ll be shocked you came up with the idea all on your own.

shop here
The Praia Beach Chair
The Praia Beach Chair

Easy to transport and aesthetically pleasing, this foldable chair will be the envy of the beach.

Buy Here : $129
Vacation Sun Belt Sampler
Vacation Sun Belt Sampler
UV rays don’t stand a chance against our favorite SPF products from Vacation — the brand known for its effective, good-smelling suncare products with retro-style branding.
buy here: $30

The Best Gifts for the Style-Forward Mom

Leather bags, flattering dresses and the Holy Grail of boots

Quince Italian Leather Convertible Crescent Handwoven Shoulder Bag
Quince Italian Leather Convertible Crescent Handwoven Shoulder Bag

Big bags are in. This handwoven bag from Quince is a spacious, trend-forward accessory that doesn’t break your bank.

Buy Here : $130
Crown Affair The Clips
Crown Affair The Clips

You, a man, probably don’t understand the importance of a good hair clip. She does — and she’ll get good use out of this two-piece, handcrafted claw-clip set.

Buy Here : $54
Frye Campus 12R
Frye Campus 12R

A pair of Frye boots is the Holy Grail of mid-calf footwear.

Buy Here : $498
Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress
Hill House The Louisa Nap Dress

One of the most comfortable (if not the comfiest) garments I own next to sweatpants, Hill House’s best-selling, silhouette-snatching Nap Dress looks good on everyone — and should be in every woman’s closet.

Buy Here : $218
Alex Mill Alek Wide Leg Jean
Alex Mill Alek Wide Leg Jean

Not her mother’s mom jeans.

Buy Here : $225
Buck Mason Mariner Catalina Tee
Buck Mason Mariner Catalina Tee

Haven’t you heard? It’s the summer of dressing like a sexy fisherman. Or in this case, a sexy fisherwoman.

Buy Here : $128
Cult Gaia Mercier Mini Shoulder Bag
Cult Gaia Mercier Mini Shoulder Bag

A very cool bag for a very cool mom.

Buy Here : $798

The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom That Just Wants Jewelry

A roundup of glistening, dainty pieces for every type of jewelry-wearer

Mejuri Diamond Letter Bracelet
Mejuri Diamond Letter Bracelet

Simple, elegant and sentimental.

Buy Here : $298
Monica Vinader Odyssey Gemstone Pebbled Chain Bracelet
Monica Vinader Odyssey Gemstone Pebbled Chain Bracelet

A summer statement piece, if I’ve ever seen one.

Buy Here : $250
Kara Yoo Maeva Earrings + Small Drops
Kara Yoo Maeva Earrings + Small Drops

The Vancouver-based jewelry studio specializes in expressive, versatile and timeless pieces. Their latest drop — these sculptural drop earrings — are indicative of that ethos.

Buy Here : $165
Jenny Bird Chunky Doune Hoops
Jenny Bird Chunky Doune Hoops

An intriguing, chunky hoop earring.

Buy Here : $138
Artizan Joyeria Emerald Skinny Bangle
Artizan Joyeria Emerald Skinny Bangle

A budget-friendly option, this dazzling, gemstone bracelet can be worn on its own or with her stack.

Buy Here : $45
Bario Neal Lau Diamond Bracelet Yellow Gold
Bario Neal Lau Diamond Bracelet Yellow Gold

A string of petite diamonds that’d look darling on her wrist.

Buy Here : $395
Aurate Twist Connection Necklace
Aurate Twist Connection Necklace

Aurate’s dainty connection necklace is a beautiful symbol of togetherness.

Buy Here : $98

The Best Gifts for the New Mom

To help her stay as stress-free as possible

Calpak Crossbody Diaper Bag
Calpak Crossbody Diaper Bag

An efficient diaper bag that doubles as a stylish crossbody accessory.

Buy Here : $134
Jungmaven Stillwater Romper Short
Jungmaven Stillwater Romper Short

Who has time for pants?

Buy Here : $146
Luna Daily The Hospital Bag Essentials Kit
Luna Daily The Hospital Bag Essentials Kit

This kit is complete with self-care essentials for expectant and postpartum mothers.

Buy Here : $42
Verloop Super Stripe Slide Slippers
Verloop Super Stripe Slide Slippers

She can rest her feet in a pair of Verloop’s funky, super-soft house slippers.

Buy Here : $44
Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm
Summer Fridays Babymoon Belly Balm

Created by an expectant mother, this soothing balm will nourish skin and boost elasticity.

Buy Here : $29
Marc-Antoine Barrois Tilia Eau de Parfum
Marc-Antoine Barrois Tilia Eau de Parfum

An opulent bottle of French perfume makes for a very good push present.

Buy Here : $170
Mustard Made The Lowdown
Mustard Made The Lowdown

Keep baby essentials and toys tidy and out of sight with Mustard’s style-forward, magnetic lockers.

Buy Here : $329

