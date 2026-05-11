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The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

We’ve got something for everyone, whether you like your polos co-signed by James Bond or your jorts made of selvedge denim

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 11, 2026 3:32 pm EDT
A model in tan diamond-cutout shorts and a pair of burgundy sandals
Classy sandals, cutout jorts, can't lose.
Small Talk Studio/Mytheresa

The Gist

Our weekly roundup of the best new menswear drops spotlights the most compelling apparel, footwear and accessory releases.

Key Takeaways

  • The selection this week features shorts, sandals, shirts, rings, sneakers, blazers and jackets.
  • Standouts include Small Talk Studio's jorts, Bottega Veneta's Intrecciato leather slides and a limited-edition Sunspel Riviera Polo, which was worn by Daniel Craig during his first outing as James Bond in Casino Royale.
  • Releases are highlighted from both established luxury brands like Gucci and emerging labels such as James Coward and Manresa.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Another week, another expertly curated look at the top menswear drops from InsideHook’s The Stitch. With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, we’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.

This week’s haul: Small Talk Studio drops the jorts of the summer, Bottega brings its Intrecciato leather to beach-ready slides, Sunspel upgrades the polo that made the brand famous and more.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of May 11, 2026

Small Talk Studio Diamond Cutout Baggy Jean Shorts
Small Talk Studio Diamond Cutout Baggy Jean Shorts

Made in L.A. and cut from a stone-washed, 13.5-ounce selvedge denim, these relaxed jorts are a galaxy-brain addition to any summer wardrobe.

Small Talk Studio : $375
Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides
Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides

The woven “Intrecciato” leather in these Bottega slides is also used in the brand’s highly coveted bags.

Mytheresa : $1,150
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt

Casino Royale put Sunspel’s Riviera Polo on the map. Twenty years later, the trim, Bond-endorsed shirt gets a limited-edition version in Sea Island cotton.

Sunspel : $425
Gucci Interlocking G Logo Ring
Gucci Interlocking G Logo Ring

You see the Gs.

Mr Porter : $430
Frame Pyjama Shirt
Frame Pyjama Shirt

Relaxed, box-cropped and available in a lovely yellow stripe.

Frame : $268
Todd Snyder 5″ Seersucker Montauk Swim Trunk
Todd Snyder 5″ Seersucker Montauk Swim Trunk

Summer is almost here. Do you know where your trunks are?

Todd Snyder : $148
Adidas x Wales Bonner Gazelle Snake Embossed Sneaker
Adidas x Wales Bonner Gazelle Snake Embossed Sneaker

Who would’ve guessed…yet another Wales Bonner Adidas banger. This time, the Gazelle is treated to a scaly makeover.

Nordstrom : $220
Banana Republic Italian Plaid Cotton-Linen Blazer
Banana Republic Italian Plaid Cotton-Linen Blazer

Soft through the shoulders and incredibly lightweight, this vintage-inspired Banana blazer is exactly what you should be slipping over a tee this summer.

Banana Republic : $380
La Paz Guerreiro T-Shirt
La Paz Guerreiro T-Shirt

Earn your stripes…or just buy ’em.

Huckberry : $80
Community of Lovers Hemp Pant
Community of Lovers Hemp Pant

Swap in your sweats for these hemp-cotton trousers from Community of Lovers.

Canoe Club : $325
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt

This PRL polo is aggressively summery. That’s the whole point.

Ralph Lauren : $198
Pompeii Mido Trainer
Pompeii Mido Trainer

Prepare to see Spanish sneaker brand Pompeii everywhere this summer. With a trendy torpedo shape, vintage detailing and a sub-$200 price tag, they’re virtually unbeatable as a daily beater.

Huckberry : $165
Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans
Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans

You asked, Madewell delivered: summer jeans.

Madewell : $148
James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe
James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe

Canadian label James Coward frequently crops up on lists of up-and-coming menswear designers, and the brand’s recent collaboration with heritage shoemakers Sanders, a funky leather dress shoe with a banana-style lacing system, is the perfect example of why.

James Coward : $474
Drake's Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket
Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket

With a mandarin collar and pankou closures, Drake’s recent take on the herringbone chore coat is more refined than rugged.

Drake’s : $995
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt

Beware of ants.

Blue in Green : $280
Our Legacy Rig Chinos
Our Legacy Rig Chinos

Our Legacy continues to push the envelope when it comes to accessible high fashion. Their latest innovation? A new “Octo Wash” piece-dying technique.

Mytheresa : $590
Manresa Ram Island Shorts
Manresa Ram Island Shorts

These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block.

Manresa : $205
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket

Like much of their hyper-considered apparel, this lightweight jacket from Kartik Research centers craft and tradition with a handsome sashiko-stitched patchwork pattern.

Mr Porter : $625
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal

You probably recognize Sabah as the maker of everyone’s favorite suede slip-ons, but you might have missed that the brand is now offering a killer fisherman sandal.

Sabah : $275
Wills Cotton Linen Chino
Wills Cotton Linen Chino

Cut from an easy six-ounce cotton-linen blend and garment-dyed for a lived-in finish, these office-ready trousers from Huckberry sub-label Wills are tailored for a summer’s worth of semi-casual wear.

Huckberry : $118
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt

Sure, you probably already have a rugby shirt in your spring rotation. But is it bubblegum pink?

Alex Mill : $195

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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