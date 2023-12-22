The Best Cashmere Sweaters Deliver Huge “Goodwill to All” Energy

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Even within a canon of decidedly snuggly sweaters, Cashmere reigns supreme. The ultra-soft fiber — Cashmere is milled from the central-Asian Kashmir and Pashmina goats it’s named after — is widely considered one of the most luxurious fabrics in existence, on account of a high breathability factor, fine weave and propensity to make you feel like a swaddled child. It’s also why cashmere sweaters are considered a worthy investment for any budding collection, especially when special occasions (read: Christmas dinner) is involved.

To help you look your best this holiday season, we’ve rounded up a few cashmere styles you simply should not live without, ranging from affordable Everlane secrets to primo Brunello Cucinelli shawl-collar cardigans that may or may not have featured on Succession. Each land squarely in the middle of the cozy-class Venn diagram, and will undoubtably make you a beacon on light for all mankind. Oh, and look good, too. Below, the best cashmere sweaters to wear this winter.

Not ready to shell out upwards of two-grande for a sweater you’re going to spill cranberry sauce on? We hear you — maintaining cashmere is a chore in an of itself. An easy workaround presents itself in Everlane’s Grade-A Cashmere, a collection of sub-$200 sweaters sourced from Inner Mongolia that comes in a variety of basic colors and feels wearing a cloud. A note of caution — these run a bit small, so take the jump in sizing up if you feel you’re in-between.

How do you make a cable-knit, the OG fall/winter layer, even better? Why, deck it out in a buttery cashmere, of course. J.Crew’s take won’t break the bank, and layers perfectly over your favorite broken-in oxford. A monogramed one might just be the best gift you can give (or receive).

The brainchild of Italian-born, Pasadena-based Davide Baroncini, Ghiaia Cashmere imports major Italian vibes to all it’s luxurious knitwear, including this super-fine zip-up cardigan. It’s got all the makings of the perfect sweater — a neutral color, premium finish and Italian grandpa vibes to spare.

We’re all about turtlenecks here at InsideHook, but acknowledge that the collar on a wool sweater can be mildly uncomfortable at best and cactus-levels of scratchy at it’s worst. Luckily, Ralph Lauren’s sartorialist division, Purple Label, skirts this issue with a soft cashmere rollneck that you’ll have to feel to believe.

Not many will be able to afford Brunello Cucinelli’s masterpiece cashmere cardigan, but the ribbed fair isle sweater is eye candy all the same. Handwoven in knitted in Solomeo, Italy from 100% cashmere, it’s the epitome of luxury…and a great reason to dabble with some minor credit card debt.