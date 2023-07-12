Leisure

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here

Amazon Prime Day might start July 16, but the deals are already here

By The Editors @insidehook
Updated July 9, 2024 9:30 am
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The best Amazon Prime Day deals to score before the sale even starts.
InsideHook/Amazon

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Amazon Prime Day officially starts on Tuesday, July 16 and runs through Wednesday, July 17 this year, but there’s already a boatload of early discounts available. We’d highly recommend you take advantage of the premature cornucopia of deals and steals, including discounts on Apple products, wireless gym headphones, durable kitchenware, stylish apparel and more.

“The Bear” x J.Crew Really Said Fak It, Restock
“The Bear” x J.Crew Really Said Fak It, Restock
 The Fak-centric collab capsule sold out. Now it’s back up for grabs.

To help you make the most of your precious shopping time, and because we want you to have a shot at all the best discounts on all the best products without having to sift through it all, we’ve compiled a massive list of deals from a variety of categories, spanning sunglasses, travel, fitness gear and so much more.

Below, the best Amazon Prime Day deals to score before the sale even starts. Happy shopping.

The Best Style Prime Day Deals

Persol PO3286S Round Sunglasses
Persol PO3286S Round Sunglasses
Buy Here : $314$157
Wrangler Mens 13Mwz Cowboy Cut Original Fit Jeans
Wrangler Mens 13Mwz Cowboy Cut Original Fit Jeans
Buy Here : $40$525
Columbia Park View Half-Zip Fleece
Columbia Park View Half-Zip Fleece
Buy Here : $110$73
Lacoste Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo
Lacoste Short Sleeve Pima Jersey Interlock Regular Fit Polo
Buy Here : $98$110
Bulova Stainless Steel 3-Hand Calendar Date Quartz Watch
Bulova Stainless Steel 3-Hand Calendar Date Quartz Watch
Buy Here : $225$113
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $46$32
The 100 Best American-Made Products
The 100 Best American-Made Products
 Celebrating the gear, clothes and goods that are the life’s work of our fellow Americans

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
Buy Here : $279$170
Anker MagSafe Charger Stand Compatible
Anker MagSafe Charger Stand Compatible
Buy Here : $46$95
Apple Watch Series 9
Apple Watch Series 9
Buy Here : $399$300
Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro
Buy Here : $350$250
Amazon Fire Smart TV
Amazon Fire Smart TV
Buy here : $370$230
Amazon Kindle Scribe
Amazon Kindle Scribe
Amazon : $370$260

The Best Outdoor, Health and Fitness Prime Day Deals

Yagud Under Desk Treadmill
Yagud Under Desk Treadmill
Buy it now : $200$80
Signature Fitness Premium Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell
Signature Fitness Premium Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell
Buy Here : $90$66
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent E-Series Rechargeable Repeller
Amazon : $40$30
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music GPS Running Smartwatch
buy here : $350$268
Basic Weight Bench for Home Gym
Basic Weight Bench for Home Gym
Buy it now : $77$1,406
Raw Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle with a 16mm Shark Power Polymer Core
Raw Carbon Fiber Pickleball Paddle with a 16mm Shark Power Polymer Core
Buy it now : $150$90

The Best Home and Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer K45SS
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer K45SS
Buy Here : $330$250
Ninja QB3001SS Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender
Ninja QB3001SS Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender
Buy it now : $70$45
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker K-Cup Pod
Amazon : $150$80
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Buy it now : $639$519
Original Casper Pillow
Original Casper Pillow
Buy Here : $65$55
Courant Mag:1
Courant Mag:1
Buy it now : $42$33
Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine
Buy Here : $50$40
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender
Buy Here : $320$270

The Best Travel Deals

BEAUTURAL Steamer
BEAUTURAL Steamer
Buy Here : $33$28
MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder
MiiKARE Airplane Travel Essentials Phone Holder
Buy Here : $18$13
FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch Electronic Accessories Carry Case
FYY Travel Cable Organizer Pouch Electronic Accessories Carry Case
Buy Here : $13$10
Fossil Leather RFID Blocking Passport Holder Case Wallet
Fossil Leather RFID Blocking Passport Holder Case Wallet
Buy Here : $55$46

More Like This

a model wearing linen cloths from Todd Snyder on a grey background
Living in Linen: An InsideHook Primer on Summer’s Most Fickle Fabric
The Trtl Travel neck pillow on a green and red background
Stuff We Swear By: The TRTL Travel Neck Pillow Is a Life Saver for Frequent Fliers
Home Upgrades Hero
Enhance Your Living Space With These 22 Home Upgrades
four different bar carts
The 13 Best Bar Carts for Any Budget

Leisure
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Anker 2-in-1 Charger
Anker’s 2-in-1 Charging Station Is Now Just $36

$46$36

GoveeLife Smart Kettle
This Smart Kettle Is Currently Half Off

$90$45

Bose QuietComfort Buds II
Bose’s QuietComfort Buds II Are Over $100 Off

$279$170

Puma Indoor OG
The Puma Indoor OG Might Be the Perfect White Sneaker

$105$61

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
Whiskey Roundup July 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries

A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here

two hands reaching for slices of detroit-style pepperoni pizza

The Best Places to Eat Pizza in Alexandria

Mercat's tasting menu is offered Thursdays-Sundays, and features a variety of dishes from Barcelona

These Are the Most Affordable Tasting Menus in Chicago

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours