The Hottest Footwear This Summer? Barely-There Sandals.

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Xero Shoes taps buzzy athletics brand Literary Sport for a stripped-back sandal, Bode cements its hold on modern Americana with a camp cardigan and Studio Nicholson releases the oversized linen trousers of your Amalfi holiday dreams.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Barely-There Sandal: Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal, $150
- The Camp Cardigan: Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan, $890
- The Luxe Linen Knit: Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater, $625
- The Amalfi Holiday Trousers: Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant, $760
- The East Coast Eyewear: Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses, $420
- More Menswear Drops
Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal
The barefoot shoe trend has been bubbling for some time now, but it took the ultra-tasteful athletic outfitter Literary Sport to convince me to buy some barely-there sandals.
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan
Do you like summer camp? No, like, do you reeeeeeeally like summer camp?
Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater
Stòffa’s sourcing is a cut about even most luxury labels, as proven by the immaculate washed indigo linen in their easy-breezy U-neck sweater.
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant
A pair of massive, pleated linen trousers is just what the doctor ordered for your upcoming Euro holiday.
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses
Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good.
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt
This Editor Rugby is editor approved? Go figure.
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Our favorite deck shoes just got a serious upgrade, courtesy of downtown fashion label (and third space) Colbo.
Kapital Wide-Leg Leopard Shorts
There are many ways to go big with your sartorial choices. An unconventional silhouette, a textured knit…or maybe a pair of wide-leg, in-your-face leopard-print shorts from cult Japanese brand Kapital.
On Performance Volt-T
MothTech could never.
Corridor Linen Blazer
Toss this new lightweight jacket over a black tee and jeans and all of a sudden you’re the best dressed, least sweaty guy at Bar Pisellino.
Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt
Who needs a cocktail menu when you’ve got this shirt?
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie
Everyone is always dying to know what the next “it” color will be. I’m think there’s a pretty good chance it’s this lichen green.
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers
Leather loafers? In summer? Sure, if they’re woven (and G.H. Bass).
Noah Keating Sunglasses
You’d never know that Noah’s latest batch of sunglasses were handmade in Japan, what with all the Nantucket vibes.
Vans LX Authentic 44
Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear.
Seager Co. Sportsman Mesh Trucker
Wirehaired pointer not included.
Paul Smith Organic Cotton ‘Signature Stripe’ Knitted Shirt
Sir Paul Smith’s signature stripe looks especially nice on this knitted navy shirt.
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal
Birkenstock’s experimental 1774 sub-label just remixed the classic Arizona with primo raffia straps, and now I need a pair.
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton & Linen Pant
What make a pair of pants “summerweight”? A breathable cotton-linen blend and tons of room is probably a good place to start.
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket
Just look at that asymmetrical collar. This jacket is a work of art.
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt
This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers.
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses
Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why.
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers
Nike’s latest pull from the ACG footwear archives, now in a muted “varisty red”.
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short
You heard it here first: 4.75″ inseams are the new 5″ inseams.
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt
Just imagine: this striped cotton rugby, a pair of beat-up board shorts and some rapidly melting soft serve.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag
Tell me you’re going on safari without telling me you’re going on safari.
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