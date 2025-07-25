Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

How to Dress for the Office When It’s a Million Degrees Out

Beat the heat with this season's best business causal 'fits

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 25, 2025 6:08 pm EDT
A man wearing a business causal outfit against a flame background
Swampy offices suck. Here's how to dress for summer work success.
Getty Images

The sun is blazing. The office thermostat is broken. The Diet Cokes have run dry. What is a guy to do but sweat through his shirt and hope no one notices?

Come this time of year, this is a scenario that happens to men, nationwide and on the daily, who punch in for a toasty day at the office. This confluence of swampiness — unbearable heat coupled with long commutes, stressful work demands and a heat-induced brain fog — demands immediate resolution to one critical question: what the hell should you wear to the office when it’s really, really hot outside?

Given that there hasn’t really been a standardized workplace dress code in two decades (tech pants don’t count), this can also be a fraught quandary to try and parse. There are some general benchmarks for business causal style that most every guys knows — the proverbial no shirt, no shoes, no service rings true for Wendy’s and in-office Wednesdays alike — but beyond that, finding something to wear that both keeps you cool and passes an HR vibe check can feel impossible, especially when the mercury spikes to cartoonishly high levels.

Know that, even in the sweatiest of conditions, there is a path forward. With the new abundance of loose cuts, lightweight fabrics and overly-engineered officewear out there, there are options galore to conquer the heat and maybe even get a look off while you’re at it. I’ve rounded up a few looks below for you to try out — there’s something for every worker bee out there, from banker bros to the nominally employed.

The Summertime Suit Up

To all the sorry SOBs out there who have to pull on a suit before stepping into the swamp that is any major metropolitan area this time of year, we salute you. Still, there are plenty of ways to stay cool while looking sharp; summerweight fabrics are an obvious answer to the plight of the 90-degree-day two-piece, but don’t forget your colorimetry, either. Science is real — those black and navy suits will absorb more heat than something light and linen.

Sid Mashburn Kincaid No. 2 Linen Hopsack Suit Jacket
Sid Mashburn Kincaid No. 2 Linen Hopsack Suit Jacket
Buy Here : $1150
Sid Mashburn Tapered Linen Suit Trousers
Sid Mashburn Tapered Linen Suit Trousers
Buy Here : $395
Drake’s Striped Linen Shirt
Drake’s Striped Linen Shirt
Buy Here : $320
Grenson Epsom Suede Penny Loafers
Grenson Epsom Suede Penny Loafers
Buy Here : $685

The Office to Al Fresco ‘Fit

Boardroom to bar is a phrase I never really understood, given that I am not a CEO and also cannot imagine leaving the earnings call for a hole-in-the-wall dive. The sentiment, however, is sound — an outfit that is classy enough for work and based enough for the hot new outdoor dining spot is a balance that can be hard to nail. Tonal is a good place to start, as is footwear that toes the line of business causal. Just no flip-flops in the office, please.

Sunspel Linen Shirt
Sunspel Linen Shirt
Buy Here : $255
COS Leather Slip-On Shoes
COS Leather Slip-On Shoes
Buy Here : $165
Studio Nicholson Fume Tapered Linen Suit Trousers
Studio Nicholson Fume Tapered Linen Suit Trousers
Buy Here : $605
Bleu De Chauffe Zeppo Full-Grain Leather Briefcase
Bleu De Chauffe Zeppo Full-Grain Leather Briefcase
Buy Here : $575

The Coworking Kickback

Let’s be real — if your office is a WeWork situation, or worse, your local cafe, this general conundrum has nothing to do with you. That being said, if you really want to get in the productive spirit while fielding emails and sucking down matcha lattes, I won’t stop you. Look good, feel good, or something. Ditch anything that could be remotely labeled as stuffy, and just opt for the basics — a solid, lightweight pant, your favorite well-worn tee, and accessories you wouldn’t mind showing off if you ever happen to land a real job. (Creative director doesn’t count. Sorry.)

Gallery Dept. Jazzy Cotton T-Shirt
Gallery Dept. Jazzy Cotton T-Shirt
Buy Here : $250
Todd Snyder Straight Fit Lightweight Japanese Selvedge Jean
Todd Snyder Straight Fit Lightweight Japanese Selvedge Jean
Buy Here : $298
Adidas x Brain Dead Forest Hills Suede Sneakers
Adidas x Brain Dead Forest Hills Suede Sneakers
Buy Here : $150
Bamford Watch Department B80 Modern Automatic 39mm
Bamford Watch Department B80 Modern Automatic 39mm
Buy Here : $1530

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

