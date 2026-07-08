Review: Carl Friedrik Makes an Ultra-Safe Card Holder

For those navigating a tap-to-pay world, the Carl Friedrik Cardprotector emerges as a standout, offering robust RFID security, luxurious vachetta leather and a unique pop-up card system that makes it a worthwhile investment for daily convenience and peace of mind.

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There comes a time in every man’s journey when he must face one of life’s eternal questions: a bi-fold, a tri-fold, a card sleeve or a money clip?

Like most young lads, I began my money-portage era with a velcro army print tri-fold — strictly holding cash, coins and my library card. Since then, I’ve come to my senses and made the switch to card sleeves.

Enter The Cardprotector from Carl Friedrik. Simple. Elevated. Life changing?

In the modern day of tap-to-pay and exclusively using cards, carrying cash is the least of my concerns. Protection against RFIDs and digital scanning (radio waves used for wire transfers and exchanging data/information) is far more important to me as I want to ensure my money is safe. The Cardprotector’s aluminum core, beneath the leather, is essential toward keeping scammers and frauds from capturing one’s information.

The wallet comes in 3 colors — a vibrant cognac, a rich chocolate and a deep black — and is made with a buttery smooth vachetta leather exterior that boasts a naturally dyed finish. I got my hands on the beautiful cognac version, which has a vintage feel to it. Carl Friedrik uses automotive stitching, creating a steering-style stitch up the side to secure the fine leather over the aluminum case. This ensures that everything is bound and the likelihood of unraveling is minimal.

The coolest feature, in my opinion, is the patented lever. (This technology is one I have never seen before in a wallet.) The wallet has the capability to hold 6 cards, and when the switch on the bottom is flipped, all of the cards — in a tiered formation — pop out in a singular motion. This allows for easy access to the proper card or ID in any instance. I found this incredibly useful when out running errands or at the bar.

The price tag of $175 may sound a tad steep, but the Cardprotector is indeed worth the investment — the color, the practicality and the quality all make it warranted. And, hey, you won’t have to worry about your cards or money getting stolen.

And their summer sale is going on now: 20% off sitewide!

Meet your guide Maxwell Stafford Maxwell Stafford is an Editorial Commerce Fellow at InsideHook and is currently pursuing his MS in Publishing at NYU. Having previously contributed to V Magazine and Flair the Magazine, he reports on style, entertainment, culture and art. In his spare time, you can find him training for half-marathons, listening to British rock and enjoying a properly poured Guinness. More from Maxwell Stafford »