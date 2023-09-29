Leisure > Gear

From Summerweight Shirts to Open-Ear Headphones: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Plus, the Nordstrom sale rolls on

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated July 31, 2026 2:04 pm EDT
a collage of on-sale items in boxs against a white background
The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
Courtesy

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to serious discounts on revolutionary Bose tech, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Score Double-Knee Denim for a Fraction of the Price
Score Double-Knee Denim for a Fraction of the Price

Corridor’s easy-wearing staples make for excellent uniform dressing. Snag a pair of the brand’s rugged Carpenter Jeans for $120 off and wear ’em into the ground.

Buy Here : $295 $175
Danner’s Hybrid Hiker Just Hit the Huckberry Sale
Danner’s Hybrid Hiker Just Hit the Huckberry Sale

In collaboration with Proof, Danner recently launched their most techie hiker. Somehow, the Vibram-soled hybrid shoe is now $66 off. Go nuts.

Buy Here : $220 $154
Save $140 on Our Favorite Home Infrared Sauna
Save $140 on Our Favorite Home Infrared Sauna

Wellness brand HigherDose makes one of the best infrared sauna blankets on the market, which you can currently score on sale during Nordstrom’s blowout Anniversary Sale.

Buy Here : $699 $559
The Cup Runneth Over at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
The Cup Runneth Over at Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
 Score discounts on New Balance, AG and more
The Perfect Summer Shirt Doesn’t Exis-
The Perfect Summer Shirt Doesn’t Exis-

Summer ain’t over yet, and Todd Snyder’s got just the lightweight, slightly oversized short-sleeve shirt you need, at 50% off to boot.

Buy Here : $148 $74
You Deserve a Pro-Grade Carry-On
You Deserve a Pro-Grade Carry-On

It’s the little things that make travel bearable — compression socks, PreCheck or, if you’re really smart, an on-sale Monos Carry-On Pro.

Buy Here : $295 $266
This Is Your Last Call for Tracksmith’s Silver Medal Sale
This Is Your Last Call for Tracksmith’s Silver Medal Sale

Tracksmith’s only sale of the year is winding down. You have until August 2 to grab the brand’s elite running gear on sale. Code SMS-EXTRA15 will earn you an extra 15% off, if you hurry.

Shop the Sale Here
Don’t Call Tracksmith’s Only Sale of the Year a Comeback
Don’t Call Tracksmith’s Only Sale of the Year a Comeback
 The Silver Medal Sale is live, and the discounted running gear is better than ever
Bose Changed Earbuds Forever. Now, They’re $100 Off.
Bose Changed Earbuds Forever. Now, They’re $100 Off.

With a unique clipping system that minimizes intrusiveness, Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds are revolutionary. Currently, they’re also a total steal: just $199, down from $299.

Buy Here : $299 $199
These Workout and Recovery Essentials Are Nearly Half Off
These Workout and Recovery Essentials Are Nearly Half Off

Vibration plates, massage guns, under-desk elliptical machines, recovery ice stubs and more are on sale from Lifepro (via Woot). Prices range from 20-68% off.

Shop the Sale Here

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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