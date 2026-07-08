“The Odyssey” Premiere Delivered Menswear of Epic Proportions

If you needed any more indication that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is poised to be the summer’s biggest blockbuster, you only have to look to the film’s premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday. Specifically, the event’s star-studded red carpet, which managed to Trojan horse in a legion of menswear blessed by the gods. (Alternatively, you could read the early rave reviews.)
Despite a British heatwave, the epic’s Argonaut-sized cast — a massive cohort headlined by the triumvirate of Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Matt Damon as Antinous, Telemachus and Odysseus, respectively — showed up in sharp summer tailoring and inspired designer casualwear from the likes of Dunhill and Dior. From Holland’s leather jacket to a deep-cut Japanese grail on Pattinson, here are the most heroic looks from The Odyssey premiere.
Robert Pattinson in Dior
At first glance, Robert Pattinson’s slouchy grey ensemble, courtesy of Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, looks traditional, bordering on uninspired. But closer inspection reveals a different story: the slightly slubby weave, CD-branded tie and barely visible Jaeger-LeCoultre are all spot on.
Matt Damon in Dunhill
Known Masshole Matt Damon in some downright sartorial suiting sounds a bit off. And yet…Damon’s beige-grey three-piece suit from Milan Fashion Week standout Dunhill is both appropriately formal and tailor-made for the sweltering weather.
Tom Holland in custom Gieves & Hawkes
Holland’s razor-sharp, chocolate-brown double-breasted suit from renowned British tailor Gieves & Hawkes includes Morse code pinstriping, but even without knowing that Easter egg, it’s easy to be impressed with the clean silhouette and dialed fit.
Corey Hawkins in Issey Miyake
Even amongst menswear titans, Corey Hawkins in a slinky pleated number from Japanese designer Issey Miyake and a chic, $46,000 pink-gold Reverso Tribute Chronograph might be the strongest look of the night.
Travis Scott
The easiest way to go Sicko Mode? Toss on a navy pinstripe suit and some Oakleys, apparently.
The Best Things We Saw at Milan Men’s Fashion WeekFrom ultra-slim silhouettes at Prada to Thom Browne’s critter-curious collection, these were our favorite moments from Men’s Fashion Week in Milan
Himesh Patel in Amiri
Come from Himesh Patel’s standout Amiri Blazer — peak lapeled and embroidered with a rhinestone outlining — and stay for his elite footwear choice.
John Leguizamo
Tonal tailoring is a tried-and-tested move, especially during the summer, with an expanded palette of seasonal hues to choose from. John Leguizamo’s deeply royal blue suit is bold but clearly calculated, right down to the navy shirt and sheeny tie.
Benny Safdie in Simone Rocha
While flower embroidery on Benny Safdie’s blazer is mesmerizing, the real reason this ‘fit goes so hard is…well, the fit. Specifically, the wide-leg silhouette of the trousers, which balances out the boxy blazer and — in conjunction with a tie-less dress shirt — helps establish a modern vibe.
James Blake in Bottega Veneta
There are plenty of ways to make a statement — a saturated color, a wacky cut or, in the case of James Black, an off-the-cuff shirt collar.
Ludwig Göransson
Composer extraordinaire Ludwig Göransson has a long track record of big red-carpet swings, and this look — a groovy, bell-bottomed suit with a chain-style brooch — ranks high on that list.
Elliot Page
The charmingly boxy fit of this blazer is only aided by the summery caramel-brown shade and printed tie, and generally looks fantastic on an equally charming Elliot Page.
Christopher Nolan in Zegna
Christopher Nolan prefers to avoid the spotlight, but a rare flick of the director revealed a shocking detail: he’s got a taste for primo Italian suiting.
Tom Holland in Prada
On the opposite end of the spectrum from his nighttime look, Tom Holland busted out some bad-boy Prada leather for the midday photo call. The lichen-green button-up adds some nice visual contrast, although I think this could’ve been more successful with different trousers.
Matt Damon in Dunhill
Damon is busting out an excellent Talented Mr. Ripley impression almost 30 years later.
Robert Pattinson in Visvim
Admiring Pattinson’s jacket? It’s from cult Japanese label Visvim, which begs the question: is Rob secretly a menswear dork? (The suede slipper-loafers would indicate yes.)
John Leguizamo
Leguizamo coming in clutch with the perfect “what to wear in a heatwave” look.
This article appeared in The Stitch. Sign up for free to get an expertly curated guide to the ever-changing world of celebrity fashion, offering insights and and advice on how to navigate current trends and elevate your personal style.