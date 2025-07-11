Tell Me Where: A Locals’ Guide to Providence, Rhode Island 

Neptune is a lovely boutique hotel downtown. We had connecting rooms (one suite and one regular room), so we could hang out when we wanted or opt for privacy. Adorably, both of our bathroom sinks were filled with ice to chill down a can of Narragansett beer and a bottle of Yacht Club, a local sparkling water, upon arrival. It’s home to The Boombox, an awesome karaoke lounge with private rooms and the chance to sing in front of the entire bar. The night we went, one drink turned into three, because it’s just that kind of place. The hotel also features Neptune’s bar, which is only open on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s dark and sexy and serves really nice cocktails.