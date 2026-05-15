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A Hotel We Love: Omni Fort Lauderdale

A spacious new property offers exceptional hospitality and an ideal location

By Amanda Gabriele
May 15, 2026 12:29 pm EDT
A Hotel We Love: Omni Fort Lauderdale
Omni

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As a vacation destination that went from mid-century tropical Americana in the ‘60s to spring break shitshow, Fort Lauderdale is finally regaining its sunbelt luxury reputation with world-class shopping, restaurants and some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. So it’s no surprise that the South Florida city is full of excellent hotels, all vying for a slice of the some 20 million travelers that visit each year. Whether you’re going for business or pleasure, you can do a lot worse than the new Omni Fort Lauderdale, which I visited for three days in March. Let’s get to it.

At a Glance:

  • 801 guest rooms, including 82 suites
  • Six restaurants and bars, with a seventh opening in 2026
  • Full-service spa, 24-hour fitness center, 10th-floor pool deck with private cabanas
  • Connected to the Broward County Convention Center and boasts 120,000 square feet of meeting and event space
Omni Fort Lauderdale
Omni Fort Lauderdale
Book Here

Details of My Stay:

I’m in South Florida a lot because both my husband and I have family there, so I’m always looking for cool, new hotels to experience. Omni Fort Lauderdale opened in December 2025, so it’s been on my radar for a few months, and I finally got to check out the property in March.

This. Place. Is. Massive. With a hotel this large, I sometimes worry about the level of service and if they can provide the personal attention you might expect from a boutique property. But throughout the stay, the staff was extremely friendly, attentive and quick to fulfill requests. The hospitality here is on point.

I arrived late on a Thursday night with a hankering for a cocktail and a snack. While many of the outlets had already stopped serving food, upscale sports bar Fair Ketch saved the day. I noshed on a Caesar salad with crispy onions and sipped a Lovely Vieux, made with bourbon, Cognac, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine and Peychaud’s bitters. It’s definitely the most beautiful sports bar I’ve ever been to, with its greenery-adorned ceiling, chic leather seating and Topgolf Swing Suite. I enjoyed breakfast at both Reef 76 Kitchen & Bar and the grab-and-go-style Leeward Market. The former is full of natural light and offers both indoor and outdoor seating with a coastal menu that has some Caribbean influence (think a ribeye with lime, mojo onions, black bean chimichurri, sweet plantain fritters and pickled Fresno peppers). At the indoor-outdoor Ibis Sky Lounge, I enjoyed an excellent pre-dinner Martini with sweeping water views. Ask about the secret menu — you won’t be disappointed.

A Hotel We Love: Half Moon
A Hotel We Love: Half Moon
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Omni Fort Lauderdale doesn’t have its own private stretch of sand (it’s on the Intracoastal Waterway rather than the beach), but it does have a fabulous pool deck on the 10th floor. Don’t expect to swim laps unless it’s super early morning or late night (trust me, I tried), as it’s very kid-friendly. But the pool is large enough that you can settle into a corner without getting splashed. We opted for a half-day cabana rental, and it couldn’t have been better — private space with both sun and shade, Champagne service and great poolside eats from Tide Coastal Kitchen. If you want to enjoy the pool scene without having a child in your face every second, this is the way to do it.

The best part of staying in a new hotel is that it’s, well, new. Nothing is worn or weathered, and that’s the energy the staff brings to the property, too.

What I Liked:

  • The room: We stayed in a Luxury Hospitality Suite, a 1,136-square-foot one-bedroom that had a wet bar, separate living and dining area, powder room (in addition to the luxurious main bathroom) and absolutely stunning views of the Intracoastal. Brass fixtures, dark wood, cream upholstery and navy details give the rooms a nautical vibe that isn’t too on the nose. We had a ton of space and then some, and spending time in the room was just as enjoyable as exploring the city beyond the hotel walls.
  • Speed of service: In a hotel this big, I’m always wary if housekeeping will ever show up, even if I call to have the room serviced. Not the case at Omni Fort Lauderdale, which is properly staffed for its size.
  • The location: Staying on the beach in South Florida is wonderful, but it will undoubtedly add 10-15 minutes to your drive every time you cross the Intracoastal. Not only is Omni Fort Lauderdale close to the airport, but its location also makes it easier to get to the bustling Las Olas, northern locales like Boca Raton and even west to Sawgrass Mills, home of Amerant Bank Arena and some of the best luxury shopping in the county. And yes, it’s still easy to get to the beach, even if you prefer to post up a little further north (Pompano Beach ftw).

In Closing: 

Whether you’re coming for a sunny vacation or are traveling for business, Omni Fort Lauderdale has it all: fantastic location adjacent to the convention center, multiple top-notch dining outlets and brand new rooms that are both comfortable and functional.

Photos courtesy of Omni Fort Lauderdale

Meet your guide

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda Gabriele

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

More from Amanda Gabriele »

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