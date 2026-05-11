The 10 Best New Menswear Releases This Week

Our weekly roundup of the best new menswear drops spotlights the most compelling apparel, footwear and accessory releases.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Another week, another expertly curated look at the top menswear drops from InsideHook’s The Stitch. With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, we’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss. No need to thank us or anything.



This week’s haul: Small Talk Studio drops the jorts of the summer, Bottega brings its Intrecciato leather to beach-ready slides, Sunspel upgrades the polo that made the brand famous and more.

The Best New Menswear Drops: Week of May 11, 2026

Pompeii Mido Trainer Prepare to see Spanish sneaker brand Pompeii everywhere this summer. With a trendy torpedo shape, vintage detailing and a sub-$200 price tag, they’re virtually unbeatable as a daily beater. Huckberry : $165

Our Legacy Rig Chinos Our Legacy continues to push the envelope when it comes to accessible high fashion. Their latest innovation? A new “Octo Wash” piece-dying technique. Mytheresa : $590

Manresa Ram Island Shorts These slubby, Japanese cotton-linen shorts from New England-based indie label Manresa — complete with a half-elasticated waist and perfect “ube” colorway — are the newest Baggie killers on the block. Manresa : $205

Sabah Porto Fisherman Sandal You probably recognize Sabah as the maker of everyone’s favorite suede slip-ons, but you might have missed that the brand is now offering a killer fisherman sandal. Sabah : $275

Wills Cotton Linen Chino Cut from an easy six-ounce cotton-linen blend and garment-dyed for a lived-in finish, these office-ready trousers from Huckberry sub-label Wills are tailored for a summer’s worth of semi-casual wear. Huckberry : $118

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »