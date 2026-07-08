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“The Odyssey” Premiere Delivered Menswear of Epic Proportions

Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson battled for sartorial supremacy at the London premiere

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 8, 2026 12:51 pm EDT
Actors Tom Holland, Matt Damon and Robert Pattinson standing in a line and smiling for a photo
The menswear triumvirate arrives.
Getty Images

If you needed any more indication that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is poised to be the summer’s biggest blockbuster, you only have to look to the film’s premiere in London’s Leicester Square on Monday. Specifically, the event’s star-studded red carpet, which managed to Trojan horse in a legion of menswear blessed by the gods. (Alternatively, you could read the early rave reviews.)

Despite a British heatwave, the epic’s Argonaut-sized cast — a massive cohort headlined by the triumvirate of Robert Pattinson, Tom Holland and Matt Damon as Antinous, Telemachus and Odysseus, respectively — showed up in sharp summer tailoring and inspired designer casualwear from the likes of Dunhill and Dior. From Holland’s leather jacket to a deep-cut Japanese grail on Pattinson, here are the most heroic looks from The Odyssey premiere.

A man in a grey suit and sunglasses standing for a photo.
Robert Pattinson looking suave in Dior.
Variety via Getty Images

Robert Pattinson in Dior

At first glance, Robert Pattinson’s slouchy grey ensemble, courtesy of Jonathan Anderson’s Dior, looks traditional, bordering on uninspired. But closer inspection reveals a different story: the slightly slubby weave, CD-branded tie and barely visible Jaeger-LeCoultre are all spot on.

A bearded man in a light grey suit standing for a photo.
No one expected Matt Damon to bust out the three-piece suit.
WireImage via Getty

Matt Damon in Dunhill

Known Masshole Matt Damon in some downright sartorial suiting sounds a bit off. And yet…Damon’s beige-grey three-piece suit from Milan Fashion Week standout Dunhill is both appropriately formal and tailor-made for the sweltering weather.

A man in a brown suit standing for a photo.
Tom Holland swaps Spidey red for Odyssey brown.
WireImage via Getty

Tom Holland in custom Gieves & Hawkes

Holland’s razor-sharp, chocolate-brown double-breasted suit from renowned British tailor Gieves & Hawkes includes Morse code pinstriping, but even without knowing that Easter egg, it’s easy to be impressed with the clean silhouette and dialed fit.

A man in a black suit standing for a photo.
Corey Hawkins wins best-dressed at the Odyssey premiere.
WireImage

Corey Hawkins in Issey Miyake

Even amongst menswear titans, Corey Hawkins in a slinky pleated number from Japanese designer Issey Miyake and a chic, $46,000 pink-gold Reverso Tribute Chronograph might be the strongest look of the night.

A man in a black suit and sunglasses standing for a photo.
Travis Scott is low-key lit.
WireImage

Travis Scott

The easiest way to go Sicko Mode? Toss on a navy pinstripe suit and some Oakleys, apparently.

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A man in a navy suit standing for a photo.
Some very nice detailing on Himesh Patel’s suit.
WireImage

Himesh Patel in Amiri

Come from Himesh Patel’s standout Amiri Blazer — peak lapeled and embroidered with a rhinestone outlining — and stay for his elite footwear choice.

A man in a blue suit standing for a photo.
It’s not easy being blue. It’s easy to love John Leguizamo, though.
WireImage

John Leguizamo

Tonal tailoring is a tried-and-tested move, especially during the summer, with an expanded palette of seasonal hues to choose from. John Leguizamo’s deeply royal blue suit is bold but clearly calculated, right down to the navy shirt and sheeny tie.

A man in a black suit with flower embroidery standing for a photo.
Actor-director-producer Benny Safdie.
WireImage

Benny Safdie in Simone Rocha

While flower embroidery on Benny Safdie’s blazer is mesmerizing, the real reason this ‘fit goes so hard is…well, the fit. Specifically, the wide-leg silhouette of the trousers, which balances out the boxy blazer and — in conjunction with a tie-less dress shirt — helps establish a modern vibe.

A man in a black suit and collared white shirt standing for a photo.
Musician James Blake seems to have confused Grecian with Victorian.
WireImage

James Blake in Bottega Veneta

There are plenty of ways to make a statement — a saturated color, a wacky cut or, in the case of James Black, an off-the-cuff shirt collar.

A man in a black suit standing for a photo.
You can alway trust composer Ludwig Göransson to show up in something groovy.
WireImage

Ludwig Göransson

Composer extraordinaire Ludwig Göransson has a long track record of big red-carpet swings, and this look — a groovy, bell-bottomed suit with a chain-style brooch — ranks high on that list.

A man in a light brown suit standing for a photo.
Elliot Page in a lovely summer-brown blazer.
Getty Images for Universal Pictu

Elliot Page

The charmingly boxy fit of this blazer is only aided by the summery caramel-brown shade and printed tie, and generally looks fantastic on an equally charming Elliot Page.

A man speaking into a microphone addressing an audience
A rare flick of Christopher Nolan.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Christopher Nolan in Zegna

Christopher Nolan prefers to avoid the spotlight, but a rare flick of the director revealed a shocking detail: he’s got a taste for primo Italian suiting.

A man in a leather jacket and green shirt standing for a photo.
Putting his Prada ambassadorship to good use.
Getty Images

Tom Holland in Prada

On the opposite end of the spectrum from his nighttime look, Tom Holland busted out some bad-boy Prada leather for the midday photo call. The lichen-green button-up adds some nice visual contrast, although I think this could’ve been more successful with different trousers.

A man in a tan blazer and striped shirt standing for a photo.
Photo call, or peak summer wedding?
Getty Images

Matt Damon in Dunhill

Damon is busting out an excellent Talented Mr. Ripley impression almost 30 years later.

A man in a tan work jacket and jeans standing for a photo.
The question on Hollywood’s mind: who is dressing R-Pat?
Getty Images

Robert Pattinson in Visvim

Admiring Pattinson’s jacket? It’s from cult Japanese label Visvim, which begs the question: is Rob secretly a menswear dork? (The suede slipper-loafers would indicate yes.)

A man in a light seersucker suit and sunglasses standing for a photo.
Seersucker is working overtime in the London heatwave.
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

John Leguizamo

Leguizamo coming in clutch with the perfect “what to wear in a heatwave” look.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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