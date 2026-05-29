GlassesUSA.com Has Sports Glasses for Almost Every Activity

GlassesUSA.com, long praised for its diverse eyewear, also offers an impressive selection of sport-specific glasses and goggles.

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We’ve often sung the praises of GlassesUSA.com for their endless assortment of sunnies and shades, excellent deals and prescription offerings. But did you know they offer frames and sunnies specifically designed for sports and activities, too?

We’re talking glasses and shades for tennis, golf, hiking and cycling. We’re talking frames that stay on your face without sliding while providing the most amount of coverage. We’re talking prescription swimming goggles (I didn’t know those existed). They’ve got house brands like Revel to beloved designers Oakley and Nike. We’ve listed the definitive list below, or you can check out all of GlassesUSA.com’s offerings here.

Shop GlassesUSA.com Sport Glasses:

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Sports Type: Skiing

Sports Type: Skiing

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Baseball, Soccer, Volleyball

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Baseball, Soccer, Volleyball

Sports Type: Swimming

Sports Type: Golf, Hiking

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Soccer, Tennis

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Soccer, Tennis, Hiking, Golf

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Meet your guide Carl Caminetti Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own. More from Carl Caminetti »