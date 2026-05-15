Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

By now, you may have heard that popular phrase: “Romanticize everything” (or the Charli XCX song, “Everything is romantic,” but I digress). Say what you will of this statement, oft spoken in jest, but I have a strong desire to live that way, from moments remarkably big — like a once-in-a-lifetime trip — to exceptionally small, like salting my food. Addressing the latter (smaller) wants, Flamingo Estate continues to be at the top of our list for the best place to turn everyday mundanities into “radical pleasures,” as they call them (and the most giftable brand ever).

Each season, Flamingo Estate comes out with a new subscription box to provide the best flavors and sensorial experiences from across the globe, delivered in a beautifully curated box sent right to your doorstep. This season, they took it back to where it all started: home. Flamingo Estate has a goat shed that sits at the bottom of an orchard, and is where they started building their apothecary, from hand-mixing soaps to drying herbs. As a result, it’s the most fragrant spot on the estate, and in spring, it smells all-encompassingly of sage and citrus. It’s with this that they put together nine limited-edition gems encapsulating the best of spring at the estate. Let’s take a closer look:

What’s In the Box:

Archangelica Sage Candle: Named after Argelica Archangelica, who was revealed by the Archangel Michael as a force of protection, this candle provides protection to your home. As someone who burns sage (and palo santo) consistently, I believe in its healing, clearing powers.

Named after Argelica Archangelica, who was revealed by the Archangel Michael as a force of protection, this candle provides protection to your home. As someone who burns sage (and palo santo) consistently, I believe in its healing, clearing powers. Petrichor and Sage Terrazzo Soap Brick: Flamingo Estate’s Petrichor Soap Brick and Candle sell out almost instantly when they release them each year, so these two powerhouses together in one (beautiful) soap brick is a heavenly combination.

Flamingo Estate’s Petrichor Soap Brick and Candle sell out almost instantly when they release them each year, so these two powerhouses together in one (beautiful) soap brick is a heavenly combination. Yuzu Magnesium Bath Soak: The first thing you notice about this Bath Soak is its wonderful and wildly fragrant scent. The ingredients provide a sense of calm and soften the skin. If you don’t have a bathtub, you can also place the salts on a plate at the threshold of your home for good fortune and energy.

The first thing you notice about this Bath Soak is its wonderful and wildly fragrant scent. The ingredients provide a sense of calm and soften the skin. If you don’t have a bathtub, you can also place the salts on a plate at the threshold of your home for good fortune and energy. California Bay Laurel Hydrosol Mist: This calming mist can be sprayed onto skin or linens, or used as a room spray. I spray it on my bed sheets before sleeping and find it pleasantly soothing.

This calming mist can be sprayed onto skin or linens, or used as a room spray. I spray it on my bed sheets before sleeping and find it pleasantly soothing. Adriatic Muscatel Sage Rich Cream: Flamingo Estate’s rich creams have no business being this good (we have recommended their Manuka Rich Cream countless times, and they also have a Jasmine Damask Rose iteration), and that continues with this new Sage Cream. These are my go-to hand creams, and I use them every time I wash my hands.

Flamingo Estate’s rich creams have no business being this good (we have recommended their Manuka Rich Cream countless times, and they also have a Jasmine Damask Rose iteration), and that continues with this new Sage Cream. These are my go-to hand creams, and I use them every time I wash my hands. Morning Uji Matcha: This brilliant Uji matcha, from the home of Japanese tea, pairs perfectly with the box’s Bergamont citrus curd and sage shortbread cookies.

This brilliant Uji matcha, from the home of Japanese tea, pairs perfectly with the box’s Bergamont citrus curd and sage shortbread cookies. Bergamot Citrus Curd: Treat this delicious citrus curd like your favorite jam or jelly, on toast, cookies or anything you desire.

Treat this delicious citrus curd like your favorite jam or jelly, on toast, cookies or anything you desire. Sage Shortbread Cookies: I’m a sucker for a shortbread cookie, and these are some of the best I’ve ever had. Enjoy them within a few days or put them in the freezer to keep them for a long time. Put a dollop of the citrus curd on top, and thank us later.

I’m a sucker for a shortbread cookie, and these are some of the best I’ve ever had. Enjoy them within a few days or put them in the freezer to keep them for a long time. Put a dollop of the citrus curd on top, and thank us later. Chaparral Salt: A blend of green garlic, sage and fermented white peppercorns into pure sea salt brings an herbaceous twist to your average salt.

If this collection sounds divine to you and/or your loved ones, you can check it out for yourself below, or experience all Flamingo Estate has to offer here.

Shop the Flamingo Estate California and Sage Subscription Box:

Why We Love It: A wonderfully indulgent, worthy spend, for yourself or loved ones. Buy it once, or sign up for a subscription to experience each season’s thoughtful offerings.

Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »