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Wellness

Stock Up On Sun Protection During Supergoop’s Sitewide Sale

Essential SPF products are 20% off

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
May 14, 2026 12:58 pm EDT
Supergoop Superscreen Hydrating Daily Cream SPF 40
Supergoop's Superscreen Hydrating Daily Cream SPF 40
Supergoop

The Gist

With summer approaching, men are urged to ditch their aversion to sunscreen and protect against sun damage and premature aging, especially as InsideHook's favorite SPF brand, Supergoop!, offers 20% off its popular collection.

Key Takeaways

  • Men face higher risks of melanoma and premature aging from sun exposure due to lower sunscreen usage.
  • Supergoop!, a highly-rated SPF brand, is offering 20% off its entire collection of sun protection products.
  • The sale, available ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, features diverse options, from daily moisturizers to large body lotions.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You know what’s not a good look? Sun damage.

Men notoriously do not wear sunscreen and, studies show, are far more likely to develop melanoma and to die from it than women are. On the less-lethal front, unprotected skin leads to premature aging, fine lines and skin tone discoloration, aka sunspots. (If the threat of cancer weren’t enough to get you to slather on a daily dollop of sunscreen, then perhaps appealing to your vanity will do the trick.)

As we head into sunnier months, now’s the time to stock up on sun protection. Adding even more urgency to this self-care task is the welcome news that one of our favorite sunscreen brands, Supergoop!, is taking 20% off its entire collection of products ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.

From an ultra-hydrating daily moisturizer with SPF 40 to a giant jug of non-greasy lotion (perfect for the whole body and the whole fam!), everything you need to combat UV rays this summer is on sale.

Shop the entire sale here, or see below for our Supergoop! sunscreen picks.

Supergoop Superscreen Hydrating Daily Cream SPF 40
Supergoop Superscreen Hydrating Daily Cream SPF 40
Buy Here : $48 $38

This easy-to-apply SPF moisturizer is a 2-in-1, daily staple that even the most sunscreen-averse will enjoy using.

Supergoop PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50
Buy Here : $28 $22

A hydrating face lotion to keep in your beach bag.

Supergoop Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop Every. Single. Face. Watery Lotion SPF 50
Buy Here : $34 $27

Ideal for rigorous outdoor activities, this daily face lotion features SPF 50 and is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 40 minutes.

Supergoop PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
Supergoop PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
Buy Here : $24 $19

Full-body protection is as easy as a few spritzes with the brand’s lightweight, non-aerosol sunscreen body spray.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 50
Buy Here : $38 $30

The brand’s hero product is a best-seller for a reason: The weightless formula glides on exceptionally well, and leaves no white cast.

Supergoop PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50
Supergoop PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50
Buy Here : $58 $46

Beach outing with the family? Ensure no one runs out of sun protection with this 18 fl. oz. of body lotion.

Meet your guide

Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She’s also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.
More from Logan Mahan »

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