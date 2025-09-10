Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Grooming

The 9 Best Shampoos for Stronger, Fuller, Healthier Hair

Cleaner formulas, elevated scents, and scalp-boosting benefits are the new baseline

By Michael Stefanov
September 10, 2025 2:47 pm EDT
shampoo collage on textured background
As a grooming editor, sometimes the simplest upgrades are the most satisfying to write about—like a better bar soap or body wash, or even something as fundamental (yet transformative) as a shampoo upgrade. We’ve all tried those sudsers packed with a laundry list of questionable ingredients (usually sodium sulfates or the like) that strip hair, leaving it stiff and dry. Add in the chemical-y scent so many of these shampoos carry, and the whole experience feels more synthetic than sensorial.

A more thoughtfully formulated shampoo doesn’t just cleanse with more natural intention or smell better—it can help reduce shedding, improve density and even support your scalp microbiome (basically, much like your gut, it’s the bacteria and fungi that keep your scalp balanced and your hair growing strong). A healthy scalp sets the stage for healthier hair, and a better shampoo is key.

Probably the biggest reason I dig a shampoo upgrade is simple—it takes a mundane routine and turns it into a ritual you look forward to. Investing a little more in a well-formulated or targeted shampoo pays off in dividends over time. I’ve tested plenty, and right now, these are nine well-crafted shampoos worth adding to your shower lineup.

Best Shampoos

Best Overall Shampoo — Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo
Best Overall Shampoo — Sachajuan Thickening Shampoo

Sachajuan is often the first place I send anyone looking to upgrade their haircare, and their Thickening Shampoo skips the fluff to get straight to the point. The secret is their proprietary Ocean Silk Technology—a blend of two cold-water algae extracts that are no snake oil. Rhodophycea boosts elasticity and strengthens strands, while Chondrus Crispus coats follicles for thickness and shine. Add UV protection along with a chic, minimalist auburn bottle, and it’s easy to see (and feel) why Sachajuan makes one of the best shampoos.

Buy Here : $34
Best Fortifying Shampoo — Verb Density Peptide Shampoo
Best Fortifying Shampoo — Verb Density Peptide Shampoo

Verb came onto the haircare scene with swagger, offering approachable formulas that stimulate and fortify follicles. Their newest shampoo combines peptides with saw palmetto extract to condition, ginseng to densify and niacinamide (a skincare staple) to nourish the scalp and strengthen strands. For hair in need of extra TLC, this formula repairs damage, protects against breakage, and is especially clutch for anyone experiencing thinning. And the bergamot, sage, and rosemary aroma is herbaceously awesome.

Buy Here : $22
Best New Innovative Ingredient Shampoo — R+Co Super Garden Shampoo
Best New Innovative Ingredient Shampoo — R+Co Super Garden Shampoo

R+Co is a niche-luxe brand that haircare aficionados swear by, and their latest shampoo, Super Garden, is a unique yet seriously potent formulation. Powered by broad-spectrum CBD/hemp (because, of course, that had to make its way into haircare), it soothes irritation, balances oil and creates an, ahem, lush environment for stronger, fuller hair. Moringa seed oil and antioxidant-rich extracts hydrate and protect strands, while the lightweight lather leaves hair clean without stripping. Top it off with a verdant aroma, and you’ve got a shampoo that calms, strengthens and firmly earns its spot as a cool-guy staple in any sudsing rotation.

Buy Here : $36
Best 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner — Nutrafol Scalp Microbiome Shampoo & Conditioner
Best 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner — Nutrafol Scalp Microbiome Shampoo & Conditioner

2-in-1s often leave a lot to be desired, but Nutrafol’s standout formula is the furthest thing from a drugstore combo. From the same brand that revolutionized hair supplements, this shampoo-conditioner hybrid cleanses while nourishing strands without leaving residue or a synthetic feel. Lightweight conditioners like konjac root keep hair soft, while a sulfate-free formula unclogs pores and supports a healthy scalp environment. I used it all summer when I didn’t feel like reaching for an extra-heavy conditioner, and it kept my hair clean, scalp healthy and strands soft. It’s pricey, but a little goes a long way. Highly recommend.

Buy Here : $44
Best Smelling Shampoo — Corpus Naturals Cypress Shampoo
Best Smelling Shampoo — Corpus Naturals Cypress Shampoo

Naturally, the brand that brought fragrance pyramids to deodorants makes an equally amazing-smelling shampoo. Corpus’s Cypress Shampoo takes its fragrance-first approach into the shower with a crisp, woodsy scent that’s as transportive as it is refreshing. Notes of cypress, vetiver, cedar and bergamot turn your daily wash into an aromatic forest ritual—like standing on a coastal bluff overlooking a citrus grove. And it doesn’t skimp on ingredients either, fortified with rice protein and vegan squalane to leave hair mega soft and nourished.

Buy Here : $32
Best Thickening Shampoo — Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo
Best Thickening Shampoo — Jack Black True Volume Thickening Shampoo

Jack Black creates everything from stellar shave creams to top-tier moisturizers, and their sulfate-free Thickening Shampoo is excellent at what it promises to do—volumizing and thickening hair. The formula packs a laundry list of vitamins, minerals and extracts, including creatine, wheat protein and lupine to fortify strands, as well as tea tree leaf oil to refresh the scalp. I love how lightweight the texture is, yet it leaves you with lush, healthy strands in return. The lavender aroma is calming and the larger bottle lasts a long time.

Buy Here : $32
Best Natural Vibes Shampoo — Wonder Valley Sandalwood Yuzu Shampoo
Best Natural Vibes Shampoo — Wonder Valley Sandalwood Yuzu Shampoo

Another list, another Wonder Valley shoutout—what can I say, the brand rules. This shampoo smells refreshingly natural, with ingredients you’ll recognize. The silky olive oil–infused formula creates a subtle foam that gently cleanses and detoxifies hair from daily buildup. It leans heavily on oils—cedarwood, grapefruit, frankincense, lime, yuzu and leaf extracts—for a back-to-basics simplicity and a meditative vibe straight from nature.

Buy Here : $36
Best Luxury Shampoo — Oribe Signature Shampoo
Best Luxury Shampoo — Oribe Signature Shampoo

This is the kind of shampoo you splurge on, but your hair will absolutely thank you. Oribe is a gold standard of luxury haircare, and its classic formula contains the renowned Signature Complex—watermelon, lychee and edelweiss flower extracts—to protect against oxidative stress and environmental damage. Vegetable-derived humectants lock in moisture, while ginger root extract stimulates the scalp for healthier growth. It’s an investment, yes, but if you’re looking for a luxury shampoo with exclusive, potent ingredients and black AMEX–level packaging, it’s hard to top Oribe.

Buy Here : $49
Best Wake-Up Call Shampoo — Malin+Goetz Peppermint Shampoo
Best Wake-Up Call Shampoo — Malin+Goetz Peppermint Shampoo

Sometimes it’s all about the sensorial. This cult-classic peppermint shampoo from grooming OGs M+G delivers a cooling, tingling boost that wakes up both scalp and senses. Coconut-derived surfactants create a rich lather, while amino acids and vitamins work to soften and nourish. Crisp, minty, and refreshing, it’s a bathtub essential that looks just as good as it cleanses and invigorates.

Buy Here : $28+

