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Even among the wide array of warm-weather garments, white pants stand out as something of a bellwether of taste — a way to indulge in maximum summer vibes without sacrificing the versatility or sophistication that comes with a proper pair of trousers. Whether you’re dining al fresco or attending a sweltering outdoor wedding, the best white pants are well-equipped to handle whatever swanky occasion you have on the calendar while capturing the easy, carefree essence inherent to the balmiest months.
For those inculcated by white-pant fake news, hear us now: No, they will not get excessively dirty. (Also, just grow up and carry a stain stick.) No, you will not have to pack them away in a few short months. Yes, they will make you look like Alain Delon on his annual Saint-Tropez holiday. In fact, the power of these pants is in the blank, stark canvas they provide — the hue is inherently malleable, ready to telegraph beachy, nonchalant or elegant at a moment’s notice, depending on fit, material and intent to chill.
With summer just starting to take shape, now’s the time to pick up a pair (or two, or three). Below, we’ve gathered the best white pants we could find, from linen drawstring trousers to hefty officer’s pants, taking into consideration the many activities you have planned and the different silhouettes and fabrics they’ll require. Go ahead and grab your favorites to pair with your newly purchased flip-flops. Just watch out for mustard.
The Best White Pants for Men, According to InsideHook
- The Everyday Officer’s Pant: Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Twill Officer’s Pant, $228
- The Refined Trouser: Stòffa Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Trousers, $625
- The Wide-Leg Warriors: Amomento Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers, $280
- The Workhorse Work Chino: Drake’s Cotton Canvas Panel Trousers, $450
- The Splashy Select: Bode Enrichment Knolly Brook Trousers, $850
The Best Overall: Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Twill Officer’s Pant
Although they’re from the Polo line, the heritage fit on this officer’s pant is much more akin to something from the RRL sub-label. Rugged yet lightweight, these utilitarian trousers look fresh off the Hyannis Port-docked boat, with a double-pleated, mid-rise profile which, in conjunction with the rustic cotton twill, adds a bit of that retro oomph without the metric tons of extra sweat.
The Dressy Upgrade: Stòffa Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Trousers
Stòffa has managed to do the impossible: create a pant that perfectly straddles the line between casual and dressy. Combining classic suiting tradition — the adjustable waist tabs and sophisticated pleating lend an inherently refined look — with a relaxed summery fit and an ultra-soft linen, these trousers are the rare breed of pants that you can wear virtually anywhere.
The Ultra-Wide Trousers: Amomento Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers
A true pair of “wide-leg” trousers, these baggy, military-inspired drawstring pants from South Korean label Amomento may seem a little out there, but the leg is perfectly relaxed, with enough of a curve to keep them off the body and enough structure that you don’t have to worry about JNCO-style puddles around your ankles. Paired with a tee or tank, they’re the platonic ideal of a city-boy pant that anyone can pull off.
The Updated Work Pants: Drake’s Cotton Canvas Panel Trousers
Business-casual might get a bad rap among the fashion-forward crowd, but the aesthetic isn’t actually unflattering, or even outdated — its reputation has just been colored by the dorkiness of tech chinos and stretchy pants. Ignoring the spandex-infused styles will lead you to something like Drake’s Canvas Panel Trousers, which borrow from workwear-leaning constructions for a fit that’s both comfortable and refined. Thing sprezzatura, without completely ditching the form factor your boss expects.
The Summer Splurge: Bode Enrichment Knolly Brook Trousers
Considering the 1930s-inspired feedsack print, do these Bode trousers really count as white pants? If I may debate myself here, do you really need to sweat the details like that? The fact of the matter is, like the Senior Cords before them, anyone who is willing to splash out on the brand’s Knolly Brook Trousers is probably operating on a whole different level of personal style and can wear whatever they want.
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