The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Another week, another expertly curated look at the top menswear drops from InsideHook’s The Stitch. With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, we’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.
This week’s haul: Small Talk Studio drops the jorts of the summer, Bottega brings its Intrecciato leather to beach-ready slides, Sunspel upgrades the polo that made the brand famous and more.
The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of May 11, 2026
- The Small-Batch Shorts: Small Talk Studio Diamond Cutout Baggy Jean Shorts, $375
- The Luxury Leather Sandals: Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides, $1,150
- The 007 Reissue: Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt, $425
- The Perfected Pinky Ring: Gucci Interlocking G Logo Ring, $430
- The Cropped Button-Up: Frame Pyjama Shirt, $268
- More Menswear Drops
Small Talk Studio Diamond Cutout Baggy Jean Shorts
Made in L.A. and cut from a stone-washed, 13.5-ounce selvedge denim, these relaxed jorts are a galaxy-brain addition to any summer wardrobe.
Bottega Veneta Tarik Intrecciato Leather Slides
The woven “Intrecciato” leather in these Bottega slides is also used in the brand’s highly coveted bags.
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Riviera Polo Shirt
Casino Royale put Sunspel’s Riviera Polo on the map. Twenty years later, the trim, Bond-endorsed shirt gets a limited-edition version in Sea Island cotton.
Gucci Interlocking G Logo Ring
You see the Gs.
Frame Pyjama Shirt
Relaxed, box-cropped and available in a lovely yellow stripe.
Todd Snyder 5″ Seersucker Montauk Swim Trunk
Summer is almost here. Do you know where your trunks are?
Adidas x Wales Bonner Gazelle Snake Embossed Sneaker
Who would’ve guessed…yet another Wales Bonner Adidas banger. This time, the Gazelle is treated to a scaly makeover.
Banana Republic Italian Plaid Cotton-Linen Blazer
Soft through the shoulders and incredibly lightweight, this vintage-inspired Banana blazer is exactly what you should be slipping over a tee this summer.
La Paz Guerreiro T-Shirt
Earn your stripes…or just buy ’em.
Community of Lovers Hemp Pant
Swap in your sweats for these hemp-cotton trousers from Community of Lovers.
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Peace Love Polo Shirt
This PRL polo is aggressively summery. That’s the whole point.
Pompeii Mido Trainer
Prepare to see Spanish sneaker brand Pompeii everywhere this summer. With a trendy torpedo shape, vintage detailing and a sub-$200 price tag, they’re virtually unbeatable as a daily beater.
Madewell Summerweight Relaxed Taper Jeans
You asked, Madewell delivered: summer jeans.
James Coward x Sanders Leather Banana Shoe
Canadian label James Coward frequently crops up on lists of up-and-coming menswear designers, and the brand’s recent collaboration with heritage shoemakers Sanders, a funky leather dress shoe with a banana-style lacing system, is the perfect example of why.
Drake’s Herringbone Cotton Artist Chore Jacket
With a mandarin collar and pankou closures, Drake’s recent take on the herringbone chore coat is more refined than rugged.
William Ellery Pocket Picnic Shirt
Beware of ants.
Our Legacy Rig Chinos
Our Legacy continues to push the envelope when it comes to accessible high fashion. Their latest innovation? A new “Octo Wash” piece-dying technique.
Manresa Ram Island Shorts
These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block.
Kartik Research Kantha Patchwork Cotton Jacket
Like much of their hyper-considered apparel, this lightweight jacket from Kartik Research centers craft and tradition with a handsome sashiko-stitched patchwork pattern.
Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal
You probably recognize Sabah as the maker of everyone’s favorite suede slip-ons, but you might have missed that the brand is now offering a killer fisherman sandal.
Wills Cotton Linen Chino
Cut from an easy six-ounce cotton-linen blend and garment-dyed for a lived-in finish, these office-ready trousers from Huckberry sub-label Wills are tailored for a summer’s worth of semi-casual wear.
J.Press x Alex Mill Rugby Striped Shirt
Sure, you probably already have a rugby shirt in your spring rotation. But is it bubblegum pink?
This article appeared in an InsideHook newsletter. Sign up for free to get more on travel, wellness, style, drinking, and culture..