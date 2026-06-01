A Better Morning Ritual Now Comes in a Box

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I’m not the kind of person that wakes up feeling zen. I have a tendency to fly out of bed, immediately thinking of everything I have to do in a day. Living as I do in New York City, I know I’m not alone. There is one thing though that helps me remember to breathe and slow down: rituals.

If you don’t have a morning ritual of your own, you can now order one straight to your door courtesy of Flamingo Estate. The Los Angeles apothecary has assembled two “Awake Kits”: a standard version and the beefed-up Awake Morning Kit, both of which include two of my favorite products, the Exfoliating Peppermint Soap Brick and the Peppermint Juniper Berry Body Wash.

If you’re wondering why you’d need two soaps in the morning, there’s a method to the aromatic madness. The soap brick includes three exfoliants (sea salt, French blue clay and black poppy seeds) to scrub yourself clean, while the essential oils in the body wash will nourish your skin after the initial sloughing; meanwhile, the peppermint in both will wake you up better than your first cup of coffee. Never used a peppermint soap before? You’re missing out.

Speaking of coffee, the Awake Morning Kit takes the shower ritual and expands it with a Douglas Fir & Vetiver Candle (light it right when you wake up in the morning, let it burn through breakfast) and a bag of Flamingo Estate’s own medium-roast coffee. Get the brewing started before you step in the shower, and voilà, you’ve got yourself a four-part morning routine.

We’ve included more details of the two Awake Kits below, or you can assemble your own at Flamingo Estate here.

Shop the Flamingo Estate Awake Kits:

Set Includes: Morning Soap Brick (Exfoliating Peppermint), Morning Body Wash (Peppermint Juniper Berry)

Why We Love It: By far my two favorite products Flamingo Estate makes, now in a convenient bundle of morning joy.

Set Includes: Morning Soap Brick (Exfoliating Peppermint), Morning Body Wash (Peppermint Juniper Berry), Douglas Fir & Vetiver Candle, Flamingo Estate Medium Roast Coffee

Why We Love It: It’s a recipe for starting your day with a calm nervous system, all in one box.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »