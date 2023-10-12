Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Prime Day may be officially over, but if your online shopping bug isn’t quite scratched yet, Everlane’s just-dropped friends and family sale is one of the best places to snag easy, good-looking staples at Bezos-style pricing. The retailer is currently offering special markdowns on fall favorites to stock the ‘drobe for autumnal weather, with the San Francisco-based brand’s best-selling jeans, jackets, shirts, accessories and more are all 25% off.

While the Everlane sale currently contains a fresh drop of deals and steals, the savings — also, the product stock — won’t stick around forever. The sale ends on 10/15, which is why we created a convenient guide to the deeply discounted styles you should snag right now. Interested in browsing the rest of the sale for yourself? Click here. Below, we’ve highlighted the best deals by category from Everlane’s friends and family sale.

The Best Deals From Everlane’s Friends and Family Sale

The Best Bottoms Deals

The Best Shirt Deals

Best Outerwear Deals

Best Shoe and Accessory Deals

Best T-shirt Deals