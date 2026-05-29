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Leisure > Style

GlassesUSA.com Has Sports Glasses for Almost Every Activity

Swimming, tennis, hiking, skiing, sight sorted.

By Carl Caminetti
May 29, 2026 12:55 pm EDT
Cyclist with glasses from GlassesUSA.com
Eye protection for an active life.
GlassesUSA.com

The Gist

GlassesUSA.com, long praised for its diverse eyewear, also offers an impressive selection of sport-specific glasses and goggles.

Key Takeaways

  • GlassesUSA.com provides eyewear tailored for various athletic pursuits.
  • The range includes prescription options, notably for swimming goggles.
  • Offerings span GlassesUSA.com's own Revel brand to popular designers like Oakley and Nike.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We’ve often sung the praises of GlassesUSA.com for their endless assortment of sunnies and shades, excellent deals and prescription offerings. But did you know they offer frames and sunnies specifically designed for sports and activities, too?

Review: You Should Start Ordering Your Glasses Online
Review: You Should Start Ordering Your Glasses Online
 Easy-to-order eyeglasses and sunglasses at miraculously affordable prices? Count us in

We’re talking glasses and shades for tennis, golf, hiking and cycling. We’re talking frames that stay on your face without sliding while providing the most amount of coverage. We’re talking prescription swimming goggles (I didn’t know those existed). They’ve got house brands like Revel to beloved designers Oakley and Nike. We’ve listed the definitive list below, or you can check out all of GlassesUSA.com’s offerings here.

Shop GlassesUSA.com Sport Glasses:

Revel Cowan
Revel Cowan
Buy Here : $88 $79

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Revel Asher
Revel Asher
Buy Here : $88 $79

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Revel Baxter
Revel Baxter
Buy Here : $86 $77

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Revel Heyes
Revel Heyes
Buy Here : $84 $76

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Revel Fin
Revel Fin
Buy Here : $86 $77

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Revel Maximus
Revel Maximus
Buy Here : $98 $88

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Revel Kenningham
Revel Kenningham
Buy Here : $98 $88

Sports Type: Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Revel Whitefish Ski Goggles
Revel Whitefish Ski Goggles
Buy Here : $120 $108

Sports Type: Skiing

Revel Aspen Ski Goggles
Revel Aspen Ski Goggles
Buy Here : $112 $101

Sports Type: Skiing

Revel Sonic
Revel Sonic
Buy Here : $178 $71

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Baseball, Soccer, Volleyball

Revel Heat
Revel Heat
Buy Here : $168 $84

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Baseball, Soccer, Volleyball

Revel Wave Swimming Goggles
Revel Wave Swimming Goggles
Buy Here : $78

Sports Type: Swimming

Oakley OO9470 Gibston Xl
Oakley OO9470 Gibston Xl
Buy Here : $150

Sports Type: Golf, Hiking

Oakley OX8076 Crosslink Zero
Oakley OX8076 Crosslink Zero
Buy Here : $187

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Soccer, Tennis

Nike Adrenaline 22
Nike Adrenaline 22
Buy Here : $165 $90

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Soccer, Tennis, Hiking, Golf

Nike 7015
Nike 7015
Buy Here : $322 $174

Sports Type: Running, Cycling, Golf, Tennis, Hiking

Meet your guide

Carl Caminetti

Carl Caminetti

Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.
More from Carl Caminetti »

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