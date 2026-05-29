With summer on the horizon, BowFlex is hosting a limited-time Summer Kickoff Sale, offering up to $700 in savings on its popular home gym equipment.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Summer’s nearly here. Do you know where your workout routine is? Luckily for you, one of our favorite fitness equipment brands, BowFlex, is hosting a limited-time-only Summer Kickoff Sale with up to $700 in savings.

No Home Gym Is Complete Without These Dumbbells Between the Bowflex Results Series 552 and 1090, there are a few key differences that may sway your decision

We’ve gathered our top picks below, or you can shop the whole sale here.

Shop the BowFlex Sale:

Where our love for Bowflex began.

Sometimes you need the whole gym.

This treadmill has everything you need, and a great incline to boot.

Your favorite piece of gym equipment, now from the comfort of your own home.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »