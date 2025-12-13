Leisure > Travel

Club Med Expands its Canadian Presence With a New Ski Resort

Club Med Tremblant is set to open in 2028

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 13, 2025 5:57 am EST
Club Med Tremblant
A rendering of the forthcoming Club Med Tremblant.
Menkès Shooner Dagenais LeTourneux

In 2021, Club Med made an emphatic move into the North American market with the opening of Club Med Québec Charlevoix. The space has drawn high marks from visitors, with Jesse Scott observing at Fodor’s Travel that his time there evoked “a giant summer camp experience.” Now, Club Med has revealed that it will be doubling down on its North American presence, with a second Canadian resort set to open in 2028.

Like its predecessor, Club Med Tremblant will be an all-inclusive resort geared towards skiers, with a location in the Laurentian Mountains. The overall vibe, according to Club Med’s announcement, will include an evocation of “a contemporary Alpine Chalet,” complete with a “[s]ki-in and ski-out experience.” While the resort is slated to open in December of 2028, it isn’t a seasonal operation: visitors booking stays in the summer will have a range of options on hand, including hiking and various aquatic activities.

“With the upcoming opening of Club Med Tremblant, we are thrilled to introduce a new destination offering an original premium all-inclusive mountain experience — providing immersive, one-of-a-kind vacations that have defined Club Med for decades,” said Carolyne Doyon, Club Med’s President and CEO for North America and the Caribbean, said in a statement.

According to their announcement, Club Med’s plans for the resort involve sustainability and a high degree of energy efficiency. Club Med mentioned that they will be pursuing both LEED and Green Globes certification for the project. They also listed the city of Mont-Tremblant, Quebec as one of their partners for the project. Will this resort-in-progress find an appealing pathway between luxurious amenities and support for the local community? We’ll know in about three years.

