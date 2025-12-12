Tell Me Where: A Locals’ Guide to Bozeman, Montana 

If our Montana trip was a sandwich, Bozeman was the bread: We spent two nights on the upfront of our trip and another two nights at the end. I expected to like the city, but I didn’t anticipate falling completely in love with its design. It’s hard to explain unless you’ve been there, but it mixes Western heritage and a retro Rocky Mountain lodge vibe with very modern details — think clean lines and lots of glass, a result of West Coast money that’s filtered in in recent decades. But because of the boom the city had in the 1960s, thanks to the growth of Montana State University, it also has a lot of mid-century signs and architecture. Mix in the big sky views that show off the surrounding Bridger and Gallatin Ranges, and it’s one of the most visually interesting cities I’ve ever seen.