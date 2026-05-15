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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose releases a new lifestyle collection, Kith Summer 2026 goes live and some metallic converse sneaks drop.
Bose Lifestyle Collection
Fan favorite Bose just came out with a stunning new Lifestyle Collection, including the Lifestyle Ultra Speaker, Soundbar and Subwoofer. It’s as capable as it is beautiful, thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly with your space and create a truly unmatched surround-sound experience. Easy to set up, easy to love.
Converse Shai Ink
Do inky metallic sneakers feel right for spring? We think so. Converse just dropped their Shai Ink set, and while it’s already sold out, stay on the lookout for a restock. These were crafted in collaboration with Canadian basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have a puffed leather look, and the build prioritizes traction and explosive movements for on and off the court.
Jansport Good Latitude Collection
As we head into summer, people are gearing up for their beach days, road trips, summer weddings — the list goes on. For all of your packing needs, consider the Jansport Good Latitude Collection. The pieces are crafted from durable material and prioritize packing organization with the interior layout.
Buck Mason x G.H. Bass Loafers
A good quality loafer will never fail you, let alone a loafer crafted by two of the greatest menswear brands on the planet. G.H. Bass, iconic shoemaker, and Buck Mason, casual-yet-elevated mens apparel brand, have released the Larson Loafer. Read all about the specs and why you should by one courtesy of our very own Paolo Sandoval.
Jimmy Fairly x Missoma
Sunshine is coming, and that means it’s time for new sunnies. Preferably Jimmy Fairly sunnies. The iconic eyewear brand has teamed up with jewelry brand Missoma to launch am eight-piece capsule of elevated sunglasses.
Sézane Summer 2026
Please buy the woman in your life something from the Sézane Summer 2026 capsule. Even if you can’t offer her a trip to the French Riviera, you can at least make her feel like she’s there. The drop features summer staples like colorful blouses, resort-ready dresses and carryall bags for her warm weather essentials.
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