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This Mother’s Day, Shower Her in Sunnies from Quay

Moms deserve sweet shades (and they're 30% off)

By Shelby Slauer
May 1, 2026 1:03 pm EDT
collage of quay sunglasses on light background
Happy Mother's Day indeed.
Quay

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

What do you get for the mothers in your life, deserving of everything? Sure, there are classic options — flowers, dinner, even cheese — but sometimes it’s worth it to think a little more outside the box. While we do have an extensive list of worthy gifts for mom that covers just about everything, we also love to turn to our favorite brands to guide us. In this case, that’s Aussie sunglasses brand, Quay, which not only offers some of the best shades on the market, but is also currently running a limited-time Mother’s Day 30% off sitewide sale.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2026
The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide for 2026
 From do-it-all diaper bags to self-care essentials, here are 61 of the best gifts to give mom

We’ve rounded up our favorite mom-approved picks below, or you can shop everything Quay has to offer here.

Shop Quay’s Mother’s Day Picks:

Quay High Key
Quay High Key
Buy Here : $75 $53

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of aviators.

Quay Sweet Talker
Quay Sweet Talker
Buy Here : $95 $67

We love these for their subtle, chic ombré.

Quay Sound Check
Quay Sound Check
Buy Here : $85 $60

Blue lenses are in.

Quay Vibe Check
Quay Vibe Check
Buy Here : $95 $66

So classy.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

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