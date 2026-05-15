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Products of the Week: Converse Sneakers, Bose Speakers and Jansport Luggage

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
May 15, 2026 1:06 pm EDT
brown loafers, a bose speaker and straw bag all on a white background with a yellow border
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Sezane/G.H. Bass/Bose

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose releases a new lifestyle collection, Kith Summer 2026 goes live and some metallic converse sneaks drop.

Bose Lifestyle Collection
Bose Lifestyle Collection

Fan favorite Bose just came out with a stunning new Lifestyle Collection, including the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, Soundbar and Subwoofer. It’s as capable as it is beautiful, thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with your space and create a truly unmatched surround-sound experience. Easy to set up, easy to love.

shop here
Converse Shai Ink
Converse Shai Ink

Do inky metallic sneakers feel right for spring? We think so. Converse just dropped their Shai Ink set, and while it’s already sold out, stay on the lookout for a restock. These were crafted in collaboration with Canadian basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have a puffed leather look, and the build prioritizes traction and explosive movements for on and off the court.

read more here
Jansport Good Latitude Collection
Jansport Good Latitude Collection

As we head into summer, people are gearing up for their beach days, road trips, summer weddings — the list goes on. For all of your packing needs, consider the Jansport Good Latitude Collection. The pieces are crafted from durable material and prioritize packing organization with the interior layout.

shop here
Buck Mason x G.H. Bass Loafers
Buck Mason x G.H. Bass Loafers

A good quality loafer will never fail you, let alone a loafer crafted by two of the greatest menswear brands on the planet. G.H. Bass, iconic shoemaker, and Buck Mason, casual-yet-elevated mens apparel brand, have released the Larson Loafer. Read all about the specs and why you should by one courtesy of our very own Paolo Sandoval.

shop here
Jimmy Fairly x Missoma
Jimmy Fairly x Missoma

Sunshine is coming, and that means it’s time for new sunnies. Preferably Jimmy Fairly sunnies. The iconic eyewear brand has teamed up with jewelry brand Missoma to launch am eight-piece capsule of elevated sunglasses.

shop here
<strong>Sézane</strong> Summer 2026
Sézane Summer 2026

Please buy the woman in your life something from the Sézane Summer 2026 capsule. Even if you can’t offer her a trip to the French Riviera, you can at least make her feel like she’s there. The drop features summer staples like colorful blouses, resort-ready dresses and carryall bags for her warm weather essentials.

shop here

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The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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