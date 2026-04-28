The 8 Best Shaving Creams for a Smoother Morning Routine

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Not all shaving creams are created equal. As a grooming editor, this is one of those perennial categories I’m constantly testing, rotating and reassessing, both for what earns a spot by my personal sink and what I recommend to others. There are the classics I’ve used for years, newer formulas built with more thoughtful ingredients and drugstore staples that, in many cases, outperform options three times the price.

Then there’s form factor. Traditional shaving creams bring cushion, hydration and control, while foaming gels (my personal go-to) deliver a convenient, satisfying, cloud-like lather. Some guys dig the full brush-and-bowl ritual, others lather with just water and hands, and plenty adjust depending on the day or how their skin is behaving. The reality is no single shave cream works for everyone. Skin type, hair coarseness, routine and even season matter.

All of which is to say, there’s no shortage of great shaving creams out there, and many guys will benefit from having a few on hand. To keep things focused, I’m zeroing in mostly on the cream category (with a few diversions) instead of diving deep on soaps and gels too. Here are eight of the best shave creams right now, all vetted for a consistently close, slick and comfortable shave.

The Best Shaving Creams, According to InsideHook

In This Guide

To warrant the best overall spot, there are a few key boxes to tick: a broad appeal, an easy lather whether you’re using your hands or a brush, and a reasonable price. C.O. Bigelow checks all of those, with serious heritage to boot. Formulated by the Italian shaving stalwart Proraso, a brand that’s been at this for decades, it sits in that sweet spot where it’s more accessible than the niche stuff but still offers a more elevated experience. More importantly, it’s a smooth operator, with coconut oil for glide, eucalyptus to refresh, shea butter for moisture, vitamin E for antioxidant support and glycerin to keep skin hydrated, plus a touch of camphor and menthol for a subtle, cooling barbershop feel. It doesn’t hurt that the substantial retro-green tube is a cool addition to any shelf. It’s held court in my medicine cabinet for years, and while it also comes in a foaming gel, the concentrated cream goes a long way toward a better shave every time.

Key Ingredients: Coconut oil softens stubble and improves glide; eucalyptus oil refreshes and helps calm irritation; menthol cools and invigorates the skin; glycerin attracts and retains moisture; camphor lightly stimulates and soothes.

Best Value Shaving Cream (and Gel): Harry’s Shave Cream and Foaming Shave Gel

Harry’s could easily make a case for best overall, and it’s hard not to spotlight how much it overdelivers at this price. I like that it comes in two formats, depending on how you shave — the cream is loaded with aloe and lathers easily, even without a brush, while the gel (my favorite) quickly builds into a cushiony, cooling foam that feels refreshing and does a great job lifting stubble. Both formulas soothe without stripping, skip parabens and sulfates, and are easy to find. Is it the most artisanal option here? No. But for the value, it outperforms most at this tier and earns a spot in just about any rotation.

Key Ingredients: Aloe vera soothes and hydrates; cucumber extract cools and refreshes; panthenol (B5) conditions and supports the skin barrier; bisabolol calms irritation and reduces redness.

I’ve used Nivea’s shaving cream for years, and when you factor in the price, accessibility and that it’s one of the best gel-to-foam options out there, it’s an easy recommendation. This lathering powerhouse works for just about anyone, but shines for sensitive skin, thanks to a formula with ingredients you don’t usually see at this price point: chamomile extract to soothe, witch hazel to help calm redness and provitamin B5 to moisturize. It builds quickly into a dense, pillowy lather and delivers a smooth shave that leaves your skin feeling soft, not stripped.

Key Ingredients: Chamomile extract soothes and calms irritation; witch hazel helps reduce redness and tighten skin; provitamin B5 attracts and retains moisture; vitamin E provides antioxidant support and protects skin; emollients soften stubble and improve glide.

Cremo’s Reserve Collection feels more elevated and aromatic than your standard shaving cream, at least in that the focus on scent is just as considered as the shave itself. Drugstore options rarely bring this level of fragrance nuance, and the scent profile here is subtly warm and woodsy, with a touch of sweetness and hints of cardamom and papyrus. But beyond the scent, you still get the ultra-slick, soothing and hydrating formula Cremo is known for, with macadamia seed oil adding a level of glide you don’t often see at this price, plus ingredients that help calm irritation and reduce razor burn. There’s something charmingly old-school about Cremo, but it’s modern where it counts.

Key Ingredients: Macadamia seed oil softens and nourishes skin; calendula extract soothes and helps reduce irritation; aloe vera hydrates and calms; allantoin supports skin repair and reduces razor burn; papaya extract gently conditions and smooths; olive leaf extract provides antioxidant support; glycerin (and humectants) attract and retain moisture.

In more elevated territory, Kiehl’s brushless creams are about as iconic as it gets in the shave world. They were early players in bringing a more niche, skincare-leaning approach to shaving, and are still primary players, delivering a smooth glide with that signature cooling feel and apothecary vibe. There are two versions, White Eagle and Blue Eagle; if you have sensitive skin, Blue Eagle is the one to reach for. It skips added fragrance, a common trigger for irritation, and is packed with effective hydrators and emollients like aloe to soothe, sesame oil to soften skin and stubble, and sodium PCA to help maintain moisture. The texture is lighter and less foamy than traditional creams, creating a thin protective layer to reduce friction and keep sensitive skin balanced.

Key Ingredients: Aloe vera soothes and hydrates; sesame oil softens skin and improves glide; sodium PCA attracts and retains moisture; allantoin calms irritation and supports skin repair; squalane nourishes and helps lock in hydration.

We’re big fans of Jackfir here at InsideHook. The company leans into clean, naturally sourced ingredients and pairs those with a lathering texture that prioritizes performance, skin health and aromatics. If you deal with razor burn, this is one to reach for. The formula uses irritation-soothing standouts like organic cucumber extract, bisabolol to calm and provide antioxidant support, and organic aloe to hydrate and help with inflammation. You only need a small amount to build a cushiony lather that lets the razor glide, leaving skin soft and comfortable, while the woodsy blend of vetiver, cedarwood and patchouli gives it a fantastic, forest-like scent.

Key Ingredients: Aloe vera soothes and hydrates; cucumber extract cools and refreshes; panthenol (B5) conditions and supports the skin barrier; bisabolol calms irritation and reduces redness.

You can’t put together a list of the best shaving creams without including Ursa Major’s elevated formula. It could potentially slot into a few different superlatives (best natural, best smelling) on account of the fact that it does a lot well. But here I want to highlight its moisturizing properties. After shaving with this cream, my skin feels so soft and nourished that it almost feels like I just applied a moisturizer, thanks to a thoughtful mix of ingredients like sunflower oil for barrier protection, willow bark to condition, birch sap to hydrate and shea to nourish. It doesn’t build into a big lather, but is more like a shaving lotion, which tracks given how skincare-centric it is. Is it pricey? Yes. But if you want a best-in-class shave that puts your skin first, this is it.

Key Ingredients: Aloe vera soothes and hydrates; willow bark extract helps keep pores clear; shea butter softens and nourishes; sunflower seed oil supports the skin barrier; oat protein calms and conditions; birch sap hydrates and tones; sea fennel refines skin; glycerin attracts and retains moisture.

For coarser hair, you want a denser cushion to reduce drag when you’re working through heavier stubble, and this tub from the shaving stalwarts at Supply (the brand that helped make safety razors feel cool again) excels here. It leans on a mix of nourishing oils: kaolin clay helps soften and lift, and shea butter plus jojoba oil keep skin hydrated and stubble malleable. The mega-nourishing, skin-first approach is important because coarse hair often requires multiple passes and has a greater potential for irritation. You can apply it straight to stubble with your hands, but a brush really brings out its cushioning lather. Also worth noting: it comes in an unscented option for extra-sensitive skin.

Key Ingredients: Kaolin clay softens stubble and improves glide; shea butter nourishes and cushions skin; jojoba oil hydrates and smooths; aloe vera soothes and calms; glycerin attracts and retains moisture.

How We Made These Picks

All of these shaving creams are formulated for a close, comfortable shave, but they get there in different ways. Some build a dense, classic lather you can work up with or without a brush; others offer a gel-to-foam formula; and some feature a more lotion-like texture. Some are heritage staples; others are newer formulas with more innovative ingredients. Because every guy’s skin, hair type and routine is different, I paid close attention to how well each formula softened stubble, how cleanly the razor moved, and how skin felt after, not just during the shave. After years of testing grooming products across categories, these picks reflect the most reliable shaving creams available right now, all from brands I trust and keep in rotation.

What to Look for in the Best Shaving Creams

Format and Routine

Creams and gel-to-foam formulas are both solid, which you choose comes down to personal preference. If you value convenience, gel-to-foam gives you a refreshing, cushioned glide, while a classic cream often offers a denser lather and a more hydrated, controlled feel. A brush helps build a richer lather (badger-hair brushes are great, but synthetic brushes work just fine) and adds to the ritual, but most creams do well with only warm water and your hands. Shaving creams can be seasonal too: lighter gels in warmer months, thicker creams in fall and winter. Bottom line, the best shaving cream is the one that fits your routine at any time, and it never hurts to have a couple of options on hand.

Lather and Glide

You want an even lather that lets the razor glide without skipping or dragging. The better the cushion, the less pressure you need, which means fewer nicks and less irritation, especially if you have thicker stubble or are making multiple passes. Emollients like coconut oil, shea butter or stearic acid create a protective layer between the blade and your skin.

Skin-Friendly Ingredients

The best shaving creams leave your skin clean and smooth, not tight or stripped. Common ingredients like glycerin and aloe (the most popular) pull in and hold moisture, while panthenol (B5) supports the skin barrier. Vitamin E adds antioxidant support, and butters or lightweight oils improve glide and keep skin soft, especially for coarser hair. If you have extra sensitive skin, it’s worth going minimal or fragrance-free, since added scent is a common trigger for irritation.

Why You Should Trust Us

In addition to writing for InsideHook I’ve covered topics including grooming, fragrances and style for GQ, Robb Report, Men’s Journal, Business Insider, Esquire and Men’s Health. I served as the Market Editor at Esquire for several years, scouring the industry for the best items that were not only worth the investment but also made for compelling stories and good advice for our readers. I also conceptualized and wrote many grooming and fragrance stories for Esquire. I have always tried to add a timeless element to whatever I have written; although trends are interesting and relevant to a degree, my heart has always been drawn to more perennial guidance and themes. My obsessive-compulsive tendencies are both a blessing and a curse, and while I often delve into researching items to the point of exhaustion, it’s this approach that often positions me as a go-to person for advice. Whether it’s about colognes, creams or coats, people recognize that I’ve done the legwork. I enjoy inspiring others to seek out their unique interests in things that might improve their lives.