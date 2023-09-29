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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to serious discounts on revolutionary Bose tech, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Score Double-Knee Denim for a Fraction of the Price
Corridor’s easy-wearing staples make for excellent uniform dressing. Snag a pair of the brand’s rugged Carpenter Jeans for $120 off and wear ’em into the ground.
Danner’s Hybrid Hiker Just Hit the Huckberry Sale
In collaboration with Proof, Danner recently launched their most techie hiker. Somehow, the Vibram-soled hybrid shoe is now $66 off. Go nuts.
Save $140 on Our Favorite Home Infrared Sauna
Wellness brand HigherDose makes one of the best infrared sauna blankets on the market, which you can currently score on sale during Nordstrom’s blowout Anniversary Sale.
The Cup Runneth Over at Nordstrom’s Anniversary SaleScore discounts on New Balance, AG and more
The Perfect Summer Shirt Doesn’t Exis-
Summer ain’t over yet, and Todd Snyder’s got just the lightweight, slightly oversized short-sleeve shirt you need, at 50% off to boot.
You Deserve a Pro-Grade Carry-On
It’s the little things that make travel bearable — compression socks, PreCheck or, if you’re really smart, an on-sale Monos Carry-On Pro.
This Is Your Last Call for Tracksmith’s Silver Medal Sale
Tracksmith’s only sale of the year is winding down. You have until August 2 to grab the brand’s elite running gear on sale. Code SMS-EXTRA15 will earn you an extra 15% off, if you hurry.
Don’t Call Tracksmith’s Only Sale of the Year a ComebackThe Silver Medal Sale is live, and the discounted running gear is better than ever
Bose Changed Earbuds Forever. Now, They’re $100 Off.
With a unique clipping system that minimizes intrusiveness, Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds are revolutionary. Currently, they’re also a total steal: just $199, down from $299.
These Workout and Recovery Essentials Are Nearly Half Off
Vibration plates, massage guns, under-desk elliptical machines, recovery ice stubs and more are on sale from Lifepro (via Woot). Prices range from 20-68% off.
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