Curb Your Prime Day Fever With the Everlane Friends and Family Sale Event

Save 25% on just-arrived season staples

a collage of everlane models on a chrome background
Fall fits are severely discounted.
Everlane/Getty Images
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows
Updated October 12, 2023 9:02 am

Jordan Bowman is the Senior Editor of The Goods at InsideHook. He was previously a staff writer at New York Magazine covering tech and style and prior to that he was an updates writer at the New York Times service journalism vertical, Wirecutter.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Prime Day may be officially over, but if your online shopping bug isn’t quite scratched yet, Everlane’s just-dropped friends and family sale is one of the best places to snag easy, good-looking staples at Bezos-style pricing. The retailer is currently offering special markdowns on fall favorites to stock the ‘drobe for autumnal weather, with the San Francisco-based brand’s best-selling jeans, jackets, shirts, accessories and more are all 25% off.

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals That Are Still Live
The Best Amazon October Prime Day Deals That Are Still Live

It's over… but not really

While the Everlane sale currently contains a fresh drop of deals and steals, the savings — also, the product stock — won’t stick around forever. The sale ends on 10/15, which is why we created a convenient guide to the deeply discounted styles you should snag right now. Interested in browsing the rest of the sale for yourself? Click here. Below, we’ve highlighted the best deals by category from Everlane’s friends and family sale.

The Best Deals From Everlane’s Friends and Family Sale

Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
Everlane : $170$128
Everlane The Performance Chino Blazer
Everlane The Performance Chino Blazer
Everlane : $188$141
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane The Easy Pant
Everlane : $98$74
Everlane The Premium-Weight Relaxed Crew | Uniform
Everlane The Premium-Weight Relaxed Crew | Uniform
Everlane : 2 For $70
Everlane The Organic Painter Pant
Everlane The Organic Painter Pant
Everlane : $108$81
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Everlane : $158$119

The Best Bottoms Deals

Everlane Performance Chino
Everlane Performance Chino
Buy Here : $98$49
Everlane The Classic Straight Jean
Everlane The Classic Straight Jean
Everlane : $98$49
Everlane The Organic Cotton Herringbone Refined Cargo
Everlane The Organic Cotton Herringbone Refined Cargo
Everlane : $128$64
Everlane Canvas Drawstring Pant
Everlane Canvas Drawstring Pant
Everlane : $118$53
Everlane The Selvedge Slim Fit Jean
Everlane The Selvedge Slim Fit Jean
Everlane : $138$64

The Best Shirt Deals

Everlane Premium-Weight Rugby Shirt
Everlane Premium-Weight Rugby Shirt
Buy it now : $80$32
Everlane Waffle Long-Sleeve Crew Tee
Everlane Waffle Long-Sleeve Crew Tee
Buy it now : $60$24
Everlane The Relaxed Poplin Shirt
Everlane The Relaxed Poplin Shirt
Buy Here : $88$53
Everlane Linen Standard Fit Shirt
Everlane Linen Standard Fit Shirt
Everlane : $88$57
Everlane Canvas Overshirt
Everlane Canvas Overshirt
Everlane : $108$43

Best Outerwear Deals

Everlane ReNew Fleece-Lined Heavyweight Overshirt
Everlane ReNew Fleece-Lined Heavyweight Overshirt
Buy Here : $138$69
Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt
Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt
Buy Here : $98$39
Everlane ReNew Short Parka
Everlane ReNew Short Parka
Buy Here : $198$79
Everlane Organic Cotton Herringbone Utility Jacket
Everlane Organic Cotton Herringbone Utility Jacket
Buy Here : $148$74

Best Shoe and Accessory Deals

Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack
Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack
Everlane : $95$57
Everlane The Nylon 5-Panel Cap
Everlane The Nylon 5-Panel Cap
Everlane : $40$28
Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Sneaker
Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Sneaker
Buy it now : $110$66
Everlane The Organic Cotton Chunky Beanie
Everlane The Organic Cotton Chunky Beanie
Buy Here : $45$18
Everlane The Organic Canvas Weekender
Everlane The Organic Canvas Weekender
Everlane : $110$66

Best T-shirt Deals

Everlane The Premium-Weight Crew
Everlane The Premium-Weight Crew
Everlane : $48$18
Everlane The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee | Uniform
Everlane The Organic Cotton Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee | Uniform
Everlane : $40$20
Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew
Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew
Everlane : $30$12
Everlane The Organic Cotton Pocket Tee | Uniform
Everlane The Organic Cotton Pocket Tee | Uniform
Everlane : $30$17
Everlane The Essential Organic V-Neck Tee | Uniform
Everlane The Essential Organic V-Neck Tee | Uniform
Everlane : $30$20

