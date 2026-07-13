The Hottest Footwear This Summer? Barely-There Sandals.

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The Hottest Men’s Footwear This Summer? Barely-There Sandals.

Xero Shoes' new collab with Literary Sport headlines the best menswear drops of the week

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 13, 2026 11:39 am EDT
A pair of black roped sandals on a red tray
Let the dogs out.
Xero Shoes

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Xero Shoes taps buzzy athletics brand Literary Sport for a stripped-back sandal, Bode cements its hold on modern Americana with a camp cardigan and Studio Nicholson releases the oversized linen trousers of your Amalfi holiday dreams.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal
Xero Shoes x Literary Sport Genesis Sandal

The barefoot shoe trend has been bubbling for some time now, but it took the ultra-tasteful athletic outfitter Literary Sport to convince me to buy some barely-there sandals.

Literary Sport : $150
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan
Bode Cotton-Blend Camp Cardigan

Do you like summer camp? No, like, do you reeeeeeeally like summer camp?

Mr Porter : $890
Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater
Stòffa Washed Linen U-Neck Sweater

Stòffa’s sourcing is a cut about even most luxury labels, as proven by the immaculate washed indigo linen in their easy-breezy U-neck sweater.

StÒffa : $625
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant
Studio Nicholson Line Tailored Linen Pant

A pair of massive, pleated linen trousers is just what the doctor ordered for your upcoming Euro holiday.

Studio Nicholson : $760
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses
Todd Snyder x Moscot Wythe Sunglasses

Todd and Moscot are back for another pair of elite summer sunnies, based on the later’s famed Zilch silo. Reuniting never looked so good.

Todd Snyder : $420
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt
Percival Editor Striped Rugby Polo Shirt

This Editor Rugby is editor approved? Go figure.

Percival : $190
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe
Sperry x Colbo Authentic Original 2-Eye Boat Shoe

Our favorite deck shoes just got a serious upgrade, courtesy of downtown fashion label (and third space) Colbo.

Sperry : $275
Kapital Wide-Leg Leopard Shorts
Kapital Wide-Leg Leopard Shorts

There are many ways to go big with your sartorial choices. An unconventional silhouette, a textured knit…or maybe a pair of wide-leg, in-your-face leopard-print shorts from cult Japanese brand Kapital.

Mr Porter : $285
On Performance Volt-T
On Performance Volt-T

MothTech could never.

On : $90
Corridor Linen Blazer
Corridor Linen Blazer

Toss this new lightweight jacket over a black tee and jeans and all of a sudden you’re the best dressed, least sweaty guy at Bar Pisellino.

Corridor : $395
Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt
Marine Layer Luxio Resort Button-Down Shirt

Who needs a cocktail menu when you’ve got this shirt?

Buy Here : $138
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie
District Vision California Super Star Cotton Hoodie

Everyone is always dying to know what the next “it” color will be. I’m think there’s a pretty good chance it’s this lichen green.

Buy Here : $170
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers
G.H. Bass Lexington Woven Leather Loafers

Leather loafers? In summer? Sure, if they’re woven (and G.H. Bass).

Buy Here : $160
Noah Keating Sunglasses
Noah Keating Sunglasses

You’d never know that Noah’s latest batch of sunglasses were handmade in Japan, what with all the Nantucket vibes.

Buy Here : $288
Vans LX Authentic 44
Vans LX Authentic 44

Skate shoes are having a moment, and this “sunburst” colorway is particularly primed for a summer of wear and tear.

Buy Here : $90
Seager Co. Sportsman Mesh Trucker
Seager Co. Sportsman Mesh Trucker

Wirehaired pointer not included.

Buy Here : $38
Paul Smith Organic Cotton u0026#8216;Signature Stripeu0026#8217; Knitted Shirt
Paul Smith Organic Cotton ‘Signature Stripe’ Knitted Shirt

Sir Paul Smith’s signature stripe looks especially nice on this knitted navy shirt.

Buy Here : $425
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal
Birkenstock 1774 Arizona Raffia Sandal

Birkenstock’s experimental 1774 sub-label just remixed the classic Arizona with primo raffia straps, and now I need a pair.

Birkenstock : $550
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton u0026amp; Linen Pant
Knickerbocker Park Denim Cotton & Linen Pant

What make a pair of pants “summerweight”? A breathable cotton-linen blend and tons of room is probably a good place to start.

Knickerbocker : $285
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket
James Coward Six Cotton Canvas Jacket

Just look at that asymmetrical collar. This jacket is a work of art.

Canoe Club : $630
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt
Needles Raschel Lace Short-Sleeve Shirt

This frilly short-sleeve button-up from Japanese label Needles can and should replace the standard camp collar you bust out for backyard day-gers.

Beams : $225
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses
Auralee x Eyevan Acetate Sunglasses

Auralee is quickly becoming one of the hottest new designers on the menswear circuit. Their latest collab, with Kyoto-based Eyevan, is a sterling example of why.

Mr Porter : $575
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers
Nike ACG LDV Sneakers

Nike’s latest pull from the ACG footwear archives, now in a muted “varisty red”.

Nike : $130
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short
Imogene+Willie The Lounge Short

You heard it here first: 4.75″ inseams are the new 5″ inseams.

Imogene+Willie : $155
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Stripe Rugby Shirt

Just imagine: this striped cotton rugby, a pair of beat-up board shorts and some rapidly melting soft serve.

J.Crew : $98 $60
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Small Duffel Bag

Tell me you’re going on safari without telling me you’re going on safari.

Banana Republic : $220

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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