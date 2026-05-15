Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure

Review: This Limited-Edition Curated Box From Flamingo Estate Elevates Every Moment

This season's Flamingo Estate Seasonal Subscription Box is California- and sage-themed, with nine limited-edition gems for home and body.

By Shelby Slauer
May 15, 2026 1:17 pm EDT
lifestyle image of Flamingo Estate items on a counter in sunlight
The perfect gift.
Flamingo Estate

The Gist

Embracing the philosophy of romanticizing life's small moments, Flamingo Estate's latest seasonal subscription box offers a beautifully curated collection of nine limited-edition spring essentials

Key Takeaways

  • The spring box draws inspiration from Flamingo Estate's goat shed, where their apothecary journey began
  • The box features nine exclusive items
  • The collection aims to provide sensorial experiences and transform daily routines, available as a one-time purchase or through a seasonal subscription.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

By now, you may have heard that popular phrase: “Romanticize everything” (or the Charli XCX song, “Everything is romantic,” but I digress). Say what you will of this statement, oft spoken in jest, but I have a strong desire to live that way, from moments remarkably big — like a once-in-a-lifetime trip — to exceptionally small, like salting my food. Addressing the latter (smaller) wants, Flamingo Estate continues to be at the top of our list for the best place to turn everyday mundanities into “radical pleasures,” as they call them (and the most giftable brand ever).

Elevate Your Space With Flamingo Estate’s Glass-Bottled Hand Soaps
Elevate Your Space With Flamingo Estate’s Glass-Bottled Hand Soaps
 Their best-selling signature scents — Heirloom Tomato, Rosemary Clary Sage and Jasmine Damask Rose — now come in striking refillable containers

Each season, Flamingo Estate comes out with a new subscription box to provide the best flavors and sensorial experiences from across the globe, delivered in a beautifully curated box sent right to your doorstep. This season, they took it back to where it all started: home. Flamingo Estate has a goat shed that sits at the bottom of an orchard, and is where they started building their apothecary, from hand-mixing soaps to drying herbs. As a result, it’s the most fragrant spot on the estate, and in spring, it smells all-encompassingly of sage and citrus. It’s with this that they put together nine limited-edition gems encapsulating the best of spring at the estate. Let’s take a closer look:

What’s In the Box:

  • Archangelica Sage Candle: Named after Argelica Archangelica, who was revealed by the Archangel Michael as a force of protection, this candle provides protection to your home. As someone who burns sage (and palo santo) consistently, I believe in its healing, clearing powers.
  • Petrichor and Sage Terrazzo Soap Brick: Flamingo Estate’s Petrichor Soap Brick and Candle sell out almost instantly when they release them each year, so these two powerhouses together in one (beautiful) soap brick is a heavenly combination.
  • Yuzu Magnesium Bath Soak: The first thing you notice about this Bath Soak is its wonderful and wildly fragrant scent. The ingredients provide a sense of calm and soften the skin. If you don’t have a bathtub, you can also place the salts on a plate at the threshold of your home for good fortune and energy.
  • California Bay Laurel Hydrosol Mist: This calming mist can be sprayed onto skin or linens, or used as a room spray. I spray it on my bed sheets before sleeping and find it pleasantly soothing.
  • Adriatic Muscatel Sage Rich Cream: Flamingo Estate’s rich creams have no business being this good (we have recommended their Manuka Rich Cream countless times, and they also have a Jasmine Damask Rose iteration), and that continues with this new Sage Cream. These are my go-to hand creams, and I use them every time I wash my hands.
  • Morning Uji Matcha: This brilliant Uji matcha, from the home of Japanese tea, pairs perfectly with the box’s Bergamont citrus curd and sage shortbread cookies.
  • Bergamot Citrus Curd: Treat this delicious citrus curd like your favorite jam or jelly, on toast, cookies or anything you desire.
  • Sage Shortbread Cookies: I’m a sucker for a shortbread cookie, and these are some of the best I’ve ever had. Enjoy them within a few days or put them in the freezer to keep them for a long time. Put a dollop of the citrus curd on top, and thank us later.
  • Chaparral Salt: A blend of green garlic, sage and fermented white peppercorns into pure sea salt brings an herbaceous twist to your average salt.

If this collection sounds divine to you and/or your loved ones, you can check it out for yourself below, or experience all Flamingo Estate has to offer here.

Shop the Flamingo Estate California and Sage Subscription Box:

Flamingo Estate Seasonal Subscription Box
Flamingo Estate Seasonal Subscription Box
Buy Here: $310

Why We Love It: A wonderfully indulgent, worthy spend, for yourself or loved ones. Buy it once, or sign up for a subscription to experience each season’s thoughtful offerings.

Meet your guide

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
More from Shelby Slauer »

More Like This

The best deals we found this week span tech and style.
From Glassware to Camp Collars: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Aviron at-home fitness equipment
Aviron’s Memorial Day Sale Is Here
Paul Newman White Pants
These White Trousers Will Unlock Your Sprezzatura This Summer
A model in tan diamond-cutout shorts and a pair of burgundy sandals
Don't Miss This Week's Best Menswear Drops

Leisure > Gear
Leisure

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Wrinkle-Resistant Linen Short-Sleeve Cameron Shirt
Untuckit Is Taking 30% Off Wrinkle-Resistant Linen

From Our Partner

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2
Meta’s Smart AI Glasses Are Never This Cheap

$379$322

Abercrombie & Fitch — Pull-On Baggy Trouser in Navy Pinstripe — $50 from $80 — 38% off
These Baggy Trousers That Look Tailored Are Only $50

$80$50

Todd Snyder — Brushed Poplin Camp Collar Shirt — $119 from $158 — 24% off
A Linen Camp Collar Shirt Is the Summer Essential

$158$119

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A human hand extending to reach for a rose being given by a robot hand
The Swipe Is Dying. What Comes Next May Be Worse.
A collage of travel imagery — a thumbs-down illustration, a cobblestone European alley, a traveler pulling a suitcase, a plane in flight and a hand holding a passport with boarding passes — set against a map background in orange, teal and black-and-white tones.
Travel Myths, Debunked
a man holding a goblet and pouring sparkling wine into it
What Is Crémant, and Why Is It Suddenly Everywhere?
Star Hill Farm Whisky, 2026
A Limited Release From Maker's Mark Is Here
Man standing on a life-sized chessboard.
Critical Thinking Is Vital to a Wellness Routine
Audemars Piguet x Swatch
Is the Divisive Audemars Piguet x Swatch Collab Actually Genius?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A person stands between two loaded blue rafts numbered 24 and 26 at a sunny river launch site, with a Momentum Alaska raft visible nearby. A braided glacial river winds through a rocky gravel bar, backed by a dense spruce forest and dramatic snow-capped peaks under a clear blue sky.

Rafting Into the Wildest Corner of North America

lifestyle image of Flamingo Estate items on a counter in sunlight

Review: This Limited-Edition Curated Box From Flamingo Estate Elevates Every Moment

brown loafers, a bose speaker and straw bag all on a white background with a yellow border

Products of the Week: Converse Sneakers, Bose Speakers and Jansport Luggage

A Hotel We Love: Omni Fort Lauderdale

A Hotel We Love: Omni Fort Lauderdale

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Delicious seafood right to your door? Say less.

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese