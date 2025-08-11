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Even among the wide array of warm-weather garments, white pants stand out as something of a bellwether of taste — a way to indulge in maximum summer vibes without sacrificing the versatility or sophistication that comes with a proper pair of trousers. Whether you’re dining al fresco or attending a sweltering outdoor wedding, the best white pants are well-equipped to handle whatever swanky occasion you have on the calendar while capturing the easy, carefree essence inherent to the balmiest months.

For those inculcated by white-pant fake news, hear us now: No, they will not get excessively dirty. (Also, just grow up and carry a stain stick.) No, you will not have to pack them away in a few short months. Yes, they will make you look like Alain Delon on his annual Saint-Tropez holiday. In fact, the power of these pants is in the blank, stark canvas they provide — the hue is inherently malleable, ready to telegraph beachy, nonchalant or elegant at a moment’s notice, depending on fit, material and intent to chill.

With summer just starting to take shape, now’s the time to pick up a pair (or two, or three). Below, we’ve gathered the best white pants we could find, from linen drawstring trousers to hefty officer’s pants, taking into consideration the many activities you have planned and the different silhouettes and fabrics they’ll require. Go ahead and grab your favorites to pair with your newly purchased flip-flops. Just watch out for mustard.

The Best White Pants for Men, According to InsideHook

The Best Overall: Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Twill Officer’s Pant

Although they’re from the Polo line, the heritage fit on this officer’s pant is much more akin to something from the RRL sub-label. Rugged yet lightweight, these utilitarian trousers look fresh off the Hyannis Port-docked boat, with a double-pleated, mid-rise profile which, in conjunction with the rustic cotton twill, adds a bit of that retro oomph without the metric tons of extra sweat.

Material 100% cotton Fit Relaxed Rise Mid Sizes 30-42 waist; 30-34 length

The Dressy Upgrade: Stòffa Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Trousers

Stòffa has managed to do the impossible: create a pant that perfectly straddles the line between casual and dressy. Combining classic suiting tradition — the adjustable waist tabs and sophisticated pleating lend an inherently refined look — with a relaxed summery fit and an ultra-soft linen, these trousers are the rare breed of pants that you can wear virtually anywhere.

Material 100% linen Fit Wide Rise High Sizes IT 46-56

The Ultra-Wide Trousers: Amomento Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers

A true pair of “wide-leg” trousers, these baggy, military-inspired drawstring pants from South Korean label Amomento may seem a little out there, but the leg is perfectly relaxed, with enough of a curve to keep them off the body and enough structure that you don’t have to worry about JNCO-style puddles around your ankles. Paired with a tee or tank, they’re the platonic ideal of a city-boy pant that anyone can pull off.

Material 100% cotton Fit Wide Rise Low Sizes M-L



Business-casual might get a bad rap among the fashion-forward crowd, but the aesthetic isn’t actually unflattering, or even outdated — its reputation has just been colored by the dorkiness of tech chinos and stretchy pants. Ignoring the spandex-infused styles will lead you to something like Drake’s Canvas Panel Trousers, which borrow from workwear-leaning constructions for a fit that’s both comfortable and refined. Thing sprezzatura, without completely ditching the form factor your boss expects.

Material 100% cotton Fit Relaxed Rise Mid Sizes 28-40 waist

The Summer Splurge: Bode Enrichment Knolly Brook Trousers



Considering the 1930s-inspired feedsack print, do these Bode trousers really count as white pants? If I may debate myself here, do you really need to sweat the details like that? The fact of the matter is, like the Senior Cords before them, anyone who is willing to splash out on the brand’s Knolly Brook Trousers is probably operating on a whole different level of personal style and can wear whatever they want.

Material 100% cotton Fit Straight Rise Mid Sizes 30-36 waist

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »