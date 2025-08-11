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This Simple Style Hack Is an Instant Vibe Upgrade

The right pair of white pants is the perfect warm-weather flex

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated May 11, 2026 5:08 pm EDT
A model in a blue shirt and white pants
The best white pants will instantly elevate your style.
Banana Republic

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Even among the wide array of warm-weather garments, white pants stand out as something of a bellwether of taste — a way to indulge in maximum summer vibes without sacrificing the versatility or sophistication that comes with a proper pair of trousers. Whether you’re dining al fresco or attending a sweltering outdoor wedding, the best white pants are well-equipped to handle whatever swanky occasion you have on the calendar while capturing the easy, carefree essence inherent to the balmiest months.

For those inculcated by white-pant fake news, hear us now: No, they will not get excessively dirty. (Also, just grow up and carry a stain stick.) No, you will not have to pack them away in a few short months. Yes, they will make you look like Alain Delon on his annual Saint-Tropez holiday. In fact, the power of these pants is in the blank, stark canvas they provide — the hue is inherently malleable, ready to telegraph beachy, nonchalant or elegant at a moment’s notice, depending on fit, material and intent to chill.

With summer just starting to take shape, now’s the time to pick up a pair (or two, or three). Below, we’ve gathered the best white pants we could find, from linen drawstring trousers to hefty officer’s pants, taking into consideration the many activities you have planned and the different silhouettes and fabrics they’ll require. Go ahead and grab your favorites to pair with your newly purchased flip-flops. Just watch out for mustard.

The Best White Pants for Men, According to InsideHook

The Best Overall: Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Twill Officer’s Pant

Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Twill Officer’s Pant
Polo Ralph Lauren Relaxed Fit Twill Officer’s Pant
Ralph Lauren : $228

Although they’re from the Polo line, the heritage fit on this officer’s pant is much more akin to something from the RRL sub-label. Rugged yet lightweight, these utilitarian trousers look fresh off the Hyannis Port-docked boat, with a double-pleated, mid-rise profile which, in conjunction with the rustic cotton twill, adds a bit of that retro oomph without the metric tons of extra sweat. 

Material
100% cotton
Fit
Relaxed
Rise
Mid
Sizes
30-42 waist; 30-34 length

The Dressy Upgrade: Stòffa Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Trousers

Stòffa Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Trousers
Stòffa Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Trousers
Mr Porter : $625

Stòffa has managed to do the impossible: create a pant that perfectly straddles the line between casual and dressy. Combining classic suiting tradition — the adjustable waist tabs and sophisticated pleating lend an inherently refined look — with a relaxed summery fit and an ultra-soft linen, these trousers are the rare breed of pants that you can wear virtually anywhere. 

Material
100% linen
Fit
Wide
Rise
High
Sizes
IT 46-56

The Ultra-Wide Trousers: Amomento Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers

Amomento Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers
Amomento Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers
Mr Porter : $280

A true pair of “wide-leg” trousers, these baggy, military-inspired drawstring pants from South Korean label Amomento may seem a little out there, but the leg is perfectly relaxed, with enough of a curve to keep them off the body and enough structure that you don’t have to worry about JNCO-style puddles around your ankles. Paired with a tee or tank, they’re the platonic ideal of a city-boy pant that anyone can pull off.

Material
100% cotton
Fit
Wide
Rise
Low
Sizes
M-L

The Updated Work Pants: Drake’s Cotton Canvas Panel Trousers

Drake’s Cotton Canvas Panel Trousers
Drake’s Cotton Canvas Panel Trousers
Drake’s : $450


Business-casual might get a bad rap among the fashion-forward crowd, but the aesthetic isn’t actually unflattering, or even outdated — its reputation has just been colored by the dorkiness of tech chinos and stretchy pants. Ignoring the spandex-infused styles will lead you to something like Drake’s Canvas Panel Trousers, which borrow from workwear-leaning constructions for a fit that’s both comfortable and refined. Thing sprezzatura, without completely ditching the form factor your boss expects.

Material
100% cotton
Fit
Relaxed
Rise
Mid
Sizes
28-40 waist

The Summer Splurge: Bode Enrichment Knolly Brook Trousers

Bode Enrichment Knolly Brook Trousers
Bode Enrichment Knolly Brook Trousers
Nordstrom : $850


Considering the 1930s-inspired feedsack print, do these Bode trousers really count as white pants? If I may debate myself here, do you really need to sweat the details like that? The fact of the matter is, like the Senior Cords before them, anyone who is willing to splash out on the brand’s Knolly Brook Trousers is probably operating on a whole different level of personal style and can wear whatever they want.

Material
100% cotton
Fit
Straight
Rise
Mid
Sizes
30-36 waist

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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