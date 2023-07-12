Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Amazon Prime Day officially starts on Tuesday, July 16 and runs through Wednesday, July 17 this year, but there’s already a boatload of early discounts available. We’d highly recommend you take advantage of the premature cornucopia of deals and steals, including discounts on Apple products, wireless gym headphones, durable kitchenware, stylish apparel and more.

To help you make the most of your precious shopping time, and because we want you to have a shot at all the best discounts on all the best products without having to sift through it all, we’ve compiled a massive list of deals from a variety of categories, spanning sunglasses, travel, fitness gear and so much more.

Below, the best Amazon Prime Day deals to score before the sale even starts. Happy shopping.

The Best Style Prime Day Deals

The 100 Best American-Made Products Celebrating the gear, clothes and goods that are the life’s work of our fellow Americans

The Best Prime Day Tech Deals

The Best Outdoor, Health and Fitness Prime Day Deals

The Best Home and Kitchen Deals

The Best Travel Deals