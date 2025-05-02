Unexpected Favorites: 65 Lesser Known Cities to Add to Your List

New York, Rome, Paris, Tokyo, London — the usual suspects on just about every travel list. And for good reason: they’re iconic. But planning a trip to one of the heavy-hitters inevitably comes with some pretty high stakes. Will it be everything you imagined?

That’s why we started thinking about the other side of the travel coin — the lesser-known cities. The ones that sneak up on you. The ones that exceed every expectation, often because you didn’t have many to begin with.

Those are the places that inspired this list, a collection of 65 cities, both near and far, that you may not have thought to visit but absolutely should. These aren’t just “hidden gems,” and they’re not all remote outposts either (though some certainly are). Instead, they’re simply places we didn’t expect to fall for but did.

Take Matsumoto City, for example. On a recent trip to Japan, I did the usual circuit — Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka — before tacking on a few extra days in Nagano Prefecture. That’s how I ended up in Matsumoto, the region’s second-largest city and a gateway to the Japanese Alps. Despite its “core city” status, it rarely makes the cut for most Japan-bound Americans, aside from the occasional ski enthusiast. Why that is, I’m not sure — especially given its stunning alpine scenery and deep historical roots (it’s home to Japan’s oldest surviving castle). It wasn’t the city I flew 14 hours to see, but it ended up being the perfect way to close out a whirlwind two-week trip.

You can read more about Matsumoto below, along with a bevy of other cities our editors and travel writers have visited — some as far-flung as Nagano, sure, but many significantly closer to home, too. So, if you’re hoping to be wowed by an unexpected destination, this is a great place to start.

—Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor