5 Grooming Products Worth the Splurge

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Here at InsideHook, we cover the full spectrum of men’s grooming, from skincare to shampoos, fragrances to trimmers and plenty of new brands that should be on your radar.

But now and then, I run into a bit of a conundrum when featuring products with price tags that, especially in this economy, might warrant pause or even a slight guffaw.

While we always aim to include accessible picks (great grooming products exist across all price tiers), more effective, proprietary and thoughtfully formulated products can come at a cost. And often, you get what you pay for. Which is what led to this ongoing series: a closer look at handpicked, premium-priced products that, in my experience, are worth the investment.

These are products I’ve tested, stand behind and often keep in my own rotation, and which will help you become your best-groomed self. I’ve recommended them to colleagues and friends, only to hear later that they can’t go back to whatever they were using before. Full disclosure: not every product here will be for everyone. Grooming is still subjective to a degree. But these elevated products justify the splurge. They are exceptionally effective, smell fantastic, look great on the shelf, and, importantly, will help you look and feel your best.

Below, a fresh lineup of grooming essentials worth the sticker shock.

Patricks FW1 Cell Regenerating Foaming Cleanser

Wait, $80 for a face wash? Hear me out. I’ve tried just about every cleanser under the sun, and it takes a lot for me to recommend something at this price, but this is one of those grooming splurges that earns it. As we noted in our Grooming Brands to Know, Patricks sits firmly in that benchmark tier of luxury men’s grooming, and you get the performance, formulation and experience to match.

It’s not pricier because it cleans better (which it does). It’s worth it because it does multiple jobs at once, functioning as skincare and face wash in one: cleanse, exfoliate, tone, strengthen, nourish and mattify. I’m partial to a foaming wash, and this delivers a rich, cloud-like lather, a satisfying pump dispenser and an aroma that reads more like a niche fragrance than a cleanser. Packed with antioxidants and regenerative ingredients like green tea, vitamin C and botanical extracts, it helps calm skin and reduce redness. The micro-particles, which vary in size, lightly exfoliate, help tone and prep your skin for shaving (you barely feel them working), all without stripping or compromising your skin barrier. There’s also a mattifying complex to cut shine, plus niche ingredients you’d normally expect in a serum. The packaging is next level too: a matte rubber exterior that grips surfaces, repels water and looks far better on your sink than a generic plastic bottle. Steep? Yes. But when one product pulls this many levers to deliver healthier, cleaner, more protected and balanced skin, the math adds up.

Product type: Facial cleanser / foaming face wash

Key ingredients: Alpha-hydroxy acids, green tea antioxidants, vitamin C, oat kernel extract, sunflower seed oil, Backhousia citriodora leaf extract, prickly pear.

Beau Domaine Rich Cream

I’m normally skeptical of celebrity-backed grooming lines, but Beau Domaine (one of our Grooming Brands to Know) keeps the formulations front and center, and Brad Pitt’s investment feels less like a marketing ploy and more like an authentic endorsement. This rich cream turns moisturizing into a ritual you’ll look forward to — the texture is plush and putty-like, the aroma is fantastic and the experience is an effortless overnight rejuvenation. It’s built around two proprietary vineyard-derived actives: GSM10, an antioxidant complex upcycled from grape pomace that helps defend against free-radical damage, and ProGR3, which supports collagen, improves elasticity and keeps skin resilient. One protects, the other future-proofs. It also utilizes grape water, organic olive oil and shea butter to nourish and repair while you sleep. By morning, my skin felt smoother, softer and refreshed, and with consistent use, it only gets better.

The elevation extends beyond the formula. The chic, almost tortoise guitar pick-style scooper portions out the perfect amount, the wood-paneled jar looks incredible on a shelf, and the aroma lands somewhere between fresh-cut wood and an herbaceous vineyard. With 98.1% naturally derived ingredients, it feels as clean as it performs. Whether you use it nightly or as an every few days hydration indulgence is up to you. Either way, it performs as well as it feels to use, which is a main reason for self-care in the first place.

Product type: Rich anti-aging facial moisturizer

Key ingredients: GSM10 grape antioxidants, ProGR3 complex, algae oil, hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, olive oil.

Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

As with any grooming category, I’ve got a deep bench of shampoo favorites, but if you ask me to name one of my all-time favs, Sachajuan is always part of the sudsing conversation. You can spot that iconic auburn-hued bottle from across the bathroom, and the Swedish house has this rare ability to feel elevated and fashion-adjacent without ever becoming intimidating or out of reach. It’s the kind of shampoo that grooming editors, stylists and folks with simply great hair all stand behind.

The first thing you notice is the lather: rich, airy and satisfying. The second is the scent, which lands somewhere between fresh linen and salty Scandinavian coastal air. The third is the volume. This stuff instantly adds body and softness, largely thanks to the brand’s proprietary Ocean Silk complex, a blend of two cold-water algae extracts that helps support hair strength while improving shine and smoothness. Yes, it uses sulfates, but they’re carefully balanced with conditioning agents, so you get a deep, thorough cleanse that gives hair lift, movement and bounce without leaving it stripped or brittle. I’ve got finer hair, and this consistently gives mine more body, texture and shine to boot. Everything about Sachajuan feels polished and intentional, less “miracle volume” and more the kind of healthy, fuller-looking hair you can feel.

Product type: Thickening / volumizing shampoo

Key ingredients: Sea algae extracts, thickening technology, heat and UV protectants, lightweight conditioning agents.

Memo Paris African Leather EDP

Memo Paris’s leather collection is legendary among scent heads. From the grassy Irish Leather to the citrus-tinged Italian Leather to the headier, more artisanal Iberian Leather, these are masterfully composed fragrances that use leather less as the main attraction and more as a richly textured thread running underneath it all. There’s a reason African Leather remains one of the Parisian house’s biggest standouts and gets referenced so often within scent circles. It’s an opulent, beautifully blended mix of spice, warmth, brightness and subtle sweetness that’s both luxurious and incredibly wearable.

Spicy cardamom and saffron weave through soft floral tinges of rose and geranium, anchored by a resinous leather backbone, while supporting notes add flourishes throughout. Everything is so richly layered, giving it that rare ability to pull compliments from both fragrance folks and anyone within wafting distance alike. It delivers the depth you want from a leather fragrance without ever feeling too heavy, and the longevity alone helps justify the investment — you’ll still catch traces of it on your shirt the next morning. And like many exemplary niche fragrances, the experience extends beyond the scent itself, with a gorgeous frosted-glass, gold-trimmed artwork bottle and travel-inspired packaging to match.

Product type: Personal Fragrance/Cologne

Key notes: Cardamom, Geranium, Pink Pepper, Bergamot, Saffron, Cumin, Patchouli, Cinnamon, Rose, Leather, Oud, Amber

Wonder Valley Wild Garden Hand Wash

You’ll see brands we admire reappear here from time to time, and Wonder Valley is absolutely one of them. The California house is just as much a lifestyle brand, beloved for its exceptional olive oil, as it is a grooming one built around it. I’ll stand by this: an elevated hand wash is one of life’s smaller luxuries. As someone immersed in the fragrance and grooming world, I appreciate a hand wash that’s not only well-formulated but also smells incredible. Wonder Valley’s newer Wild Garden Hand Wash checks all those boxes and then some, turning a utilitarian routine into a tiny sensory reset.

It has that velvety, olive oil-infused texture Wonder Valley is known for, richer and more substantial than your average hand soap, starting as a creamy lather before blooming into cushiony bubbles. And then there’s the scent, which is fantastic. Cedar, basil, vetiver, bay, mint, rosemary, sage and lavender come together in this beautifully subtle, transportive aromatic-herbal-by-the-sea kind of way. It smells unmistakably artisanal and leaves hands soft, the kind of small upgrade you appreciate multiple times a day. Having that super-cool, retro-inspired aluminum bottle sitting next to your sink is just the cherry on top.

Product type: Botanical hand wash

Key ingredients: Olive oil and glycerin, gentle surfactants, emollients.