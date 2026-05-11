The DXL Sale Section Is Packed With Designer Staples

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The most annoying part of online shopping? For some guys, it’s not the free-shipping threshold, the AI-generated review roundups or the difference between the photos and what shows up on your doorstep; it’s that they don’t offer the right sizes.

If your favorite brands are letting you down when it comes to sizing, we’ve got a retailer to bookmark: DXL, which caters to the “big and tall” crowd without compromising on style. From Polo Ralph Lauren to Levi’s to Faherty, they stock the brands you love in the sizes you need.

By way of an introduction, we dug through the DXL sale section and picked out a handful of deals that caught our eye. Just know, there’s plenty more where that came from.

Our Picks From the DXL Sale:

Meet your guide Carl Caminetti Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own. More from Carl Caminetti »