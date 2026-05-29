Products of the Week: Sunnies, Cognac and an Erewhon Collab

We’ve got an antidote to your “They don’t make ‘em like they used to” woes. Two, actually. Duluth Pack, which has been making canvas and leather bags in Minnesota since the 19th century, and Brant & Cochran, which revived axe-making in Maine back in 2015, teamed up on two bundles that’ll kickstart your outdoor adventures. Both include a Voyageur axe, a Hudson Bay-style model with a 24-inch handle, ideal for camping or canoeing trips. The Paddler’s Bundle opts for a technical bushcraft pack loaded with features, while the Voyageur Bundle goes with Duluth Pack’s classic #2 Original canvas bag, which is the definition of everything you need, nothing you don’t. Kick in Duluth Pack’s lifetime warranty on craftsmanship and hardware, and all you need to worry about is booking that campsite.