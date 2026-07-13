The Hottest Footwear This Summer? Barely-There Sandals.

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Xero Shoes taps buzzy athletics brand Literary Sport for a stripped-back sandal, Bode cements its hold on modern Americana with a camp cardigan and Studio Nicholson releases the oversized linen trousers of your Amalfi holiday dreams.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal The barefoot shoe trend has been bubbling for some time now, but it took the ultra-tasteful athletic outfitter Literary Sport to convince me to buy some barely-there sandals. Literary Sport : $150

Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater Stòffa’s sourcing is a cut about even most luxury labels, as proven by the immaculate washed indigo linen in their easy-breezy U-neck sweater. StÒffa : $625

Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good. Todd Snyder : $420

Kapital Wide-Leg Leopard Shorts There are many ways to go big with your sartorial choices. An unconventional silhouette, a textured knit…or maybe a pair of wide-leg, in-your-face leopard-print shorts from cult Japanese brand Kapital. Mr Porter : $285

Corridor Linen Blazer Toss this new lightweight jacket over a black tee and jeans and all of a sudden you’re the best dressed, least sweaty guy at Bar Pisellino. Corridor : $395

Noah Keating Sunglasses You’d never know that Noah’s latest batch of sunglasses were handmade in Japan, what with all the Nantucket vibes. Buy Here : $288

Vans LX Authentic 44 Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear. Buy Here : $90

Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers. Beams : $225

Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why. Mr Porter : $575

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »