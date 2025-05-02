Unexpected Favorites: 65 Lesser Known Cities to Add to Your List

By Hanna Agro, Elisabeth Chambry, Jake Emen, Amanda Gabriele, Tanner Garrity, Matt Kirouac, Alex Lauer, Zoe de Leon, Logan Mahan, Kirk Miller, Lindsay Rogers, Paolo Sandoval, Joanna Sommer, Bonnie Stiernberg
New York, Rome, Paris, Tokyo, London — the usual suspects on just about every travel list. And for good reason: they’re iconic. But planning a trip to one of the heavy-hitters inevitably comes with some pretty high stakes. Will it be everything you imagined?
That’s why we started thinking about the other side of the travel coin — the lesser-known cities. The ones that sneak up on you. The ones that exceed every expectation, often because you didn’t have many to begin with.
Those are the places that inspired this list, a collection of 65 cities, both near and far, that you may not have thought to visit but absolutely should. These aren’t just “hidden gems,” and they’re not all remote outposts either (though some certainly are). Instead, they’re simply places we didn’t expect to fall for but did.
Take Matsumoto City, for example. On a recent trip to Japan, I did the usual circuit — Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka — before tacking on a few extra days in Nagano Prefecture. That’s how I ended up in Matsumoto, the region’s second-largest city and a gateway to the Japanese Alps. Despite its “core city” status, it rarely makes the cut for most Japan-bound Americans, aside from the occasional ski enthusiast. Why that is, I’m not sure — especially given its stunning alpine scenery and deep historical roots (it’s home to Japan’s oldest surviving castle). It wasn’t the city I flew 14 hours to see, but it ended up being the perfect way to close out a whirlwind two-week trip.
You can read more about Matsumoto below, along with a bevy of other cities our editors and travel writers have visited — some as far-flung as Nagano, sure, but many significantly closer to home, too. So, if you’re hoping to be wowed by an unexpected destination, this is a great place to start.
—Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor
By Hanna Agro, Elisabeth Chambry, Jake Emen, Amanda Gabriele, Tanner Garrity, Matt Kirouac, Alex Lauer, Zoe de Leon, Logan Mahan, Kirk Miller, Lindsay Rogers, Paolo Sandoval, Joanna Sommer, Bonnie Stiernberg
New York, Rome, Paris, Tokyo, London — the usual suspects on just about every travel list. And for good reason: they’re iconic. But planning a trip to one of the heavy-hitters inevitably comes with some pretty high stakes. Will it be everything you imagined?
That’s why we started thinking about the other side of the travel coin — the lesser-known cities. The ones that sneak up on you. The ones that exceed every expectation, often because you didn’t have many to begin with.
Those are the places that inspired this list, a collection of 65 cities, both near and far, that you may not have thought to visit but absolutely should. These aren’t just “hidden gems,” and they’re not all remote outposts either (though some certainly are). Instead, they’re simply places we didn’t expect to fall for but did.
Take Matsumoto City, for example. On a recent trip to Japan, I did the usual circuit — Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka — before tacking on a few extra days in Nagano Prefecture. That’s how I ended up in Matsumoto, the region’s second-largest city and a gateway to the Japanese Alps. Despite its “core city” status, it rarely makes the cut for most Japan-bound Americans, aside from the occasional ski enthusiast. Why that is, I’m not sure — especially given its stunning alpine scenery and deep historical roots (it’s home to Japan’s oldest surviving castle). It wasn’t the city I flew 14 hours to see, but it ended up being the perfect way to close out a whirlwind two-week trip.
You can read more about Matsumoto below, along with a bevy of other cities our editors and travel writers have visited — some as far-flung as Nagano, sure, but many significantly closer to home, too. So, if you’re hoping to be wowed by an unexpected destination, this is a great place to start.
—Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor
Bergen, Norway:
I stayed in my first-ever Airbnb in Bergen 10 years ago. I can remember the host picking me and my friends up at the airport (!) and telling us Kygo grew up down the street: “Always bouncing his basketball.” I loved this town — it’s Norway’s second-biggest city, at 292,000 people, but it feels like a village. You could do worse than explore its streets alone; we sipped beers down by the colorful wharf, walked through the fish market and took the funicular up Fløyen Mountain. But Bergen is best deployed as a stepping stone to the West Norwegian Fjords.You’ve seen Frozen — this is the exact region Disney used for reference. I remember kayaking past mossy waterfalls and mountain farms, cooking sausages on a rock beach, jumping into a bone-chilling river. One of those perfect days. I never forgot it. I credit Bergen with kicking off so many outdoor adventures in my 20s — in Iceland, Yosemite and the Isle of Skye, to name a few.
Definitely don’t miss: Take a train from Bergen up to a town like Voss, which has adventure outfitters equipped to take you into the West Fjords. Don’t sleep through the train (as our hungover asses did) — it’s routinely ranked one of the most scenic in the world.
Stay: Opus XVI — TG
Bologna, Italy
If you always travel for food and haven’t been to Bologna, the capital of Emilia-Romagna should be on your list. The city’s been given a trio of nicknames: la dotta (the learned), la grassa (the fat) and la rossa (the red), the latter a nod to its terracotta buildings and left-wing political tradition. It’s home to the University of Bologna (hence the first nickname), the oldest continuously operating university in the world, and it gives the city a vibrant, youthful energy that can only be found in a college town. Considered Italy’s second largest medieval center after Venice, it’s also famous for the leaning Asinelli and Garisenda towers, which were constructed in the early 1100s. The city’s porticoes, or extended network of covered walkways, were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021; the Portico of San Luca is the world’s largest — its 666 arches cover 2.4 miles. Italian staples like ragù alla Bolognese, tortellini and mortadella were all invented here, so eating in Bologna is an absolute treat (and the reason for that second nickname).
Definitely don’t miss: If you leave Bologna without eating tagliatelle al ragù, what are you even doing? The city is also famous for tortellini in brodo, lasagna verde and mortadella. Pay a visit to Mercato delle Erbe for more gastronomic delights, and be sure to taste plenty of Lambrusco, the region’s most famous wine.
Stay: Grand Hotel Majestic già Baglioni — AG
Genoa, Italy
Genoa is kind of a weird place, and that’s exactly what I love about it. Most people pass it up on their way to more popular areas of the Italian Riviera, but this Ligurian city is one of the cultural centers of Europe — not to mention one of the best places to eat in Italy. Not only is it famous for inventing focaccia and the bright green, basil-based pesto we all know and love, but the seafood here is ridiculously fresh. Genoa’s Old City neighborhood is one of the largest medieval towns in Europe, and its hilly tangle of alleyways (called caruggi) is a study in contradictions; not only will you spot the palazzos with matching churches that the city’s wealthy built centuries ago, but you’ll likely see a sex worker or two strolling the narrow streets.
Definitely don’t miss: Be sure to explore and eat through the Boccadasse, Genoa’s charming fishing village; I loved both the seafood and pesto at Creuza de Ma.The city is known for its architectural mashups, and the San Lorenzo Cathedral is a stunning example, with its Romanesque sides and Gothic facade. But its most beautiful detail is its striped design (a pattern you’ll see throughout the city) and intricate stonework — not to mention the unexploded WWII bombshell that never detonated, still on display inside.
Stay: Meliá Genova — AG
Montpellier, France
Unless you’ve been on a wine trip to France’s very cool Languedoc wine region, chances are Montpellier isn’t on your radar. But it should be, as this charming city is teeming with gorgeous gardens, buzzing squares and many museums. Its location near the Étang de Thau, essentially a large salt lake separated by a sandbank from the Mediterranean, draws fans of windsports as well as beachgoers (you may even catch a glimpse of wading pink flamingos at the nearby Étang du Méjean). Not only is Montpellier known for its street art (see if you can spot the Space Invaders, my personal favorite), but MO.CO. offers a wonderful showcase of contemporary works, while Musée Fabre has one of the largest public art collections in the country. Like anywhere in France, the food and wine is superb. Do as the locals do and grab a sidewalk table for apéro, a pre-dinner drink that’s often paired with a few small bites to open the appetite.
Definitely don’t miss: A stroll through the Jardin des Plantes, a centuries-old botanical garden with a bamboo grove and lotus pond. Afterwards, bounce across the street to Broc Café, a popular spot to grab a drink and burger.
Stay: Courtyard Montpellier — AG
Warsaw, Poland
Almost every major European city comes burdened with the weight of expectations. That’s not the case for Warsaw. American travelers know almost nothing about the place; myself included, prior to visiting. Therefore, without any prior expectations to cast aside, prepare to be surprised and impressed by a city with a modern, youthful energy alongside its older sights. Stroll through Old Town for a glimpse of Warsaw’s historic architecture and roots, though note that the district was restored to its former grandeur following the devastation of WWII. The area has numerous walking streets to explore and many of the city’s famous attractions. Continue onward to the green spaces lining the riverfront, where you’ll find crowds of students mingling in cafes, bars and parks. There are a number of food halls worth putting on your docket, though traditional eats, in the form of one plate of pierogies after another, may be hard to improve upon.
Definitely don’t miss: Warsaw has a thriving lineup of museums to explore, ranging as widely as the stark Warsaw Rising Museum to the Instagram influencer haven that is the Be Happy Museum.
Stay: The Westin Warsaw — JE
Tirana, Albania
Albania has been appearing on more “trending” travel lists as of late, but most of those tell you to go straight to the coast. It’s like a less crowded Greece, they say, and they’re not wrong, but you’d be remiss for skipping on the capital city. Tirana showcases a funky blend of influences spanning the centuries, where Ottoman and Soviet-era buildings are found side by side with highly creative modernist structures, all with the background of the surrounding mountains. It’s the type of scene that can only be found in a place that has wrestled with a complicated past and decided to come out swinging with an identity it’s proud to perhaps finally call its own. Head to the central Skanderbeg Square to get a glimpse of those juxtapositions in one spot, and walk up the Pyramid of Tirana for an even better view. There are green spaces aplenty, including Tirana Park and its lake, and everywhere you go you’re likely to find multi-generational families, grandchildren arm-in-arm with grandparents, enjoying their time together.
Definitely don’t miss: Tirana has a burgeoning, perhaps unexpected cocktail scene. Start at Nouvelle Vague, a bar garnering international attention that has also founded a city-wide cocktail festival.
Stay: Maritim Hotel Plaza Tirana — JE
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana is the city of dragons. You’ll find dragon statues and figures across its historic Old Town, where a meandering river slices through walking streets lined with restaurants, cafes and bars. The Dragon Bridge is the most notable of such installations, but the more you look, the more you’ll find. Central Market has fresh produce straight from farmers, along with numerous purveyors and shops to stop for something to eat or drink. That’s a good thing, too – Slovenian wine is now a Very Big Thing for those in the know, but the bulk of the best stuff can still only be found in country. The surrounding region’s beauty isn’t to be ignored either, and it’s the main draw for many visitors. So be sure to at least book a day trip to the stunning Lake Bled. Even within the city, though, you’ll find plenty of options for enjoying some fresh air and green environs, headlined by Tivoli Park.
Definitely don’t miss: The best view in town is from the historic hilltop Ljubljana Castle, and it’s most appreciated when you earn that view by hiking right up from the city center.
Stay: InterContinental Ljubljana — JE
Jerez, Spain
Strolling down the cobblestone streets of Jerez is an experience unlike any other. The entire town is redolent of maturing sherry wine. It’s not your imagination, as Jerez the city was built around its thriving historic wine trade, the biggest producers still with the warehouses in its very center. To visit Jerez is to understand that a D.O. wine or food specification isn’t mere marketing, but speaks to a deep truth about a place and its people, and what they combine to create from their local wares. While sherry wine is not the global powerhouse it once was — it was formerly one of the most important economic forces in Spain — it’s nonetheless a beloved product, and can only be made right here in the heart of what’s known as the Sherry Triangle. It’s a perfect match for the surrounding Andalusia region with its strong sun, southern Spanish fare, the joy of flamenco dancing, and blend of Moorish and Spanish architecture and influences.
Definitely don’t miss: You’re here for the sherry, so be sure to pop into a few bodegas. Bodegas Tío Pepe is the big boy on the block, along the Lustau. But find a smaller, family-run operation to visit, too; I had incredible tastings at Bodegas Faustino González and Bodegas Cayetano del Pino y Cía.
Stay: Hotel Bodega Tío Pepe — JE
Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Little Luxembourg — and littler Luxembourg City — remains a mystery to many. The country is a Grand Duchy, the only remaining on the planet, and well, what does that even mean? We think there’s a grand duke involved — but what we do know for certain is that it’s one of the wealthiest enclaves on the planet. The city’s real wealth, though, is in its culture and history. You’ll get your fix for all of historic Europe in one small spot here. Preserved castles, a charming old town, soaring towers, idyllic walking streets, the influence of the Roman Empire and more. On the other side of the fence, its status as a financial hub has attracted all the luxury shopping, fine dining and high-end accommodations you can manage. Sounds like a perfect combination.
Definitely don’t miss: The Old Town of Luxembourg City is a UNESCO World Heritage site, thanks to its still-looming fortifications. Empires and ruling powers came and went, but the steep fortified city always remained.
Stay: Sofitel Luxembourg Le Grand Ducal — JE
Schiedam, Netherlands
Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Schiedam, Netherlands
Schiedam is a five-minute metro ride away from downtown Rotterdam, and today, the city is a tiny suburb of its larger, more modern neighbor. But it once played second fiddle to nobody. At its peak, there were nearly 400 mill-powered distilleries in Schiedam, making the city a capital of the spirits industry and, truly, of global trade. That heyday has long since come and gone, but there are still active distilleries to explore, still proudly making genever, the traditional spirit that can be credited with birthing both gin and whiskey, in separate branches of its family tree. (No big deal, right?) Quaint streets are still lined with those mills as well, but it’s not all mom-and-pop operations, either. The Nolet Distillery, producers of Ketel One, calls Schiedam home. The Herman Jansen Distillery, meanwhile, has roots stretching as far back as the United States. It was founded in 1777, and while showcasing its own brands, it also produces trendy, cocktail-crowd favorites such as Old Duff Genever.
Definitely don’t miss: Sure, almost every major city on the planet has an art museum, but who else has a genever museum? That makes the National Jenever Museum a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.
Stay: Mainport Hotel Rotterdam — JE
Schiedam, Netherlands
Schiedam is a five-minute metro ride away from downtown Rotterdam, and today, the city is a tiny suburb of its larger, more modern neighbor. But it once played second fiddle to nobody. At its peak, there were nearly 400 mill-powered distilleries in Schiedam, making the city a capital of the spirits industry and, truly, of global trade. That heyday has long since come and gone, but there are still active distilleries to explore, still proudly making genever, the traditional spirit that can be credited with birthing both gin and whiskey, in separate branches of its family tree. (No big deal, right?) Quaint streets are still lined with those mills as well, but it’s not all mom-and-pop operations, either. The Nolet Distillery, producers of Ketel One, calls Schiedam home. The Herman Jansen Distillery, meanwhile, has roots stretching as far back as the United States. It was founded in 1777, and while showcasing its own brands, it also produces trendy, cocktail-crowd favorites such as Old Duff Genever.
Definitely don’t miss: Sure, almost every major city on the planet has an art museum, but who else has a genever museum? That makes the National Jenever Museum a sure-fire crowd-pleaser.
Stay: Mainport Hotel Rotterdam — JE
Luxembourg City, Luxembourg
Little Luxembourg — and littler Luxembourg City — remains a mystery to many. The country is a Grand Duchy, the only remaining on the planet, and well, what does that even mean? We think there’s a grand duke involved — but what we do know for certain is that it’s one of the wealthiest enclaves on the planet. The city’s real wealth, though, is in its culture and history. You’ll get your fix for all of historic Europe in one small spot here. Preserved castles, a charming old town, soaring towers, idyllic walking streets, the influence of the Roman Empire and more. On the other side of the fence, its status as a financial hub has attracted all the luxury shopping, fine dining and high-end accommodations you can manage. Sounds like a perfect combination.
Definitely don’t miss: The Old Town of Luxembourg City is a UNESCO World Heritage site, thanks to its still-looming fortifications. Empires and ruling powers came and went, but the steep fortified city always remained.
Stay: Sofitel Luxembourg Le Grand Ducal — JE
Novi Sad, Serbia
Novi Sad, Serbia’s second-largest city, is renowned for its art scene, architecture and the iconic Petrovaradin Fortress. As the capital of the Vojvodina province, it’s a mix of both Central European and Balkan influences, but with a strong local character. In 2022, it was actually named the European Capital of Culture, a testament to its rich heritage. In more recent years, it’s also become a center for art, education and music, hosting events like the EXIT Festival, an award-winning, four-day summer music festival held annually at the Petrovaradin Fortress.
Definitely don’t miss: Freedom Square, lined with vibrant Austro-Hungarian buildings, is the main plaza. Home to a constant slew of events, it’s the liveliest and most colorful part of the city. Grab a coffee or gelato and take it all in.
Stay: Hotel Pupin — LR
Pienza, Italy
On a trip to Italy a few years ago, when my wife and I meandered from Venice to Florence to Rome, this sleepy little town in Tuscany was my personal (and highly unexpected) highlight. Much of that comes down to the country house where we stayed just outside the city: Il Rigo, a picture-perfect agriturismo with such impeccable service that I actually can’t believe I’m sharing this with the public and not just saving it for myself. You could spend an entire week and never leave the bucolic, ivy-covered retreat — breakfast is provided, lunch is available and seasonal tasting menus are lovingly created nightly — but a jaunt to the Renaissance town is admittedly nonnegotiable, whether it’s for dinner (our hosts recommended Sette Di Vino, but we loved Sperone Nudo across the same cozy piazza) or surprisingly inventive cocktails at Idyllium. If you feel a sense of deja vu while sipping a Negroni behind Pienza’s balustrade, it’s because the valley below is where Ridley Scott shot the iconic wheat field scenes in the original Gladiator.
Definitely don’t miss: Il Rigo is the reason to visit, and to get there you’ll want to rent a convertible (we got a lil’ Fiat) in Florence. Since you’ll have wheels, take a day trip to the nearby hot springs in Bagni San Filippo.
Stay: Il Rigo — AL
Portrush, Northern Ireland
Portrush sits on the northern end of Northern Ireland — you can actually see Scotland when you look out into the ocean on a clear day. It’s a quaint seaside town with some of the freshest air you’ll ever breathe, surrounded by green rolling hills and rocky cliffs that make you feel like you’re in The Banshees of Inisherin. There are winding gravel roads, pubs, Guinness and trad music everywhere, and some of the best fish and chips you’ll ever eat. There’s no shortage of iconic sites to visit, from the Giant’s Causeway and the Bushmills Distillery, to old castle ruins and the puffin-loaded Rathlin Island just off the coast. Oh, and for all you golf lovers, there’s the famous Royal Portrush Golf Club.
Definitely don’t miss: Not far from Portrush is the Giant’s Causeway. Instead of taking a bus down to the viewpoint like everyone else, start your trek at Runkerry Beach and follow the footpaths along the coastline. It’ll be virtually empty and well worth your time. After the hike, or whenever you like, grab a warm drink and a snack at the Nook, then head back into town for dinner at a Ramore restaurant and a drink at Harbour Bar. If you’re feeling adventurous, take a dip in the Atlantic along Whiterocks Beach.
Stay: Portrush Adelphi — HA
Rye, England
Two hours away from London, Rye is a magical medieval seaside town that feels like you’ve been transported back to the 1500s. Along the cobblestone streets are timber-framed homes, little alleyways and quaint pubs you can pop in and out of. (For Harry Potter fans, the vibe here is thoroughly Hogsmeade.) Rye sits at one of the southernmost points of England so on a clear day you’ll be able to see across the English Channel, which is not far from the city center, to the French coastline.
Definitely don’t miss: Take a stroll through the Rye Harbour Nature Reserve and take a gander at Camber Castle, built by Henry VIII, the remnants of which stand in the middle of a farm field; you’ll be surrounded by sheep the entire time. Head back into town for dinner and a pint at the Globe Inn Marsh and finish it all off with a nightcap and some live music at the Grapevine Jazz Bar.
Stay: The George in Rye or The Mermaid Inn — HA
Rennes, France
A walled, medieval city in Brittany, Rennes is just a quick train ride from Paris, but the vibe is entirely its own. The old town is full of winding streets and crooked charm, home to one of the largest collections of half-timbered houses in France outside Alsace. It’s easy to get around — walkable with genuinely reliable public transit — and a great place to slow down and explore the region’s food traditions. Brittany is known for its rich dairy and salted butter, which show up in everything from flaky pastries to dark, chewy caramels, both of which are local specialties.
Definitely don’t miss: Rennes makes a great base for exploring the area. Mont-Saint-Michel, the tidal island topped with a storybook abbey, is close enough for a day trip. So is Saint-Malo, a fortified seaside town with ramparts you can walk. Normandy isn’t far either, with its wide beaches, dramatic coastline and WWII landmarks.
Stay: Balthazar Hôtel & Spa Rennes — EC
Heraklion, Crete
When people ask me what I liked most about my semi-recent trip to Greece, I always steer them towards Crete. While the memes of Mykonos and Santorini being overrun by obnoxious tourists are unfortunately rooted in reality, Greece’s southernmost region has been spared from the rampant foot traffic you’ll find on other islands, which really allows the beauty of the Mediterranean and millennia of Greek history to shine through. Heraklion, a northern port city and the capital of Crete, has both in spades: there’s access to local boat cruises, excellent historical attractions — the Heraklion Archaeological Museum is world-class, while the Palace of Minos is just a stone’s throw from the city — and even a surprisingly good wine scene.
Definitely don’t miss: Mere kilometers from Heraklion lies Knossos, home to the Palace of Minos. (Yup, like the minotaur.) The ruins are immaculately preserved, with Knossos considered to be the oldest city in Europe — the earliest bits of the palace were built nearly 4,000 years ago. Any history buff or traveler unaware of their place in space and time would do well to visit.
Stay: GDM Megaron Hotel — PS
U.S.
Boise, Idaho
I got the urge to visit Boise for one big reason: It’s at the heart of Idaho’s Snake River Valley AVA, a little-known region that produces some of my favorite wines in the world. During the first six months of COVID, remote workers fled here from the Bay Area and Pacific Northwest in search of more space, giving it a major population bump. It’s easy to see why it’s so alluring. Boise is friendly and cool, and the surrounding foothills and Boise National Forest mean the great outdoors are always within reach. The Sunnyslope Wine Trail is a great way to taste the region’s liquid bounty, but there are just as many excellent wineries in town and right across the river in Garden City. It’s difficult to find a bad meal; you’ll eat everything from potato-flour doughnuts at Guru Donuts to a gorgeous-yet-unstuffy five-course tasting menu at Kin. The city is also home to one of the largest communities of Basque Americans, so quality chorizo, pintxos and paella are readily available.
Definitely don’t miss: Take a stroll along the Greenbelt, a paved pathway that connects downtown Boise to Garden City. Once there, visit Telaya Wine Co. and Split Rail Winery, the latter of which is my all-time favorite. The Idaho State Capitol is beautiful and open to the public — totally worth checking out.
Stay: Modern Hotel and Bar — AG
If you always travel for food and haven’t been to Bologna, the capital of Emilia-Romagna should be on your list. The city’s been given a trio of nicknames: la dotta (the learned), la grassa (the fat) and la rossa (the red), the latter a nod to its terracotta buildings and left-wing political tradition. It’s home to the University of Bologna (hence the la dotta nickname), the oldest continuously-operating university in the world, and it gives the city a vibrant, youthful energy that can only be found in a college town. Considered Italy’s second largest medieval center after Venice, it’s also famous for the leaning Asinelli and Garisenda towers, which were constructed in the early 1100s. The city’s porticoes, or extended network of covered walkways, were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021; the Portico of San Luca is the world’s largest — its 666 arches cover 2.4 miles. Italian staples like ragù alla Bolognese, tortellini and mortadella were all invented here, so eating in Bologna is an absolute treat (and the reason it’s dubbed la grassa).
Known for: Food, architecture, history
Definitely don’t miss: If you leave Bologna without eating tagliatelle al ragù, what are you even doing? The city is also famous for tortellini in brodo, lasagna verde and mortadella. Pay a visit to Mercato delle Erbe for more gastronomic delights, and be sure to taste plenty of Lambrusco, the region’s most famous wine.
Stay: Grand Hotel Majestic già Baglioni – AG
Genoa is kind of a weird place, and that’s exactly what I love about it. Most people pass it up on their way to more popular areas of the Italian Riviera, but this Ligurian city is one of the cultural centers of Europe — not to mention one of the best places to eat in Italy. Not only is it famous for inventing focaccia and the bright green, basil-based pesto we all know and love, but the seafood here is ridiculously fresh; you’ll likely have a hard time getting enough. Genoa’s Old City neighborhood is one of the largest medieval towns in Europe, and its hilly tangle of alleyways (called caruggi) are a study in contradictions; not only will you spot the palazzos with matching churches that the city’s wealthy built centuries ago, but you’ll likely see a sex worker or two strolling the narrow streets.
Known for: Architecture, food, history
Definitely don’t miss: Be sure to explore and eat through the Boccadasse, Genoa’s charming fishing village; I loved both the seafood and pesto at Ristorante Creuza de Ma.The city is known for its architectural mashups, and the San Lorenzo Cathedral is a stunning example, with its Romanesque sides and Gothic facade. But its most beautiful detail is its striped design (a pattern you’ll see throughout the city) and intricate stonework — not to mention the unexploded WWII bombshell that never detonated, still on display inside.
Stay: Meliá Genova – AG
Unless you’ve been on a wine trip to France’s very cool Languedoc wine region, chances are Montpellier isn’t on your radar. But it should be, as this charming city is teeming with gorgeous gardens, buzzing squares and many museums. Its location near the Étang de Thau, essentially a large salt lake separated by a sandbank from the Mediterranean, draws fans of windsports and beachgoers (you may even catch a glimpse of wading pink flamingos at the nearby Étang du Méjean). Not only is Montpellier known for its street art (see if you can spot the Space Invaders, my personal favorite), but MO.CO. is wonderful for its contemporary works, while Musée Fabre has one of the largest public collections in the country. Like anywhere in France, the food and wine is superb. Do as the locals do and grab a sidewalk table for apéro, a pre-dinner drink that’s often paired with a few small bites to open the appetite.
Known for: Green spaces, arts & entertainment, food
Definitely don’t miss: A stroll through the Jardin des Plantes, a centuries-old, five-hectare botanical garden with a bamboo grove and lotus pond. Afterwards, bounce across the street to Broc Café, a popular spot to grab a drink and burger.
Stay: Courtyard Montpellier – AG
Columbus, Ohio
One of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Ohio’s capital is full of unexpectedly metropolitan surprises happily married with a palpable sense of Midwestern nice. Columbus boasts the third-highest concentration of fashion designers in the nation, with quality shopping to be found all over town, from boutiques in the Short North Arts District to twee bookstores and gift shops in German Village. Museums, restaurants and bars abound, including immersive exhibits at the Center of Science and Industry (COSI), late-night noodles and cocktails at Cobra, New York-caliber bagels at the Lox, and swoon-worthy music at the swanky Ginger Rabbit Jazz Lounge. In June, Columbus hosts the second-largest Pride in the Midwest, with a massive festival in lush Goodale Park; while you’re there, snag a slice of Columbus-style pizza at Slammers, one of the few remaining lesbian bars in the country.
Definitely don’t miss: Start with a latte and pastry at Parable Cafe, then spend a few hours learning about dinosaurs, sharks and the galaxy at COSI. German Village, registered on the National Register of Historic Places, is a gorgeous neighborhood for a stroll, complete with essential stops at the 32-room Book Loft and tapas at neighborhood mainstay Barcelona.
Stay: The Junto — MK
Delray Beach, Florida
This South Florida city has really been on the come up in the last decade, and people staying in Fort Lauderdale or Palm Beach might swing by for a few hours. But it’s high time Delray Beach got some of the spotlight. Obviously the beach is a big draw here, as the region has some of the most beautiful in the country, but there’s plenty to do if you don’t want to spend all day in the surf and sand. The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is the crown jewel of the city, while the Silverball Museum has more than 150 classic video games and pinball machines, all of which you can play. It’s easy to find a stellar meal with restaurants like Rose’s Daughter (and adjoining Pantry, which has the best bread and pastries in town), Bamboo Fire Cafe and Brulé Bistro. The party pops off on the weekends, especially at hotspot Rosewater Rooftop at The Ray hotel.
Definitely don’t miss: Take a stroll down Atlantic Avenue (aka “The Avenue,” as it’s lovingly called by locals) and pop into the shops and restaurants that catch your eye. Don’t miss Island Water Sports, a family-owned surf shop that has the coolest vibes and gear — it wouldn’t be a trip to Delray without spending some time on the beautiful public beach.
Stay: The Ray — AG
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
As a staunch Cleveland sports fan, it almost pains me to put Pittsburgh on this list. But I guess that’s the allure of this city — I can still enjoy its many, many splendors with gusto while waving two middle fingers at Acrisure Stadium. Not only was America’s most beloved condiment, Heinz Ketchup, invented here, but Andy Warhol, one of our most influential and brilliant artists, also hails from the city — and the Andy Warhol Museum is just the beginning of Pittsburgh’s incredible collections. The art overflows at The Frick Pittsburgh and Mattress Factory, while the Carnegie Museum of Natural History has one of the best dinosaur fossil collections in the country. The food and drink scene is so diverse that I have a difficult time trying everything I want when visiting. From the fashionable restaurants of Lawrenceville to the excellent Chinese food in Squirrel Hill, there’s no shortage of delicious eats to enjoy.
Definitely don’t miss: Hidden Harbor is one of the best tiki bars in the country; don’t miss the Tiki Time Machine menu, which goes off every Tuesday. I had the best Sichuan food of my life at six-time James Beard Award semifinalist Chengdu Gourmet (their cold beef tongue and tripe is a religious experience). And you could spend hours perusing the lush flora at Phipps Conservatory.
Stay: Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh — AG
Golden, Colorado
Denver is one of my favorite cities to visit right now for both its restaurant and bar scene and incredible natural beauty. But 15 miles west lies another locale that remains underrated in the shadow of the Mile High City: Golden. Most people I know who have moved to Denver actually live in Golden, a lovely little city nested in the foothills of the Rockies. You might know it because it’s home to the Coors Brewery, but there are so many other things to do. North Table Mountain offers 15 miles of trails and a panoramic view. The famous Red Rocks Amphitheater and Indian Hot Springs are short drives away. Meanwhile, Golden’s quaint downtown is full of great shops and restaurants; don’t miss Bonfire Burritos for insanely good green chile burritos and King of Wings for the best wings in town.
Definitely don’t miss: The Buffalo Bill Museum and Grave is a cool piece of history and offers a great view from the observation deck. Björn’s Colorado Honey makes the best honey you’ve ever tasted. Buy a few three-ounce jars for a carry-on-friendly souvenir.
Stay: The Eddy Taproom & Hotel — AG
Cannon Beach, Oregon
I’m a sucker for a moody, grey beach, which is why this Oregon city has left such a mark on me. You may recognize Cannon Beach’s most famous landmark, Haystack Rock, from The Goonies. Once you witness it in person, it’s easy to see why the natural wonder is a movie star in its own right. The basalt sea stack rises 235 feet above the water, and it’s home to sea stars, giant green anemones, tufted puffins and numerous other birds and wildlife. Ecola State Park has nine miles of hiking trails with beach access points along the way. Besides the stunning scenery, Cannon Beach is teeming with lovely shops and restaurants with incredible seafood: the Stephanie Inn Dining Room serves elegant dishes with seasonal, local ingredients, Public Coast Brewing Co. is known for its great beers and pub fare, and you can’t leave without trying Ecola Seafoods.
Definitely don’t miss: If you visit in the off-season, Cannon Beach is a prime location for whale watching — you can spot them from Ecola State Park or even the balcony of an oceanfront hotel room. As you’re exploring on foot, duck into the city’s many art galleries and stop at Bruce’s Candy Kitchen for saltwater taffy.
Stay: Surfsand Resort — AG
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
The Modern Frontier, as Oklahoma’s largest city is called, sits at a cultural crossroads, where the South meets the Southwest, and where Indigenous history and cowboy lore are juxtaposed by towering skyscrapers, artsy neighborhoods like the gallery-filled Plaza District and the Paseo Arts District, and a melting pot of cuisines, from pho shops in the Asian District to legendary yam fried chicken at Florence’s. The fast-growing metropolis has a lot more to offer than steaks and stockyards (though the former are sublime at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the city). Taste the modern side of the frontier at upscale dining destinations like Nonesuch (nominated for Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Awards this year) and Sedalia’s (nominated for Best Chef: Southwest), while world-class art shines at the the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, which contains one of the largest Chihuly collections on earth. Meanwhile, museums like the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum shed a light on uniquely Oklahoman history.
Definitely don’t miss: For an authentic taste of OKC, explore historic Stockyards City, home to the largest feeder and stocker cattle market in the world, for real-deal cowboy hats, saddle shops and a meal at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse. Grab a drink at McClintock Saloon around the corner, and catch a flick at Rodeo Cinema, an arthouse theater in a silent movie house established in 1924.
Stay: Bradford House — MK
Cannon Beach, Oregon
I’m a sucker for a moody, grey beach, which is why this Oregon city has left such a mark on me. You may recognize Cannon Beach’s most famous landmark, Haystack Rock, from The Goonies. Once you witness it in person, it’s easy to see why the natural wonder is a movie star in its own right. The basalt sea stack rises 235 feet above the water, and it’s home to sea stars, giant green anemones, tufted puffins and numerous other birds and wildlife. Ecola State Park has nine miles of hiking trails with beach access points along the way. Besides the stunning scenery, Cannon Beach is teeming with lovely shops and restaurants with incredible seafood: the Stephanie Inn Dining Room serves elegant dishes with seasonal, local ingredients, Public Coast Brewing Co. is known for its great beers and pub fare, and you can’t leave without trying Ecola Seafoods.
Definitely don’t miss: If you visit in the off-season, Cannon Beach is a prime location for whale watching — you can spot them from Ecola State Park or even the balcony of an oceanfront hotel room. As you’re exploring on foot, duck into the city’s many art galleries and stop at Bruce’s Candy Kitchen for saltwater taffy.
Stay: Surfsand Resort — AG
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
The Modern Frontier, as Oklahoma’s largest city is called, sits at a cultural crossroads, where the South meets the Southwest, and where Indigenous history and cowboy lore are juxtaposed by towering skyscrapers, artsy neighborhoods like the gallery-filled Plaza District and the Paseo Arts District, and a melting pot of cuisines, from pho shops in the Asian District to legendary yam fried chicken at Florence’s. The fast-growing metropolis has a lot more to offer than steaks and stockyards (though the former are sublime at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse, the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the city). Taste the modern side of the frontier at upscale dining destinations like Nonesuch (nominated for Outstanding Restaurant at the James Beard Awards this year) and Sedalia’s (nominated for Best Chef: Southwest), while world-class art shines at the the Oklahoma City Museum of Art, which contains one of the largest Chihuly collections on earth. Meanwhile, museums like the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum shed a light on uniquely Oklahoman history.
Definitely don’t miss: For an authentic taste of OKC, explore historic Stockyards City, home to the largest feeder and stocker cattle market in the world, for real-deal cowboy hats, saddle shops and a meal at Cattlemen’s Steakhouse. Grab a drink at McClintock Saloon around the corner, and catch a flick at Rodeo Cinema, an arthouse theater in a silent movie house established in 1924.
Stay: Bradford House — AG
Covington, Kentucky
Just over the Ohio River from Cincinnati, across the predecessor to the Brooklyn Bridge, Covington is where the Midwest meets the South, and where big-city amenities come with small-town warmth. Strewn with eclectic architectural styles that range from Beaux-Arts buildings to Gothic Revival, the city contains bustling shopping and dining districts like MainStrasse Village, where Mama’s on Main dishes out red-sauce Italian-American fare in a stylish setting, and where the queer-owned Creative House of Art & Design (CHAD) offers inclusive art supplies, gifts and classes (with a hidden cocktail bar in back). Sample the local spirit at Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar, or blend your own at Wenzel Whiskey. Embark on a scenic drive down river to explore Rabbit Hash, a quirky unincorporated town — where the mayor is a literal dog — anchored by a preserved-in-time general store.
Definitely don’t miss: Walk along the river through George Rogers Clark Park for panoramic skyline views of Cincinnati, and stroll across the iconic Roebling Bridge to set foot in Ohio. Sample some bourbon, at popular watering holes like Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar or Revival Vintage Bottle Shop, peruse magic wands at Hierophany & Hedge and slurp some spaghetti at Mama’s on Main.
Stay: Hotel Covington — MK
“The Biggest Little City in the World,” Reno earns its moniker with its big-city amenities, flashy neon lights and blockbuster-sized casinos — all set within a community with small-town charm. Coupled with the fact that it’s easily accessible to nature, including Lake Tahoe, Reno offers a best-of-both-worlds approach to city-going, and the rare breed where nature, nightlife and entertainment are synchronous. Whether you gamble or not, visiting one of Reno’s ritzy casinos, like the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, is a must. As is a stroll under the flashing Reno Arch, which is right next to the Eldorado Reno Resort & Casino and an outdoor climbing wall at the Whitney Peak Hotel. Also nearby, check out the National Automobile Museum, home to the vast car collection of Bill Harrah (of Harrah’s Hotels and Casinos), as well as other mobile oddities, like a real-life version of the tricked-out van from Pixar’s Onward.
Definitely don’t miss: After a day at the National Automobile Museum, and a photo op at the Reno Arch, stroll along the surprisingly lush Downtown Reno Riverwalk. Later, head to Midtown for cocktails at the Emerson (the only gay-owned bar in town, with proper stemware to prove it), and a crock of beer-steamed mussels at Brasserie Saint James.
Stay: Whitney Peak Hotel — MK
Buffalo tends to get overlooked, which would be a shame for you, as that would mean missing some of the most well-preserved architecture in the nation, alongside distinct local cuisine and unexpected history (like the fact that Theodore Roosevelt was inaugurated here, on display at a National Historic Site). Nicknamed “America’s Best-Designed City,” Buffalo’s peerless style is a credit to Frederick Law Olmsted, as this was the first city where the landscape legend designed an interconnected park system, as well as Frank Lloyd Wright, whose Martin House is available for tours and whose design for a filling station is on display inside the Pierce Arrow Museum. Speaking of museums, check out the sprawling Buffalo AKG Museum, the sixth-oldest public art museum in the country, and rent a flamingo paddle boat in Delaware Park — another Olmsted ditty — across the street.
Definitely don’t miss: Sure, there’s a Buffalo Wing Trail, and Niagara Falls is a bucket-list requirement, but unexpected awe can be found in Buffalo’s architecture. Like the Richardson Hotel, a castle-like property on 40 acres of pastoral park space designed by you-know-who (hint: Olmsted), and Silo City, the world’s largest collection of preserved grain elevators, which now hosts tours, events and performances.
Stay: InnBuffalo — MK
Buffalo, New York
Buffalo tends to get overlooked, which would be a shame for you, as that would mean missing some of the most well-preserved architecture in the nation, alongside distinct local cuisine and unexpected history (like the fact that Theodore Roosevelt was inaugurated here, on display at a National Historic Site). Nicknamed “America’s Best-Designed City,” Buffalo’s peerless style is a credit to Frederick Law Olmsted, as this was the first city where the landscape legend designed an interconnected park system, as well as Frank Lloyd Wright, whose Martin House is available for tours and whose design for a filling station is on display inside the Pierce Arrow Museum. Speaking of museums, check out the sprawling Buffalo AKG Museum, the sixth-oldest public art museum in the country, and rent a flamingo paddle boat in Delaware Park — another Olmsted ditty — across the street.
Definitely don’t miss: Sure, there’s a Buffalo Wing Trail, and Niagara Falls is a bucket-list requirement, but unexpected awe can be found in Buffalo’s architecture. Like the Richardson Hotel, a castle-like property on 40 acres of pastoral park space designed by you-know-who (hint: Olmsted), and Silo City, the world’s largest collection of preserved grain elevators, which now hosts tours, events and performances.
Stay: InnBuffalo — MK
Reno, Nevada
“The Biggest Little City in the World,” Reno earns its moniker with its big-city amenities, flashy neon lights and blockbuster-sized casinos — all set within a community with small-town charm. Coupled with the fact that it’s easily accessible to nature, including Lake Tahoe, Reno offers a best-of-both-worlds approach to city-going, and the rare breed where nature, nightlife and entertainment are synchronous. Whether you gamble or not, visiting one of Reno’s ritzy casinos, like the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino, is a must. As is a stroll under the flashing Reno Arch, which is right next to the Eldorado Reno Resort & Casino and an outdoor climbing wall at the Whitney Peak Hotel. Also nearby, check out the National Automobile Museum, home to the vast car collection of Bill Harrah (of Harrah’s Hotels and Casinos), as well as other mobile oddities, like a real-life version of the tricked-out van from Pixar’s Onward.
Definitely don’t miss: After a day at the National Automobile Museum, and a photo op at the Reno Arch, stroll along the surprisingly lush Downtown Reno Riverwalk. Later, head to Midtown for cocktails at the Emerson (the only gay-owned bar in town, with proper stemware to prove it), and a crock of beer-steamed mussels at Brasserie Saint James.
Stay: Whitney Peak Hotel — MK
Cleveland, Ohio
Yes, Cleveland is the butt of a lot of jokes. And sure, some of those jokes are true, but underneath it all, Cleveland is a damn good time. Aside from the now-beautiful waterfront along Lake Erie, the area is home to Cleveland Metroparks, 25,000 acres of wildlife where you can hike and bike 325 miles of trails and enjoy water sports on the Cuyahoga River. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a must-see, and a tour of the house from A Christmas Story is a fun diversion for fans of the movie. Neighborhoods like Tremont and Ohio City are lined with locally-owned shops and restaurants, and speaking of food, West Side Market has been home to some of Cleveland’s finest culinary vendors since 1912. Elsewhere in town, you’ll eat one of the best sandwiches of your life at Larder and dig into barbecue with an Eastern European twist at Mabel’s.
Definitely don’t miss: Cleveland has the best sports fans in the world; when the Browns had a “perfect” 0-16 season in 2017, they still threw the team a parade. If you can make it to a Cavs, Guardians or Browns game, you won’t be disappointed. And you should definitely grab a cocktail or two at Porco Lounge & Tiki Room.
Stay: Fidelity Hotel — AG
Traverse City, Michigan
I lived in Traverse City in the early ‘90s between school semesters at the University of Michigan and, admittedly, had no love for the place (eight-hour bus rides from Ann Arbor will do that to you). With a little time and post-college adult perspective, I’ve grown to appreciate this northern Michigan town, home to several excellent restaurants and wine, beer and booze makers. The Traverse City Whiskey Company is the best whiskey distillery in the state and, no surprise, they take advantage of the area’s abundant cherry production. As for wine, you can actually stay at Chateau Chantal, a winery situated near the water that doubles as a B&B. The city is also home to two recent James Beard semifinalists, who both ply their trade at the Cooks’ House. And hey, who doesn’t love food trucks?
Definitely don’t miss: Sleeping Bear Dunes is a national park just minutes away from town, and climbing unexpected sand dunes towering above Lake Michigan is an unforgettable experience.
Stay: Tamarack Lodge — KM
Lexington, Kentucky
When most people visit the Bourbon Trail, they make their homebase Louisville, Kentucky, which is in the center of the action. But I would argue Lexington is just as cool. When it comes to distilleries, Castle & Key, Woodford Reserve and Wild Turkey are all nearby, and Wilderness Trail is an hour southwest, if you don’t mind the drive. But Lexington isn’t just known for bourbon — if there’s a symbol that defines the city, it’s horses. The Kentucky Horse Park offers horseback riding and horse-drawn trolley tours, and you can get acquainted with some history at the International Museum of the Horse. Downtown Lexington is charming and walkable, so it’s easy to spend the day popping into shops and art galleries before stopping to catch some live music. The food is also on point, whether you settle in for a beautiful seasonal dinner at Lockbox or get your fill of Kentucky fried chicken at Gus’s.
Definitely don’t miss: If you can spare the time, make the drive 40 minutes northwest to the Buffalo Trace Distillery. Not only can you see the one-story stone house that Commodore Richard Taylor built in 1792, but the distillery offers complimentary tours and bourbon tastings every day of the week. If you want to spend time with championship horses but aren’t into racing, you can visit retired thoroughbreds at Old Friends.
Stay: 21c Museum Hotel Lexington — AG
Charlottesville, Virginia
Charlottesville is well-known for UVA and Thomas Jefferson’s home, but it’s so much more than a historic college town. There are wineries, breweries and cideries galore, all within a short drive — I’d suggest Bold Rock Distillery, which is known for its ciders but also serves up cocktails. The Downtown Mall is a charming strip of shops, bars and restaurants worth popping into. You’d also do well to partake in some outdoor activities: About 20 minutes away is the Rockfish Gap entrance to Skyline Drive, a 105-mile stretch of road that winds through Shenandoah National Park. The foliage there is some of the most stunning I’ve ever seen, and there are 69 scenic overlooks. If you’re feeling adventurous, there’s a huge selection of stunning hiking trails for all kinds of explorers.
Definitely don’t miss: For one of life’s greatest pleasures — a sublime burger and an ice-cold beer — stop at Citizen Burger Bar for a meal with all locally-sourced ingredients. They have a plethora of customizable options, and since it’s located right on the mall, the location can’t be beat.
Stay: Boar’s Head Resort — JS
Cambridge, Massachusetts
During my first trip to Boston, I stayed over on the Cambridge side, and my greatest regret was waiting until the last day of my trip to venture through the city. For breakfast, stop into Tatte — I’m still thinking about their morning bun — or Flour. Walk through the Harvard Museum of Natural History and then head to Harvard Square, where there are many places to shop, grab a bite or have a drink. For delicious barbecue — yes, barbecue — the Smoke Shop BBQ is one of my favorite restaurants in the city. Also make sure to visit Legal Sea Foods, which serves up flavorful, responsibly-sourced seafood. And if you do want to pop into Boston, enjoy the scenic walk over John W. Weeks Memorial Bridge.
Definitely don’t miss: If you enjoy cannoli, a visit to Mike’s Pastry is essential.
Stay:The Charles Hotel — JS
North Adams, Massachusetts
Nestled along the Appalachian Trail in the northwest corner of Massachusetts, North Adams is admittedly a bit of a trek for anyone not coming from Albany or Vermont — or at least as much of a trek as the seventh-smallest state allows. This is part of the city’s charm; along with a gorgeous drive through pines and hemlocks of western Mass, the oddball combination of authentic New England bed-and-breakfast living and an astoundingly good arts scene makes the semi-secluded town feel like its own little campus. MASS MoCA is North Adams’s obvious draw, but don’t overlook the larger cultural district and endless galleries. For the outdoor-inclined, don’t miss the picturesque Cascade Trail and accompanying waterfalls…or a cold one at Bright Ideas Brewing after.
Definitely don’t miss: Perhaps a bit on the nose, MASS MoCA is unquestionably one of the premier American art museums. With acres of galleries and a variety of permanent and rotating installations that range wildly in size and scope, it’s a bucket-list visit for any art aficionado. Pro tip: the drive through the western corridor of Massachusetts features some of the best fall foliage on the planet. Plan your visit around leaf-peeping season.
Stay:The Porches Inn at MASS MoCA — PS
If you always travel for food and haven’t been to Bologna, the capital of Emilia-Romagna should be on your list. The city’s been given a trio of nicknames: la dotta (the learned), la grassa (the fat) and la rossa (the red), the latter a nod to its terracotta buildings and left-wing political tradition. It’s home to the University of Bologna (hence the la dotta nickname), the oldest continuously-operating university in the world, and it gives the city a vibrant, youthful energy that can only be found in a college town. Considered Italy’s second largest medieval center after Venice, it’s also famous for the leaning Asinelli and Garisenda towers, which were constructed in the early 1100s. The city’s porticoes, or extended network of covered walkways, were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021; the Portico of San Luca is the world’s largest — its 666 arches cover 2.4 miles. Italian staples like ragù alla Bolognese, tortellini and mortadella were all invented here, so eating in Bologna is an absolute treat (and the reason it’s dubbed la grassa).
Known for: Food, architecture, history
Definitely don’t miss: If you leave Bologna without eating tagliatelle al ragù, what are you even doing? The city is also famous for tortellini in brodo, lasagna verde and mortadella. Pay a visit to Mercato delle Erbe for more gastronomic delights, and be sure to taste plenty of Lambrusco, the region’s most famous wine.
Stay: Grand Hotel Majestic già Baglioni – AG
Genoa is kind of a weird place, and that’s exactly what I love about it. Most people pass it up on their way to more popular areas of the Italian Riviera, but this Ligurian city is one of the cultural centers of Europe — not to mention one of the best places to eat in Italy. Not only is it famous for inventing focaccia and the bright green, basil-based pesto we all know and love, but the seafood here is ridiculously fresh; you’ll likely have a hard time getting enough. Genoa’s Old City neighborhood is one of the largest medieval towns in Europe, and its hilly tangle of alleyways (called caruggi) are a study in contradictions; not only will you spot the palazzos with matching churches that the city’s wealthy built centuries ago, but you’ll likely see a sex worker or two strolling the narrow streets.
Known for: Architecture, food, history
Definitely don’t miss: Be sure to explore and eat through the Boccadasse, Genoa’s charming fishing village; I loved both the seafood and pesto at Ristorante Creuza de Ma.The city is known for its architectural mashups, and the San Lorenzo Cathedral is a stunning example, with its Romanesque sides and Gothic facade. But its most beautiful detail is its striped design (a pattern you’ll see throughout the city) and intricate stonework — not to mention the unexploded WWII bombshell that never detonated, still on display inside.
Stay: Meliá Genova – AG
Unless you’ve been on a wine trip to France’s very cool Languedoc wine region, chances are Montpellier isn’t on your radar. But it should be, as this charming city is teeming with gorgeous gardens, buzzing squares and many museums. Its location near the Étang de Thau, essentially a large salt lake separated by a sandbank from the Mediterranean, draws fans of windsports and beachgoers (you may even catch a glimpse of wading pink flamingos at the nearby Étang du Méjean). Not only is Montpellier known for its street art (see if you can spot the Space Invaders, my personal favorite), but MO.CO. is wonderful for its contemporary works, while Musée Fabre has one of the largest public collections in the country. Like anywhere in France, the food and wine is superb. Do as the locals do and grab a sidewalk table for apéro, a pre-dinner drink that’s often paired with a few small bites to open the appetite.
Known for: Green spaces, arts & entertainment, food
Definitely don’t miss: A stroll through the Jardin des Plantes, a centuries-old, five-hectare botanical garden with a bamboo grove and lotus pond. Afterwards, bounce across the street to Broc Café, a popular spot to grab a drink and burger.
Stay: Courtyard Montpellier – AG
Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
Photographer Ansel Adams chose to live out his days in Carmel, which made perfect sense to me when I learned it on my last visit to the California coast. The quiet seaside PCH pit stop encapsulates the best of what California has to offer: charming Spanish influence, proximity to excellent vineyards — the local winery Folktale is among the best in California, in my opinion — and a meeting of ocean and nature you literally can’t find anywhere else.
Definitely don’t miss: Just south of Carmel-by-the-Sea’s quaint downtown you’ll find the magisterial Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, a sprawling state park and one of the premier attractions of California’s Monterey Bay. Abundant with local fauna like harbor seals and, during their seasonal migrations, humpback and gray whales, the breathtaking intermingling of redwoods and rocky Pacific beaches is one of the Golden State’s greatest treasures.
Stay: Villa Mara — PS
Madeline Island, Wisconsin
What’s the most idyllic island on the Great Lakes that you can access by ferry? Madeline Island, of course. If that doesn’t ring a bell, that’s okay — most people haven’t heard of this Apostle Island. That included me until I was invited there by a friend. Since that fateful trip 17 years ago, it’s been the site of many repeat summer visits and even my twin brother’s wedding. The beauty here is of the natural variety: Make sure to book a rental with all the amenities, because there’s nothing like grilling on a sun-drenched deck while watching a moose swim across Lake Superior, followed by an after-dinner walk down the driftwood strewn beach with a can of New Glarus Spotted Cow (only sold in Wisconsin), and then huddling up inside while a thunderstorm sweeps across the huge expanse of water. (Can you tell I’m speaking from personal experience here?) Perfect for trips with friends, family, partners — anyone who’s down to sample a different sort of island getaway.
Definitely don’t miss: Tom’s Burned Down Cafe. The anarchic dive bar in La Pointe, the only town on the island, really did burn down — twice. Now it’s stitched together with tarps and planks and graffiti. Get something in a can or a bottle.
Stay: There are a few inns on the island, but you’ll want to rent a house with lake access on Airbnb or Vrbo. — AL
Stillwater, Minnesota
Most people traveling to Minnesota are going to stick to Minneapolis (with maybe a quick hop across to the capital St. Paul), but for those willing to venture further afield, Stillwater is the king of quaint downtowns in a state that’s chock-full of them. (Plus, it’s just a 40-minute drive from the airport.) Located on the St. Croix River, your outdoor excursion options are endless; personally, I’d kayak or paddleboard the river, do some hiking and rent bikes to pedal across the historic Lift Bridge into Wisconsin (a nice five-mile loop takes you over and back). Whereas the food scene outside the Twin Cities is usually lacking, Stillwater has become a dining destination in the last two decades. Domaćin and Feller are standouts; if you’re looking for an old-school Midwestern feel, though, try Howard’s Bar and (if you’re not afraid of a dive) Brian’s.
Definitely don’t miss: You can’t go to Stillwater without partaking in at least one of their two classic tourist offerings: the historic trolley tour or a river boat cruise. Both are sufficiently hokey, in the most charming way possible. Don’t you want to know why Stillwater is considered the birthplace of Minnesota?!
Stay: Lora — AL
Newport, Rhode Island
Admittedly, Newport is a bit of an outlier on this list, given its general popularity and accessibility from most New England and New England-adjacent states. But even excluding massive cultural exports — and that is not to suggest that the Newport Jazz and Folk festivals aren’t worth the trip alone — the sheer amount of to-dos for such a small city is staggering. There are, of course, the Breakers, for railroad money cosplayers and fans of coastal views, but don’t overlook the city’s variety of eateries (Newport is home to the oldest tavern in America, The White Horse Tavern), breweries and nautical opportunities.
Definitely don’t miss: Even casual fans should thoroughly enjoy the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s sprawling campus and collection of tennis-adjacent paraphernalia. Book a session on the iconic grass courts, if you think your groundstrokes are up to snuff.
Stay: The Cliffside Inn — PS
The main thing to know when planning a trip to Mackinac Island — the closest thing the Upper Midwest has to a resort town — is that cars and all other motorized vehicles (with the exception of city emergency vehicles) have been banned since 1898. To get to the island, which is situated in Lake Huron between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll need to park on the mainland and then take a ferry or a small plane. Once you arrive, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time: The streets are lined with old Victorian buildings, and horse-drawn carriage is the primary mode of transportation. It’s so delightfully old-timey that the entire island is listed as a National Historic Landmark.
When I was a kid growing up in Chicago, my family used to go up to Door County for a few days every summer for our annual vacation. We went so many times that I used to complain about it and beg my parents to take us somewhere else. As an adult, however, I totally get it. The Wisconsin county — yes, it’s technically not a city but a cluster of tiny cities, like the Hamptons or Cape Cod — is idyllic, relatively easy to get to if you live in the Midwest (it’s a five-hour drive from Chicago) and home to over 300 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. If your vacation style is more “chill by a lake for a few days” than “explore a big city,” it’s a must-visit. Think of it as the cute vacation town from Jaws, but without any sharks. (One of the perks of visiting a freshwater lake!)
Definitely don’t miss: Your first order of business when you arrive is to go to a fish boil. It’s a Wisconsin tradition that involves putting a bunch of whitefish and red potatoes in a cast-iron kettle, then tossing kerosene onto the fire to create a huge fireball; the White Gull Inn does one four nights a week. After that, you’re definitely going to want to get your hands on some cherries; the area is famous for the fruit, and pretty much every restaurant in town has a killer cherry pie on its menu. To experience the Scandinavian culture, which is prominent thanks to the immigrants who populated the area in the mid-1800s, head to Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant, where they keep several goats on top of the building’s grass roof. (If you can’t make it out to see them in person, you can always check out their goat cam online.)
Stay: The White Gull Inn — BS
Mackinac Island, Michigan
The main thing to know when planning a trip to Mackinac Island — the closest thing the Upper Midwest has to a resort town — is that cars and all other motorized vehicles (with the exception of city emergency vehicles) have been banned since 1898. To get to the island, which is situated in Lake Huron between Michigan’s Upper and Lower Peninsulas, you’ll need to park on the mainland and then take a ferry or a small plane. Once you arrive, you’ll feel like you’ve stepped back in time: The streets are lined with old Victorian buildings, and horse-drawn carriage is the primary mode of transportation. It’s so delightfully old-timey that the entire island is listed as a National Historic Landmark.
Definitely don’t miss: Besides being car-free, the main thing Mackinac Island is known for is having the best fudge in the world — so much so that it hosts an annual Fudge Festival. Be sure to visit one of the many shops on the island and bring home some treats.
Stay: Grand Hotel — BS
Door County, Wisconsin
When I was a kid growing up in Chicago, my family used to go up to Door County for a few days every summer for our annual vacation. We went so many times that I used to complain about it and beg my parents to take us somewhere else. As an adult, however, I totally get it. The Wisconsin county — yes, it’s technically not a city but a cluster of tiny cities, like the Hamptons or Cape Cod — is idyllic, relatively easy to get to if you live in the Midwest (it’s a five-hour drive from Chicago) and home to over 300 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline. If your vacation style is more “chill by a lake for a few days” than “explore a big city,” it’s a must-visit. Think of it as the cute vacation town from Jaws, but without any sharks. (One of the perks of visiting a freshwater lake!)
Definitely don’t miss: Your first order of business when you arrive is to go to a fish boil. It’s a Wisconsin tradition that involves putting a bunch of whitefish and red potatoes in a cast-iron kettle, then tossing kerosene onto the fire to create a huge fireball; the White Gull Inn does one four nights a week. After that, you’re definitely going to want to get your hands on some cherries; the area is famous for the fruit, and pretty much every restaurant in town has a killer cherry pie on its menu. To experience the Scandinavian culture, which is prominent thanks to the immigrants who populated the area in the mid-1800s, head to Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant, where they keep several goats on top of the building’s grass roof. (If you can’t make it out to see them in person, you can always check out their goat cam online.)
Stay: The White Gull Inn — BS
Indian Rocks Beach, Florida
Growing up outside of Philadelphia, one of my favorite trips to take with my family was our annual Clearwater, Florida visit to watch the Phillies during spring training. Instead of staying in Clearwater, we’d stay in Indian Rocks Beach, just 20 minutes south of there. It’s also less than an hour from Tampa and St. Petersburg, so it’s an incredibly convenient location to stay in if you’re looking for a relaxing beach town outside of the city. IRB is exactly what you want when you think of a small beach town in Florida: peaceful white sand beaches, a raging outdoor bar scene with lots of live music and fresh seafood spots all along the coast. It’s worth mentioning that the town was hit pretty hard during Hurricanes Helene and Milton, so it may need a little bit more time before you book a trip there, but there’s so much to see once you go. As a seafood lover myself, you can’t miss Keegan’s Seafood Grille, Crabby Bills, P.J. ‘s Oyster Bar, DJ’s Clam Shack or Guppy’s on the Beach. You can also visit John’s Pass, a boardwalk area with a lot of shopping, food and bars that’s just a short car ride away. It’s kind of a touristy spot, but it’s a lot of fun. My favorite thing about IRB is how easy it is to find a good outdoor spot to drink. They are so easy to stumble upon, which is kind of my favorite way to do it, but two spots that I think are worth it are Coco’s Crush Bar and Grill and Hurricane Eddie’s. As a personal philosophy, I think that the point of life is finding every spot where you can hold a cold drink while toasting yourself under the sun. Is there realistically anything better than that?
Definitely don’t miss: Reiterating Keegan’s Seafood Grille. It’s easily my favorite. It’s a real gem of a spot with fresh-tasting, well-prepared seafood, and it may look small on the outside, but it’s certainly mighty.
Stay: There are a plethora of quaint, beachy condos, ocean-facing properties and houses on AirBnb off Gulf Blvd, IRB’s main drag. — JS
Pensacola may be just a stone’s throw from Alabama state lines — the city is as close to New Orleans as it is to Tallahassee, and hundreds of miles removed from the chaos of the Orlando-Tampa-Miami triangle — but the town feels quintessentially Floridian. Situated on a bay right off the Gulf of
America Mexico, Pensacola has all the classic trappings of an excellent beach town. There’s a lively bar and music scene and miles of boardwalk at the local Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park, and, naturally, unrivaled white sand beaches. Fishing is popular with locals, but soaking up sand and sun is the main Pensacola prerogative.
Definitely don’t miss: Pensacola’s The Sandshaker Bar is purportedly the birthplace of the American Bushwacker (claims suggest the drink was first concocted in 1975 ), and, regardless of its validity, the chocolaty rum milkshake is more than worth a sip. Grab one and head for the tranquil beaches to discover the true meaning of island time.
Stay: Portofino Island — PS
Pensacola, Florida
Pensacola may be just a stone’s throw from Alabama state lines — the city is as close to New Orleans as it is to Tallahassee, and hundreds of miles removed from the chaos of the Orlando-Tampa-Miami triangle — but the town feels quintessentially Floridian. Situated on a bay right off the Gulf of
America Mexico, Pensacola has all the classic trappings of an excellent beach town. There’s a lively bar and music scene and miles of boardwalk at the local Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park, and, naturally, unrivaled white sand beaches. Fishing is popular with locals, but soaking up sand and sun is the main Pensacola prerogative.
Definitely don’t miss: Pensacola’s The Sandshaker Bar is purportedly the birthplace of the American Bushwacker (claims suggest the drink was first concocted in 1975 ), and, regardless of its validity, the chocolaty rum milkshake is more than worth a sip. Grab one and head for the tranquil beaches to discover the true meaning of island time.
Stay: Portofino Island — PS
Bar Harbor, Maine
Maine feels, to me, like a pretty obvious summer destination, but I had never been to nor heard of Bar Harbor before heading there for a long weekend trip last summer. It’s small enough that it doesn’t feel like a big tourist destination and has enough offerings to diversify your trip. Upfront, the aesthetics are there — it’s a typical cute coastal town full of local seafood digs like The Thirsty Whale Tavern or Geddy’s. Aside from exploring the town, you’ll have to go swimming, which you’ll have easy access to considering you’re right by the Atlantic Ocean — but there are also some freshwater lake options if you’re not down for the salt if you’re willing to drive or hike to them.
Definitely don’t miss: You have to spend some time planning a good hiking route through Acadia National Park, and don’t miss taking a well-earned dip in The Bowl — which is a secluded swimming spot atop the mountains.
Stay: Harborside Hotel & Spa — HA
North America
If you always travel for food and haven’t been to Bologna, the capital of Emilia-Romagna should be on your list. The city’s been given a trio of nicknames: la dotta (the learned), la grassa (the fat) and la rossa (the red), the latter a nod to its terracotta buildings and left-wing political tradition. It’s home to the University of Bologna (hence the la dotta nickname), the oldest continuously-operating university in the world, and it gives the city a vibrant, youthful energy that can only be found in a college town. Considered Italy’s second largest medieval center after Venice, it’s also famous for the leaning Asinelli and Garisenda towers, which were constructed in the early 1100s. The city’s porticoes, or extended network of covered walkways, were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021; the Portico of San Luca is the world’s largest — its 666 arches cover 2.4 miles. Italian staples like ragù alla Bolognese, tortellini and mortadella were all invented here, so eating in Bologna is an absolute treat (and the reason it’s dubbed la grassa).
Known for: Food, architecture, history
Definitely don’t miss: If you leave Bologna without eating tagliatelle al ragù, what are you even doing? The city is also famous for tortellini in brodo, lasagna verde and mortadella. Pay a visit to Mercato delle Erbe for more gastronomic delights, and be sure to taste plenty of Lambrusco, the region’s most famous wine.
Stay: Grand Hotel Majestic già Baglioni – AG
Genoa is kind of a weird place, and that’s exactly what I love about it. Most people pass it up on their way to more popular areas of the Italian Riviera, but this Ligurian city is one of the cultural centers of Europe — not to mention one of the best places to eat in Italy. Not only is it famous for inventing focaccia and the bright green, basil-based pesto we all know and love, but the seafood here is ridiculously fresh; you’ll likely have a hard time getting enough. Genoa’s Old City neighborhood is one of the largest medieval towns in Europe, and its hilly tangle of alleyways (called caruggi) are a study in contradictions; not only will you spot the palazzos with matching churches that the city’s wealthy built centuries ago, but you’ll likely see a sex worker or two strolling the narrow streets.
Known for: Architecture, food, history
Definitely don’t miss: Be sure to explore and eat through the Boccadasse, Genoa’s charming fishing village; I loved both the seafood and pesto at Ristorante Creuza de Ma.The city is known for its architectural mashups, and the San Lorenzo Cathedral is a stunning example, with its Romanesque sides and Gothic facade. But its most beautiful detail is its striped design (a pattern you’ll see throughout the city) and intricate stonework — not to mention the unexploded WWII bombshell that never detonated, still on display inside.
Stay: Meliá Genova – AG
Unless you’ve been on a wine trip to France’s very cool Languedoc wine region, chances are Montpellier isn’t on your radar. But it should be, as this charming city is teeming with gorgeous gardens, buzzing squares and many museums. Its location near the Étang de Thau, essentially a large salt lake separated by a sandbank from the Mediterranean, draws fans of windsports and beachgoers (you may even catch a glimpse of wading pink flamingos at the nearby Étang du Méjean). Not only is Montpellier known for its street art (see if you can spot the Space Invaders, my personal favorite), but MO.CO. is wonderful for its contemporary works, while Musée Fabre has one of the largest public collections in the country. Like anywhere in France, the food and wine is superb. Do as the locals do and grab a sidewalk table for apéro, a pre-dinner drink that’s often paired with a few small bites to open the appetite.
Known for: Green spaces, arts & entertainment, food
Definitely don’t miss: A stroll through the Jardin des Plantes, a centuries-old, five-hectare botanical garden with a bamboo grove and lotus pond. Afterwards, bounce across the street to Broc Café, a popular spot to grab a drink and burger.
Stay: Courtyard Montpellier – AG
St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada
Newfoundland and Labrador is Canada’s easternmost province — Labrador is the continental bit and Newfoundland is the island. Its capital is St. John’s, and it’s a wacky town, the closest North American city to Europe (and Africa, for that matter), just two-and-a-half hours behind London time. (Yeah, the locals embraced a bizarre, 30-minute offset in the 19th century.) St. John’s is a hilly port city, with a surprisingly robust nightlife (there’s a local penchant for karaoke), and food so good that Anthony Bourdain made a pilgrimage in 2018. The seafaring spirit is strong — outside the city are communities that still speak in a vaguely Irish brogue and freeze caught cod to make it through the winter. The area is a haven for wildlife: puffins, whales, moose, dolphins. It has the earliest sunrise on the continent, which you can see for yourself at Cape Spear. Do not leave the province without becoming an honorary Newfoundlander: the “screech-in” tradition involves kissing a codfish, reciting some salty parlance and taking a shot of Newfoundland Screech, the local rum.
Definitely don’t miss: Book a ticket for Gatherall’s Puffin and Whale Watch, which will take you around the town’s surrounding harbors. Even if you don’t see any whales, it’s a breathtaking trip, and the guides are hilarious.
Stay: Blue On Water — PS
Muskoka, Canada
If you’re heading to Canada in the summertime (or anytime really) and want to get away from the bustle of the city, head to Muskoka. It’s not a city per se, but it’s a Lake District north of Toronto where the city slickers and suburbanites spend their OOO hours. If you didn’t have a cottage in Muskoka growing up, you surely knew someone who did and would try and go at any given time. When you’re up there, it’s best to rent a place if you can — most people go for the privacy, peace and quiet that comes with being nestled into the corner of a lake, which you’ll be swimming in everyday if it’s warm enough in the summer. The sweet freshwater dips aside, there are hiking trails, farmers markets and cute small towns to explore that are chock full of mom-and-pop shops and local businesses. While you’re there, you should most definitely try your hand at canoeing, water sports (if you’re limber enough) or ATVing on off-road trails. Muskoka also isn’t just a summer destination. In the winter, you’re near lots of ski clubs that lie on the outskirts of Northern Ontario. You can snowshoe, cross-country ski or partake in a very Canadian polar bear dip!
Definitely don’t miss: On your way up, stop at roadside burger joint Webers to get some grub. Once you get to the lake, be sure to order takeout wood-fired pizzas from Pie Wood and wash them down with a visit to one of the many craft breweries around the area. My particular favorite is Bosch Kong brewery.
Stay: Rent your own place / J.W. Marriot The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa — HA
Lunenburg, Canada
Lunenburg is like the mini Copenhagen of Canada…and by that I mean it’s near the water, everyone’s fairly nice and the houses are painted with bright colors. In classic east coast fashion, Lunenburg is a fishing-centric spot, and you’ll want to arrive with your knit sweaters and overalls in tow. The town of Lunenburg itself was established in 1753 and in 1995 was designated a UNESCO world heritage site because of its preserved colonial architecture and urban layout. Obviously a standout is the seafood you have access to — think of Eastern Canada as the northern version of Cape Cod. When there, be sure to hit the South Shore Fish Shack for some quality lobster.
Definitely don’t miss: If you’re an ocean fan, you can spend a day as a deckhand on the Bluenose II, an old ship that rests in the harbor — or for a more peaceful waterfront viewing, you can just hop on for a cruise. Wash the day down with a pint at The Knot Pub — it’s the closest you’ll get to drinking in Ireland without making the transatlantic journey.
Stay: The Sail Inn — HA
Guadalajara, Mexico
If you’re headed south of the border, you’ll probably think of Los Cabos or Cancun if you’re younger (though don’t overlook the former’s more chill side) and Mexico City if you’re a bit more cosmopolitan (and/or adore cocktails). But if you like history, art, food and agave spirits, your destination should be Guadalajara, a western city in the state of Jalisco. As a drinks writer, I came to know the city due to its (relative) proximity to the town of Tequila and pretty much all the tequila distilleries in the country. But that’s a (drunken) day trip. Instead, focus on the city itself! For upscale food, you’ll be wowed by Hueso (a dinner-only restaurant with that has 10,000 different animal bones on its interior walls). Shopping? Explore Tlaquepaque (technically another town but honestly a part of the whole Guadalajara experience) and walk the vibrant Calle Independencia, where you’re certain to find a mariachi band (last time we went, we found an all-female one). Or just wing it: there are dozens of excellent taco joints and you can always just walk around Time Out’s semi-recent winner of the world’s coolest neighborhood (Colonial America). Plus, Lucha Libre!
Definitely don’t miss: Find the semi-hidden speakeasy Bar Galgo and get there by 10 p.m. on Wednesdays to enjoy expert cocktails and the Tenampa Brass Band, a wildly entertaining trumpets-and-horns cover band who can flip from Shaggy to Taylor Swift to The Offspring on a moment’s notice, usually while jumping through the bar crowd.
Stay: Hotel Demetria — KM
South America
Sao Paolo, Brazil
Can a city as downright enormous as São Paulo somehow be underrated? For American travelers, absolutely. That’s because the first, second and third place that we think about when it comes to Brazil is Rio de Janeiro, and it’s nigh impossible to compete with her charms. Make no mistake about it though, São Paulo has a distinctive appeal. It’s commonly compared to New York for both its size and how it serves as a financial and business center, as well as its combination of downtown chaos with abundant parks and green spaces. But it’s a mega-metropolis of its own, a place with 22 million residents and about 450,000 restaurants and bars serving them. There’s an incredible collection of museums and art galleries in the city, including a vast lineup of free exhibitions, live music performances and cultural activities. São Paulo is also a multicultural hub, with an enviable dining scene that showcases those disparate influences, spanning from Italy and Portugal to Japan.
Definitely don’t miss: Beco do Batman, or Batman Alley, is a neighborhood famed for its vibrant, wall-to-wall graffiti, including modern installations paired with VR experiences you can pull up on your phone, and a lineup of galleries, bars, shops and cafes serving the passersby.
Stay: Rosewood Sao Paulo — JE
San Salvador, El Salvador
In a matter of years, El Salvador has changed its reputation from gang-riddled to one of the statistically safest destinations in Latin America. International investment, a growing lineup of flights from the U.S. and even the acceptance of the dollar as official currency — not to mention, yes, Bitcoin — have followed. In turn, capital city San Salvador is now a showcase of the country’s strong, overlooked culinary heritage. It may start with the humble yet beloved street cart pupusa — in the city, hit up Pupuseria Horeb, and then head out to the pupuserias of Olocuilta, where dozens of vendors are found serving up their wares alongside one another — but then culminates in a modern gastronomic temple such as El Xolo, where indigenous ingredients are elevated to new heights. Casa Fuego, run by a culinary discipline of famed Argentine chef Francis Mallmann, is another new standout.
Definitely don’t miss: The black sand surfer’s haven that is El Zonte, home to an eclectic lineup of expat-friendly restaurants and boutique hotels, a short drive away from the city.
Stay: Al Suave House — JE
Santiago, Chile
Santiago is lush and green, filled with parks and public spaces, as well as museums. MAVI UC, or the Museum of Visual Arts, is one standout to consider. The city is encapsulated by the power of the looming Andes beyond, so be sure to get a good view. It’s not hard to do: head right to Santa Lucia hill for a short walk up through its meandering gardens and public spaces to the top of Castillo Hidalgo. When in Santiago, drink deep of Chilean pisco and wine. Start at a bustling bar such as Chipe Libre and then head next door to Bocanariz for a pairing dinner. And while intelligent minds may disagree about the relative merits of both in relation to their counterparts from Peru and Argentina, respectively, suffice it to say that there’s no reason to choose sides. Stop into La Barrita Sanguchera for a lomo saltado sandwich and a local craft beer, and perhaps sign up for a cooking class and market tour with La Cocina de Tatan.
Definitely don’t miss: Ride the cable car up to San Cristobal Hill. There’s a large park, gardens and the zoo, but the scenic spot is really all about the views, framing the sprawling city below with the power of the Andes Mountains in the near distance.
Stay: The Singular Santiago — JE
In a matter of years, El Salvador has changed its reputation from gang-riddled to one of the statistically safest destinations in Latin America. International investment, a growing lineup of flights from the U.S. and even the acceptance of the dollar as official currency — not to mention, yes, Bitcoin — have followed. In turn, capital city San Salvador is now a showcase of the country’s strong, overlooked culinary heritage. It may start with the humble yet beloved street cart pupusa — in the city, hit up Pupuseria Horeb, and then head out to the pupuserias of Olocuilta, where dozens of vendors are found serving up their wares alongside one another — but then culminates in a modern gastronomic temple such as El Xolo, where indigenous ingredients are elevated to new heights. Casa Fuego, run by a culinary discipline of famed Argentine chef Francis Mallmann, is another new standout.
Definitely don’t miss: The black sand surfer’s haven that is El Zonte, home to an eclectic lineup of expat-friendly restaurants and boutique hotels, a short drive away from the city.
Stay: Al Suave House — JE
Santiago is lush and green, filled with parks and public spaces, as well as museums. MAVI UC, or the Museum of Visual Arts, is one standout to consider. The city is encapsulated by the power of the looming Andes beyond, so be sure to get a good view. It’s not hard to do: head right to Santa Lucia hill for a short walk up through its meandering gardens and public spaces to the top of Castillo Hidalgo. When in Santiago, drink deep of Chilean pisco and wine. Start at a bustling bar such as Chipe Libre and then head next door to Bocanariz for a pairing dinner. And while intelligent minds may disagree about the relative merits of both in relation to their counterparts from Peru and Argentina, respectively, suffice it to say that there’s no reason to choose sides. Stop into La Barrita Sanguchera for a lomo saltado sandwich and a local craft beer, and perhaps sign up for a cooking class and market tour with La Cocina de Tatan.
Definitely don’t miss: Ride the cable car up to San Cristobal Hill. There’s a large park, gardens and the zoo, but the scenic spot is really all about the views, framing the sprawling city below with the power of the Andes Mountains in the near distance.
Stay: The Singular Santiago — JE
Oceana
Wellington is found at the southern tip of New Zealand’s North Island. That puts you in prime position to explore the beautiful open countryside of the region, and even to hop on the ferry across the Cook Strait to explore wine country. Though Wellington itself is more of a beer town, all things being equal, and you’ll be able to sample from standout local breweries during your stay. Get a view of the area from the cable car, visit the Zealandia Te Mara a Tane wildlife refuge and perhaps take a stroll through the Wellington Botanic Garden. Above all else, spend an afternoon or several amid Wellington’s many laneways, walking streets and alleys lined with art and featuring scores of bars, restaurants, shops and vendors. Hannah’s Laneway may be the most well-known of the bunch, but you don’t need to head to an official destination to enjoy some leisure time exploring this eminently walkable small city.
Definitely don’t miss: Te Papa, or the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa is a one-of-a-kind, immersive space that first and foremost centers the Maori people and indigenous culture and history on the whole.
Stay: QT Wellington — JE
Wellington, New Zealand
Wellington is found at the southern tip of New Zealand’s North Island. That puts you in prime position to explore the beautiful open countryside of the region, and even to hop on the ferry across the Cook Strait to explore wine country. Though Wellington itself is more of a beer town, all things being equal, and you’ll be able to sample from standout local breweries during your stay. Get a view of the area from the cable car, visit the Zealandia Te Mara a Tane wildlife refuge and perhaps take a stroll through the Wellington Botanic Garden. Above all else, spend an afternoon or several amid Wellington’s many laneways, walking streets and alleys lined with art and featuring scores of bars, restaurants, shops and vendors. Hannah’s Laneway may be the most well-known of the bunch, but you don’t need to head to an official destination to enjoy some leisure time exploring this eminently walkable small city.
Definitely don’t miss: Te Papa, or the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa is a one-of-a-kind, immersive space that first and foremost centers the Maori people and indigenous culture and history on the whole.
Stay: QT Wellington — JE
Yarra Valley, Australia
Just a half-hour by train from downtown Melbourne lies the Yarra Valley — 6,000 acres of golden dales and one of Australia’s most productive wine regions. It’s hot and fertile and makes a mean Chardonnay. Head 15 minutes up into the green hills above the vineyards, though, and you’ve unlocked an entirely different climate: red soil, drifting mist, dense rainforest and an all-night Jungle Book soundtrack. That’s Upper Yarra, or more broadly, the Dandenong Ranges. When I visited a couple years back, I likened the whiplash between the two Yarras to “switching maps” in a video game. I recommend organizing a weekender from Melbourne, if you’re in the area. Visit the Chelsea Australian Garden at Olinda (a replica of the first Australian garden to win London’s Chelsea Flower Show); pick fresh berries from local farms; keep your eyes peeled for wallabies grazing at dusk; and of course, drink a lot of wine. We hired a van so we could vineyard-hop right into a boozy lunch…and a glorious midday nap.
Definitely don’t miss: There are a lot of wineries in Yarra. I can personally vouch for Soumah Wines and Sir Paz Estate.
Stay: Billabong Falls — TG
Darwin, Australia
If you were planning a trip to Australia for the first time, you’d be forgiven for wanting to travel exclusively to cities like Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. But I’m here to tell you: if you’ve committed to getting to Australia in the first place, you’d be doing yourself a disservice by not visiting the Northern Territory. Darwin, the NT’s capital city, is the closest Australian capital city to Asia, and its influence is everywhere, though nowhere more than the food scene. It’s also the gateway to Litchfield and Kakadu National Park, both bucket list items in their own right, though Aboriginal culture is alive and well within the city limits. Arguably one of the best ways to spend a day in Darwin is by taking a self-guided tour of street art — the overwhelming majority of which pays tribute to the Indigenous peoples of Australia.
Definitely don’t miss: The Mindil Beach Sunset Market. With more than 200 stalls — more than 60 of which are food stalls, both local and international, in addition to an array of arts, crafts and services stalls — it’s the true definition of “melting pot.” It runs from the end of April to October, every Thursday and Sunday from 4-9 p.m. Grab some laksa and a glass of wine, and head down to the beach for sunset — it’ll be one of the most spectacular sights you’ve ever seen, I guarantee it.
Stay: Mindil Beach Casino Resort — LR
Coogee, Australia
Bondi Beach gets all the attention, but just 3.5 miles from one of the most tourist-visited spots in Australia is relaxed coastal suburb Coogee, home to the same sprawling sandy beach and glistening ocean pools, just without as much foot traffic and rowdy crowds. I’m not saying don’t catch some rays on Bondi. The beach is magnificent, and you should totally have a drink at Icebergs overlooking their famed pool, but make sure you schedule time to visit Bondi’s less-crowded neighbor. Spend the afternoon swimming in one of Coogee’s three ocean pools, then enjoy a meal at Coogee Pavilion, or “The Pav” as the locals call it. The multi-story seaside complex hosts a slew of eateries, including rooftop bars with stunning views. Cap off the night at one of Coogee’s laid-back restaurants and stroll along the beach pathway. Overall, if you want a calmer, chiller coastal experience without compromising unbelievably gorgeous views, don’t overlook the real gem of New South Wales.
Definitely don’t miss: The Bondi to Coogee Coastal Walk. One of the most beautiful hikes I’ve ever taken in my life, this two-hour oceanfront walk from Bondi Beach to Coogee Beach has unbelievable views of the coast, cliffs and beaches. Warning: It gets hot, so you might want to pack a bathing suit if you feel compelled to take a quick dip in one of the many glistening ocean pools you’ll meet along the path. You’ll also stumble upon cafes, viewpoints and the Clovelly Bowling Club.
Stay: Coogee Bay Boutique Hotel — LM
Asia
Matsumoto City, Japan
Located in the Nagano Prefecture in Japan, Matsumoto City is best known for being home to Matsumoto Castle — built in the late 16th century and one of the oldest surviving castles in Japan — which gives it a bit of a samurai-era vibe. Aside from that, being that it’s cradled by the Japanese Alps, it’s a great home base for the outdoor-inclined and incredibly scenic. Stroll down Nakamachi Street and Frog Street for traditional shops and cafés with panoramic views of the mountains, soak in a nearby onsen or check out the local wasabi farms. Regardless of what you do, though, you’re guaranteed an authentic experience with a fraction of the crowds to contend with here.
Definitely don’t miss: The Matsumoto City Museum of Art features original works by the world-famous, Matsumoto-born artist Kusama Yayoi. Yayoi’s art is easily-recognizable thanks to her distinct style, which is on full display starting outside of the museum in the form of a massive tulip sculpture installation, often referred to as “The Visionary Flowers.” It’s not the only place you can see her art, but it is, perhaps, the most affecting.
Stay: Matsumoto Jujo — LR
If you always travel for food and haven’t been to Bologna, the capital of Emilia-Romagna should be on your list. The city’s been given a trio of nicknames: la dotta (the learned), la grassa (the fat) and la rossa (the red), the latter a nod to its terracotta buildings and left-wing political tradition. It’s home to the University of Bologna (hence the la dotta nickname), the oldest continuously-operating university in the world, and it gives the city a vibrant, youthful energy that can only be found in a college town. Considered Italy’s second largest medieval center after Venice, it’s also famous for the leaning Asinelli and Garisenda towers, which were constructed in the early 1100s. The city’s porticoes, or extended network of covered walkways, were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021; the Portico of San Luca is the world’s largest — its 666 arches cover 2.4 miles. Italian staples like ragù alla Bolognese, tortellini and mortadella were all invented here, so eating in Bologna is an absolute treat (and the reason it’s dubbed la grassa).
Known for: Food, architecture, history
Definitely don’t miss: If you leave Bologna without eating tagliatelle al ragù, what are you even doing? The city is also famous for tortellini in brodo, lasagna verde and mortadella. Pay a visit to Mercato delle Erbe for more gastronomic delights, and be sure to taste plenty of Lambrusco, the region’s most famous wine.
Stay: Grand Hotel Majestic già Baglioni – AG
Genoa is kind of a weird place, and that’s exactly what I love about it. Most people pass it up on their way to more popular areas of the Italian Riviera, but this Ligurian city is one of the cultural centers of Europe — not to mention one of the best places to eat in Italy. Not only is it famous for inventing focaccia and the bright green, basil-based pesto we all know and love, but the seafood here is ridiculously fresh; you’ll likely have a hard time getting enough. Genoa’s Old City neighborhood is one of the largest medieval towns in Europe, and its hilly tangle of alleyways (called caruggi) are a study in contradictions; not only will you spot the palazzos with matching churches that the city’s wealthy built centuries ago, but you’ll likely see a sex worker or two strolling the narrow streets.
Known for: Architecture, food, history
Definitely don’t miss: Be sure to explore and eat through the Boccadasse, Genoa’s charming fishing village; I loved both the seafood and pesto at Ristorante Creuza de Ma.The city is known for its architectural mashups, and the San Lorenzo Cathedral is a stunning example, with its Romanesque sides and Gothic facade. But its most beautiful detail is its striped design (a pattern you’ll see throughout the city) and intricate stonework — not to mention the unexploded WWII bombshell that never detonated, still on display inside.
Stay: Meliá Genova – AG
Unless you’ve been on a wine trip to France’s very cool Languedoc wine region, chances are Montpellier isn’t on your radar. But it should be, as this charming city is teeming with gorgeous gardens, buzzing squares and many museums. Its location near the Étang de Thau, essentially a large salt lake separated by a sandbank from the Mediterranean, draws fans of windsports and beachgoers (you may even catch a glimpse of wading pink flamingos at the nearby Étang du Méjean). Not only is Montpellier known for its street art (see if you can spot the Space Invaders, my personal favorite), but MO.CO. is wonderful for its contemporary works, while Musée Fabre has one of the largest public collections in the country. Like anywhere in France, the food and wine is superb. Do as the locals do and grab a sidewalk table for apéro, a pre-dinner drink that’s often paired with a few small bites to open the appetite.
Known for: Green spaces, arts & entertainment, food
Definitely don’t miss: A stroll through the Jardin des Plantes, a centuries-old, five-hectare botanical garden with a bamboo grove and lotus pond. Afterwards, bounce across the street to Broc Café, a popular spot to grab a drink and burger.
Stay: Courtyard Montpellier – AG
Hiroshima, Japan
To give you an idea of how efficient Japan’s shinkansen — or “bullet train” — network is: I ate lunch in Hiroshima and was back in Tokyo, 500 miles north, in time for dinner. That’s like taking a train from North Carolina to New York in under four hours. Point being: when you’re in Japan, it’s totally feasible to tack on an unexpected visit somewhere along the spine of the country. I used an extra day to visit Hiroshima in the Chūgoku region, for a tour of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. It was an unforgettable experience: the museum charts the horrors of the atomic bombings in art, faces, journal entries, lost shoes, twisted tricycles. It is never lost on you, all while walking through the museum, that you’re walking the very ground that was destroyed — where up to 166,000 people were killed. The museum also details the decades of agony that followed: broken families, radiation poisoning, cancers. When you leave the museum and walk around the memorial, it feels like a miracle that the city was rebuilt at all, let alone morphed into a bustling, productive metropolis, with a university, a baseball team and delicious street food scene. In a strange but rewarding vibe shift, I went to Nagataya for a lunchtime Asahi and a plate of the Hiroshima’s local staple: okonomiyaki, a saucy mishmash of egg, cabbage, bean sprouts, mayo and noodles, cooked on a stovetop like a pancake.
Definitely don’t miss: Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. Make sure to wal k the entirety of the surrounding park, and seek out The Atomic Bomb Dome, a preserved ruin from the bombing.
Stay: The Knot Hiroshima — TG
Da Nang, Vietnam
Da Nang is found along Vietnam’s central coast, between historic Hue and tourist-jammed Hoi An. Its riverfront is neon-tinged and dotted with skyscrapers, with myriad quirky bridges — one stylized as a Chinese dragon — crossing its waters. The city is in many ways wholly unlike much of the rest of the country, and as with every region of Vietnam, sports its own exciting range of culinary specialties that will leave a memorable impression as well. The modern city was once but a traditional fishing village, and its vast fishing fleet is still found in its harbors. And while that buzzy neon may grab your attention, the area’s natural touch may be its best component. Head just outside the city to Marble Mountain and visit its hilltop pagoda, and explore the lush Son Tra Peninsula, known as Monkey Mountain. You’ll find plenty of namesake inhabitants, along with scenic viewing spots, dense jungles, hiking trails and beaches.
Definitely don’t miss: The train route from Hue to Da Nang is considered one of the most beautiful stretches in the world. Vietnam’s trains are notoriously doddering, but the two-and-a-half hour one-way journey here makes it a doable day trip.
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
While Angkor Wat, found in Siem Reap, Cambodia, is on the major southeast Asian tourist trail, capital city Phnom Penh is often passed over. Positioned alongside the Mekong as well as the Tonle Sap river, Phnom Penh showcases stunning historic, Khmer buildings, from stone pagoda temples such as Wat Phnom to the glittering, ornate Royal Palace of Cambodia, and landmarks that manage to combine both, such as the Silver Pagoda. There are of course also influences from nearly a century of French rule, including the domed, Art Deco Central Market. Leisurely strolls by the river are an ideal way to get a feel for the city, but much of its day-to-day action can be found across its many markets. There’s the main Phnom Penh Night Market, in addition to the Russian Market, Orussey Market and Old Market, among others. Hop in a tuk tuk, bring an appetite (perhaps find a food guide) and let the games begin.
Definitely don’t miss: The Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum is a difficult, but essential, stop, as the most trying and tragic eras of human history must be explored and remembered. Outside of the city is the Choeung Ek Genocidal center, amid what’s known as the “Killing Fields.”
Stay: Raffles Hotel Le Royal — JE
Chengdu, China
Chengdu, the capital of China’s Sichuan province, is a stop on the global culinary pilgrimage trail. Any self-respecting devotee of the world’s most renowned cuisines has to come through here at some point in their lives. Bring on the noodles, bring on the heat, bring on the Szechuan pepper — dan dan noodles, mapo tofu and hot pot, oh my! — just be careful what you’re asking for. It’s a different level here. All types of food tours, cooking classes, market experiences and more are on offer and should be explored in full. The city is also surrounded by a serene part of the country, with an abundance of mountains, parks and forests. There’s also a stunning collection of monasteries and temples to explore, and architectural wonders such as the extravagant Anshun Bridge as well as the historic Kuanzhai Alley and Jinli Pedestrian Street. Mount Qingcheng, topped by a soaring pagoda, is regarded as one of the most sacred sites for Taoism.
Definitely don’t miss: Visit the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding for a rare up-close glimpse at these animals, but also to learn about all of the research being done to help protect them.
Stay: The Temple House — JE
Macau, China
Macau, often dubbed the “Las Vegas of Asia,” is a bit of a hidden gem for those in the West. The autonomous region just a 30-minute ferry ride away from Hong Kong is packed with glitzy casinos and over-the-top resorts that rival its Western counterpart. However, Macau’s appeal goes beyond its glamorous nightlife and entertainment scene. A former Portuguese colony, Macau is a wild mashup of East and West evidenced not only in its pastel colonial buildings and cobblestone streets but also in its uniquely Cantonese and Portuguese culinary culture. Think curry noodles and seafood paella all in one place.
Definitely don’t miss: Lord Stow’s Bakery is a Macanese icon, and its influence has reverberated all throughout Asia. Founded in 1989, the bakery is renowned for its flakey Portuguese egg tarts — perhaps the one dish you cannot miss while in Macau.
Stay: Banyan Tree — ZD
Macau, often dubbed the “Las Vegas of Asia,” is a bit of a hidden gem for those in the West. The autonomous region just a 30-minute ferry ride away from Hong Kong is packed with glitzy casinos and over-the-top resorts that rival its Western counterpart. However, Macau’s appeal goes beyond its glamorous nightlife and entertainment scene. A former Portuguese colony, Macau is a wild mashup of East and West evidenced not only in its pastel colonial buildings and cobblestone streets but also in its uniquely Cantonese and Portuguese culinary culture. Think curry noodles and seafood paella all in one place.
Definitely don’t miss: Lord Stow’s Bakery is a Macanese icon, and its influence has reverberated all throughout Asia. Founded in 1989, the bakery is renowned for its flakey Portuguese egg tarts — perhaps the one dish you cannot miss while in Macau.
Stay: Banyan Tree — ZD
Varanasi, India
Varanasi is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, the spiritual capital of India and ultimate pilgrimage destination for Hindus but, up until recently, not so much for international travelers. That said, if culture is what you seek, Varanasi is it. It’s a full-on, sensory experience and an extended look at age-old traditions. It’s here that an estimated 20 million Hindus flock annually to cleanse themselves in the Ganges, the largest river in India and a site of profound significance in Hinduism, and there’s no better place to bask in its prestige than out on the water. Take a sunset boat ride on the river on any given day, and you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of the ghats (the steps leading down to the river), as well as the rest of this absolutely electric city.
Definitely don’t miss: Dasaswamedh Ghat, the most famous of the steps where people go to worship and bathe. It’s surrounded by temples and hosts the nightly aarti, or worship ceremony — a requisite itinerary item.
Stay: Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi — LR
Varanasi is one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, the spiritual capital of India and ultimate pilgrimage destination for Hindus but, up until recently, not so much for international travelers. That said, if culture is what you seek, Varanasi is it. It’s a full-on, sensory experience and an extended look at age-old traditions. It’s here that an estimated 20 million Hindus flock annually to cleanse themselves in the Ganges, the largest river in India and a site of profound significance in Hinduism, and there’s no better place to bask in its prestige than out on the water. Take a sunset boat ride on the river on any given day, and you’ll be rewarded with stunning views of the ghats (the steps leading down to the river), as well as the rest of this absolutely electric city.
Definitely don’t miss: Dasaswamedh Ghat, the most famous of the steps where people go to worship and bathe. It’s surrounded by temples and hosts the nightly aarti, or worship ceremony — a requisite itinerary item.
Stay: Taj Nadesar Palace, Varanasi — LR
Jeju Island, South Korea
For those seeking an escape from city life, Jeju Island is a one-of-a-kind nature sanctuary just an hour flight from Seoul. The volcanic island is famous for its dramatic landscapes, from lush forests and lava tubes to black-sand beaches. The island is home to Hallasan, South Korea’s highest peak, where hiking trails lead to breathtaking crater views and fields of wildflowers. One of the city’s most dramatic attractions is Sunrise Peak, a crater that rises from the sea.
Definitely don’t miss: Jeju prides itself on its incredibly fresh seafood selection. If there’s one dish you can’t leave without trying, it’s the abalone porridge. They don’t call it the “king of porridges” for nothing.
Stay: LOTTE City Hotel Jeju — ZD
Siargao, Philippines
Ten years ago, I was already hearing murmurs about Siargao, a wild island paradise evoking memories of neighboring Bali from 50 years ago. Famous for Cloud 9’s world-class waves, the surfing capital of the Philippines has kept up with its rising popularity among surfers and explorers alike and now offers plenty beyond its turquoise waters and iconic palm trees-lined roads. The island is dotted with laidback beach bars and a thriving food scene; think the whole gamut of tropical gastronomy, from live crabs sold by fishermen to true farm-to-table tasting menus. By night, the island comes alive with a buzzing nightlife packed with live music and parties under the stars.
Definitely don’t miss: Right before sunset, Catangnan Bridge (also aptly known as the Sunset Bridge) transforms into a food bazaar. As you enjoy the picturesque sunset view, you can feast on street food carts grilling smokey barbecue skewers and other local delicacies.
Stay: Isla Cabana — ZD
Essaouira seems a world removed from much of the rest of Morocco. While many towns in the country forbid the consumption of alcohol entirely, in Essaouira, you can sit on the beach in a bathing suit with a cold Casablanca beer in your hand. It’s home to an annual jazz festival, has been a Bohemian arts hub since the ‘60s and is a jumping-off point to nearby wine production. It’s all found an easy bus ride away from Marrakech, too. The coastal gem is also a photographer’s paradise, thanks to the colors, winding streets and historic architecture of its medina. Enough so that it’s also a Hollywood hot spot as a filming locale. The food here, of course, also varies, capitalizing on its oceanfront positioning to deliver tantalizing fresh fish with the beloved lemon, olives and spices of traditional Moroccan cuisine. The many trademark crafts and wares found across its medina are tantalizing sights to behold.
Definitely don’t miss: You know you want to, so just go ahead and take a Hollywood and Game of Thrones-centric tour across the fortified ramparts of the Sqala du Port of Essaouira.
Stay: L’Heure Bleue Palais — JE
Nairobi is just the entry point you fly in and out of en route to a Kenyan safari, right? Not so fast. There’s a thriving creative community in the city, ranging from fashion and art, to craft drinks and cocktail bars. Stop into the Village Market mall to find any number of local vendors, and be sure to seek out any bar pouring local Procera Gin. And besides, you don’t even have to leave the city to start to get your African wildlife fix. The in-city Nairobi National Park offers plenty of viewing opportunities, and there’s the highly-touted Giraffe Centre as well. Should you still go out on safari? Well, yes, absolutely, but do also spend a few days in the city to get a taste for everything that it has to offer as well in the form of its diverse, hectic, modern, everyday life.
Definitely don’t miss: Perhaps the showstopper of Nairobi’s wildlife offerings is the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Nursery. Plan a visit for a sensational opportunity to observe and interact with rescued adolescent elephants.
Stay: Tribe Hotel — JE
Africa
Essaouira, Morocco
Essaouira seems a world removed from much of the rest of Morocco. While many towns in the country forbid the consumption of alcohol entirely, in Essaouira, you can sit on the beach in a bathing suit with a cold Casablanca beer in your hand. It’s home to an annual jazz festival, has been a Bohemian arts hub since the ‘60s and is a jumping-off point to nearby wine production. It’s all found an easy bus ride away from Marrakech, too. The coastal gem is also a photographer’s paradise, thanks to the colors, winding streets and historic architecture of its medina. Enough so that it’s also a Hollywood hot spot as a filming locale. The food here, of course, also varies, capitalizing on its oceanfront positioning to deliver tantalizing fresh fish with the beloved lemon, olives and spices of traditional Moroccan cuisine. The many trademark crafts and wares found across its medina are tantalizing sights to behold.
Definitely don’t miss: You know you want to, so just go ahead and take a Hollywood and Game of Thrones-centric tour across the fortified ramparts of the Sqala du Port of Essaouira.
Stay: L’Heure Bleue Palais — JE
Nairobi, Kenya
Nairobi is just the entry point you fly in and out of en route to a Kenyan safari, right? Not so fast. There’s a thriving creative community in the city, ranging from fashion and art, to craft drinks and cocktail bars. Stop into the Village Market mall to find any number of local vendors, and be sure to seek out any bar pouring local Procera Gin. And besides, you don’t even have to leave the city to start to get your African wildlife fix. The in-city Nairobi National Park offers plenty of viewing opportunities, and there’s the highly-touted Giraffe Centre as well. Should you still go out on safari? Well, yes, absolutely, but do also spend a few days in the city to get a taste for everything that it has to offer as well in the form of its diverse, hectic, modern, everyday life.
Definitely don’t miss: Perhaps the showstopper of Nairobi’s wildlife offerings is the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Nursery. Plan a visit for a sensational opportunity to observe and interact with rescued adolescent elephants.
Stay: Tribe Hotel — JE
If you always travel for food and haven’t been to Bologna, the capital of Emilia-Romagna should be on your list. The city’s been given a trio of nicknames: la dotta (the learned), la grassa (the fat) and la rossa (the red), the latter a nod to its terracotta buildings and left-wing political tradition. It’s home to the University of Bologna (hence the la dotta nickname), the oldest continuously-operating university in the world, and it gives the city a vibrant, youthful energy that can only be found in a college town. Considered Italy’s second largest medieval center after Venice, it’s also famous for the leaning Asinelli and Garisenda towers, which were constructed in the early 1100s. The city’s porticoes, or extended network of covered walkways, were named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2021; the Portico of San Luca is the world’s largest — its 666 arches cover 2.4 miles. Italian staples like ragù alla Bolognese, tortellini and mortadella were all invented here, so eating in Bologna is an absolute treat (and the reason it’s dubbed la grassa).
Known for: Food, architecture, history
Definitely don’t miss: If you leave Bologna without eating tagliatelle al ragù, what are you even doing? The city is also famous for tortellini in brodo, lasagna verde and mortadella. Pay a visit to Mercato delle Erbe for more gastronomic delights, and be sure to taste plenty of Lambrusco, the region’s most famous wine.
Stay: Grand Hotel Majestic già Baglioni – AG
Genoa is kind of a weird place, and that’s exactly what I love about it. Most people pass it up on their way to more popular areas of the Italian Riviera, but this Ligurian city is one of the cultural centers of Europe — not to mention one of the best places to eat in Italy. Not only is it famous for inventing focaccia and the bright green, basil-based pesto we all know and love, but the seafood here is ridiculously fresh; you’ll likely have a hard time getting enough. Genoa’s Old City neighborhood is one of the largest medieval towns in Europe, and its hilly tangle of alleyways (called caruggi) are a study in contradictions; not only will you spot the palazzos with matching churches that the city’s wealthy built centuries ago, but you’ll likely see a sex worker or two strolling the narrow streets.
Known for: Architecture, food, history
Definitely don’t miss: Be sure to explore and eat through the Boccadasse, Genoa’s charming fishing village; I loved both the seafood and pesto at Ristorante Creuza de Ma.The city is known for its architectural mashups, and the San Lorenzo Cathedral is a stunning example, with its Romanesque sides and Gothic facade. But its most beautiful detail is its striped design (a pattern you’ll see throughout the city) and intricate stonework — not to mention the unexploded WWII bombshell that never detonated, still on display inside.
Stay: Meliá Genova – AG
Unless you’ve been on a wine trip to France’s very cool Languedoc wine region, chances are Montpellier isn’t on your radar. But it should be, as this charming city is teeming with gorgeous gardens, buzzing squares and many museums. Its location near the Étang de Thau, essentially a large salt lake separated by a sandbank from the Mediterranean, draws fans of windsports and beachgoers (you may even catch a glimpse of wading pink flamingos at the nearby Étang du Méjean). Not only is Montpellier known for its street art (see if you can spot the Space Invaders, my personal favorite), but MO.CO. is wonderful for its contemporary works, while Musée Fabre has one of the largest public collections in the country. Like anywhere in France, the food and wine is superb. Do as the locals do and grab a sidewalk table for apéro, a pre-dinner drink that’s often paired with a few small bites to open the appetite.
Known for: Green spaces, arts & entertainment, food
Definitely don’t miss: A stroll through the Jardin des Plantes, a centuries-old, five-hectare botanical garden with a bamboo grove and lotus pond. Afterwards, bounce across the street to Broc Café, a popular spot to grab a drink and burger.
Stay: Courtyard Montpellier – AG