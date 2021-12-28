Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Naadam’s Luxuriously Soft Cashmere Is on Sale

Fall-ready styles are 25% off

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated October 2, 2025 12:05 pm EDT
Naadam's Luxuriously Soft Cashmere Is on Sale
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Just in time to kick off October, Naadam is hosting a Friends & Family sale with markdowns on all their top-rated, soft and sustainable cashmere. Now through Oct. 8, you can take 25% off fall-ready styles, including (but not limited to) crewneck sweaters, quarter-zips and hoodies, and take an extra 10% off when you spend $350 or more.

If you’re not too familiar with the brand, Naadam offers high-quality, Mongolian cashmere pieces for a fraction of the cost. That’s because the brand goes directly to the source — herders in Mongolia — and uses recycled materials when needed. The result? Luxurious, responsibly sourced knitwear you’ll look and feel good in. (Funnily enough, I’m wearing a sweater from the brand right now.)

We’ve highlighted a few discounted styles below, but be sure to shop the entire sale here.

Naadam Lightweight Cashmere Cable Crewneck Sweater
Naadam Lightweight Cashmere Cable Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $198 $148
Naadam Signature Cashmere Quarter Zip
Naadam Signature Cashmere Quarter Zip
Buy Here : $248 $186
Naadam Cotton Relaxed Rollneck Sweater
Naadam Cotton Relaxed Rollneck Sweater
Buy Here : $178 $134
Naadam Signature Cashmere Classic Cardigan
Naadam Signature Cashmere Classic Cardigan
Buy Here : $248 $186
Naadam Lightweight Cashmere Contrast Trim Crewneck Sweater
Naadam Lightweight Cashmere Contrast Trim Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $168 $128

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

