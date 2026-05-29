Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Wellness > Fitness

Our Favorite Home Gym Equipment From BowFlex Is on Sale

Bowflex's Summer Kickoff Sale is officially on, with up to $700 in savings on home gym equipment, from dumbbells to treadmills.

By Shelby Slauer
May 29, 2026 1:03 pm EDT
Lifestyle image of Bowflex dumbbells in low lighting
Summer just got sweatier.
Bowflex

The Gist

With summer on the horizon, BowFlex is hosting a limited-time Summer Kickoff Sale, offering up to $700 in savings on its popular home gym equipment.

Key Takeaways

  • A limited-time Summer Kickoff Sale is underway.
  • Shoppers can save as much as $700 on fitness gear.
  • Top picks include SelectTech Dumbbells, the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym, T6 Treadmill and Max Trainer M6.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer’s nearly here. Do you know where your workout routine is? Luckily for you, one of our favorite fitness equipment brands, BowFlex, is hosting a limited-time-only Summer Kickoff Sale with up to $700 in savings.

No Home Gym Is Complete Without These Dumbbells
No Home Gym Is Complete Without These Dumbbells
 Between the Bowflex Results Series 552 and 1090, there are a few key differences that may sway your decision

We’ve gathered our top picks below, or you can shop the whole sale here.

Shop the BowFlex Sale:

BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells
BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells
Buy Here : $479 $429

Where our love for Bowflex began.

BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
BowFlex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
Buy Here : $1499 $999

Sometimes you need the whole gym.

BowFlex T6 Treadmill
BowFlex T6 Treadmill
Buy Here : $1299 $999

This treadmill has everything you need, and a great incline to boot.

BowFlex Max Trainer M6
BowFlex Max Trainer M6
Buy Here : $1299 $999

Your favorite piece of gym equipment, now from the comfort of your own home.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

More Like This

Cyclist with glasses from GlassesUSA.com
GlassesUSA.com Has Sports Glasses for Almost Every Activity
The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite Footwear
The Huckberry Sale Section Is Brimming With Elite Footwear
A man swimming in a pond.
The Case for “Wild Swimming” This Summer
A man reaching for a glass of whiskey
The Best Bottles for Father’s Day, According to the Country’s Biggest Whiskey Retailer

Wellness > Fitness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ninja SLUSHi
Make Slushies at Home With Ninja’s Frozen Drinks Machine

$350$170

Made In Stainless Set
One of Our Favorite Cookware Brands Is Hosting a Huge Sale

From Our Partner

This All-in-One Home Gym Is $500 Off Plus Free Shipping
This All-in-One Home Gym Is $500 Off Plus Free Shipping

$1,500$1,000

Ralph Lauren — Polo Prepster Twill Easy Pant — 100 from 125 — 20% off
Relaxed and Easy, These Pants Are the Perfect Throw-Ons for Any Event

$125$100

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman standing behind a bar
How to Hit on a Woman at a Bar
A collage of seven headshots of chefs on a beige background
What Do Chefs Cook at Home?
bottles of knob creek, wild turkey 101 8 year and elijah craig small batch lined up on a white background
7 Bourbons Under $50 That Drink Like $100 Bottles
A man running in a high-vis vest through a dark tunnel with a single light shining in the distance
"The Tunnel" Is a 200-Mile Race Into the Depths of Your Mind
The items women want you to wear this summer.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A watch with white hands, a black dial and bezel, and one gold subdial sits on a black table next to folded watch straps
What Can Omega’s New Watch Tell Us About the Future of James Bond?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Fitness, Right This Way

Lifestyle image of Bowflex dumbbells in low lighting

Our Favorite Home Gym Equipment From BowFlex Is on Sale

A muscular rugby player stretching.

How to Maintain a Workout Routine, According to an Exercise Specialist

Aviron at-home fitness equipment

Aviron’s Memorial Day Sale Is Here

A man looking at a phone, wearing headphones with a lime-green Spotify illustration.

A Hands-On Review of Spotify's New Fitness Library

Explore More Fitness

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese