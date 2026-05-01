This Mother’s Day, Shower Her in Sunnies from Quay

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What do you get for the mothers in your life, deserving of everything? Sure, there are classic options — flowers, dinner, even cheese — but sometimes it’s worth it to think a little more outside the box. While we do have an extensive list of worthy gifts for mom that covers just about everything, we also love to turn to our favorite brands to guide us. In this case, that’s Aussie sunglasses brand, Quay, which not only offers some of the best shades on the market, but is also currently running a limited-time Mother’s Day 30% off sitewide sale.

We’ve rounded up our favorite mom-approved picks below, or you can shop everything Quay has to offer here.

Shop Quay’s Mother’s Day Picks:

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of aviators.

We love these for their subtle, chic ombré.

Blue lenses are in.

So classy.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »