The Home Fitness Equipment Our Editors Swear By

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Gyms have a way of convincing people they need lots of bells and whistles to stay fit. If you’ve got access to a row of power racks, a legion of cardio machines and plunge pools of varying temperatures all bathed in neon lighting, it’s hard to imagine working out without them.

As a former gym devotee myself, I’ll let you in on a little secret: an effective workout routine really only requires one thing — a regimen you will actually do regularly. For some, those monthly gym dues are worth it. For many others, including plenty of people on our staff, fitting exercise into a weekly routine means working out at home, whether it’s your living room, well-appointed home gym or local park.

To help you get a proper sweat in your own abode, I asked my colleagues about the exercise equipment that they actually use day in and day out. This isn’t necessarily about the newest or most innovative gear on the market, just the machines, weights and apparel that get them excited to get off the couch. From adjustable dumbbells to a legitimately good exercise app, here’s what we recommend.

Pliability App I refuse to exercise in my apartment. Dredges up too many quarantine memories. But I will perform mat work to keep running injuries and desk aches at bay. Pliability is a fantastic database for that purpose; I AirPlay it to the TV in my living room and learn a few new moves a week. Take advantage of the free trial and see if it sticks. — Tanner Garrity, Editor of The Charge, our weekly wellness newsletter Buy Here

CastleFlexx Luxury Edition Another great injury-preventer. If you’ve ever looped a yoga strap around your foot, this is the beefed-up version, made from cork, aluminum and recycled plastic bottles. I love how intuitive it is; just slot your heel in that canvas pocket and flex the toes back. It’ll hit the whole leg with sweet relief. — TG Buy Here : $239

Hydrow Origin Rower For me to buy home workout gear, it has to satisfy two simple rules: 1) Do I know how to use it effectively? And 2) am I actually excited to use it? The subscription-based Hydrow Origin Rower, which I reviewed comprehensively about a year ago (when it was called the Hydrow Pro), is the rare workout machine that actually passes those tests. There are quick form refresher videos whenever I need them, which means I’ll always get the most out of a session (can’t say the same for the guys flailing on ergs at the gym). Meanwhile, the charismatic instructors and engaging classes — shot on rivers, lakes and oceans around the world — make me legitimately excited to pencil in time on my Hydrow. — Alex Lauer, Features Editor Buy Here : $2,195 $1,895

Marcy Kettlebells Before I became a dad, I relished long sessions at the gym. Lifting, cardio, stretching, a hot tub soak and a luxurious shower? That was the ideal routine. Now, that’s not in the cards. In building out a home fitness regimen that works for me, I recently picked up two 20-pound kettlebells from Marcy. I went to my local sporting goods emporium and chose them out of an extensive lineup from various brands because of their comfort, durability and accessible price. I’ve loved them so far, and after doing some digging online, it looks like Amazon has them for even cheaper than I paid. You’re welcome. — AL Buy Here : $20 – $99

BowFlex Results Series 552 SelectTech Dumbbells Here in New York, home gym space is at a premium. BowFlex’s adjustable dumbbells are as good as you’re going to get for minimizing your workout footprint, and you’ve got instant access to (up to) 52 pounds of dumbbells for your curls and presses. — Paolo Sandoval, Style Editor Buy Here : $479 $399

EveryMile Wobble Balance Board Admittedly, this was originally a purchase made by my girlfriend. That being said, I was instantly enamored with the idea of balancing on what is essentially a plastic half-ball. It’s great for working all those little stabilizer muscles you otherwise rarely flex, and weirdly challenging, but not so much that you can’t use it while watching TV — or even on a Zoom call, if you’re willing to risk an embarrassing fall. — PS BUY HERE: $40

JadeYoga Harmony Yoga Mat I can’t even remember how long I’ve had this yoga mat — 10 years, maybe? However long it’s been, it’s still in perfect condition and as grippy as the day it was gifted to me. If, like me, your hands and feet slip and slide around when you’re in downward dog, JadeYoga’s natural rubber mat has enough traction to squash the issue. Whether you’re in tree or full wheel, each pose feels stable. Hands down the best yoga mat I’ve ever used. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor Buy Here : $100

Peloton Bike I’m a home workout person through and through. As far as equipment and digital classes go, Peloton takes the cake. I used to cycle all the time at SoulCycle and Flywheel (RIP), but now there’s no need to fight the crowds, wait for showers or be forced to buy overpriced gear because I forgot socks or a sports bra. Not only is the cycling great, but when you buy a membership, you have access to all types of classes, including Pilates, yoga, weight training and equipment-less cardio. These bikes still have a cult following for a reason. — AG Buy Here : $1,695

Rhone Reign Tee I first wrote about Rhone back in 2014 and I bought a pair of shorts and a tee soon after. I only had to replace that workout shirt this year — that’s how long these hold up. Their stuff excels at fit, comfort and keeping me relatively odor-free (my closet is now also full of their tech-infused everyday gear and dress shirts). The Reign is my go-to workout shirt because it’s soft, available in several colors and both short and long sleeves, and it wicks away sweat…and, more importantly, odors. I’ll probably still be using my current tee until 2038. — Kirk Miller, Senior Lifestyle Editor BUY HERE: $68

Brooks Ghost Trail Truth: I hate running, but I do a lot of Peloton and treadmill work. Over the past year, especially after tweaking my knee, I finally realized I needed some shoes that offered support, comfort and cushioning for my slightly achy legs. Is it weird that I’m using a cross-terrain running shoe for low-impact HIIT workouts and exercise bikes? Maybe, but the Ghost Trail shoes — which are comfortable and a little cooler than most running kicks — actually give me confidence to put some weight and tension on my legs. And when you’re working out, you have to know where your next step is going to land. — KM Buy Here : $150

Bombas Gripper Ankle Sock 4-Pack When I showed up to my first-ever reformer Pilates class years ago, I was informed that I couldn’t participate unless I had gripper socks (I then had to pay $20 for a pair sold by the studio). This is a safety precaution to prevent slippage on the equipment. While I do not have a reformer machine in my apartment, and now mainly participate in mat Pilates, I still wear my gripper socks both at home and in the studio. They provide me with better traction, stability and support on the mat. Personally, I like my pairs from Bombas the best. Next to the immovable grippers, the socks feature arch support and a comfortable cushioned feel. — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor Buy Here : $76 $70

Lululemon Mat 5mm As someone who often finds herself in the downward dog position, I notice I’m more prone to wrist pain if I’m using a subpar mat. Lululemon’s FSC-certified natural rubber mat has been a game-changer during my weekly Pilates and yoga classes — whether I’m at the studio or in my living room. No more wrist, knee or hip pain. Plus, the mat’s grippy top layer works to absorb moisture during high-sweat activities, so I no longer have to worry about accidentally slipping and smacking my head against the ground. — LM Buy Here : $118

Nüobell S 5100 Adjustable Dumbbells I love having a set of dumbbells at home as much as the next guy, with the caveat that they need to be aesthetically pleasing and blend in with the interior design. This set from Nüo is the first I’ve seen that actually looks as incredible as they perform. They can be adjusted from 5 pounds each to 100, so I will never outgrow them, despite my most valiant efforts. — Shelby Slauer, Editorial Assistant Buy Here : $999 $899

Lekfit Fabric Resistance Bands These fabric bands are proof that you don’t have to break the bank to get an incredible workout at home, and as a Pilates instructor, I frequently incorporate them into my classes. At home, I swear by them for exercises, stretches and physical therapy work on my legs, glutes and arms. They’re easy to hide away or throw into a suitcase for quick workouts on trips. I’ve gifted many a set to family members looking for easy-to-commit-to home workouts. — SS Buy Here : $38

Meet your guide Alex Lauer Alex Lauer is the features editor at InsideHook. Since joining the company in 2016, he’s covered a wide range of topics, including cars, the environment, books and business. More from Alex Lauer »