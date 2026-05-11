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The DXL Sale Section Is Packed With Designer Staples

Are your favorite brands letting you down on sizing? DXL’s got you covered.

By Carl Caminetti
May 11, 2026 12:29 pm EDT
A Polo Bear graphic on a purple sweatshirt
Polo? Yup. Faherty, Levi's and Adidas, too.
DXL

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The most annoying part of online shopping? For some guys, it’s not the free-shipping threshold, the AI-generated review roundups or the difference between the photos and what shows up on your doorstep; it’s that they don’t offer the right sizes.

If your favorite brands are letting you down when it comes to sizing, we’ve got a retailer to bookmark: DXL, which caters to the “big and tall” crowd without compromising on style. From Polo Ralph Lauren to Levi’s to Faherty, they stock the brands you love in the sizes you need.

By way of an introduction, we dug through the DXL sale section and picked out a handful of deals that caught our eye. Just know, there’s plenty more where that came from.

Our Picks From the DXL Sale:

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Fleece Sweatshirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Fleece Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $188 $132

Levi’s 511 Slim-Fit Stretch Flex Jeans
Levi’s 511 Slim-Fit Stretch Flex Jeans
Buy Here : $75 $37

Adidas Ultimate 365 Polo Shirt
Adidas Ultimate 365 Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $75 $53

Vineyard Vines Clubhouse Performance 1/4-Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines Clubhouse Performance 1/4-Zip Pullover
Buy Here : $138 $97

Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey Hooded Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Jersey Hooded Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Buy Here : $80 $75

Meet your guide

Carl Caminetti

Carl Caminetti

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.
More from Carl Caminetti »

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