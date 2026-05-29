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Products of the Week: Sunnies, Cognac and an Erewhon Collab

The 8 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
May 29, 2026 8:50 am EDT
Product cut-outs of sunglasses, a bag, and speakers.
You're gonna wanna check these out.
RCOS/USM/Monos

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: On teams up with Erewhon to deliver a special co-branded capsule, Monos drops their first line of eyewear and Todd Snyder collabs with Mister Rogers and Sperry to bring us a very friendly collaboration.

On x Erewhon Collab
On x Erewhon Collab

Two wellness powerhouses, On and Erewhon, have teamed up to bring us a colorful, functional workout collab. The drop has your classics — shorts, meshy breathable tops — all redone with some co-branding magic. The collaboration also ushers in a joint effort wellness club, which will engage the LA community, and a custom Erewhon juice centered around recovery.

shop here
Todd Snyder x Sperry x Mister Rogers
Todd Snyder x Sperry x Mister Rogers

Won’t you be my neighbor? Not unless you’re wearing the new Sperry x Todd Snyder CVO Sneakers. The longtime partners just released a batch of cheerily colored, deck-style sneakers that are modeled after Fred Rogers’s signature pair from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, perfect for casual summer escapades. (They’ll also probably align your moral compass or bring you childlike wonder or something.) Similarly offered in the collection is Rogers’s iconic red cardigan, although that’s getting a bit into costume territory.

shop here
Chilipad Mattress Cooler
Chilipad Mattress Cooler

I only recently learned that cooling mattress toppers were a thing, and now that I have this one, I can never go back. The Chilipad 2.0 is a water-based temperature control that can heat or cool your mattress from 55 to 115 degrees (the cooling feature is truly heavenly in a heat wave).

buy here: $1599
USM x Symbol Audio
USM x Symbol Audio

One iconic brand collaborates with another for this collection from modular furniture company USM and Symbol. The capsule of aesthetic and technical gems is focused on vinyl and audio storage, designed in New York and manufactured in Switzerland.

shop here
Brant & Cochran x Duluth Pack Bundles
Brant & Cochran x Duluth Pack Bundles

We’ve got an antidote to your “They don’t make ‘em like they used to” woes. Two, actually. Duluth Pack, which has been making canvas and leather bags in Minnesota since the 19th century, and Brant & Cochran, which revived axe-making in Maine back in 2015, teamed up on two bundles that’ll kickstart your outdoor adventures. Both include a Voyageur axe, a Hudson Bay-style model with a 24-inch handle, ideal for camping or canoeing trips. The Paddler’s Bundle opts for a technical bushcraft pack loaded with features, while the Voyageur Bundle goes with Duluth Pack’s classic #2 Original canvas bag, which is the definition of everything you need, nothing you don’t. Kick in Duluth Pack’s lifetime warranty on craftsmanship and hardware, and all you need to worry about is booking that campsite.

Buy Here: $711 Buy Here: $515
Monos Mira Eyewear Collection
Monos Mira Eyewear Collection

The famed Canadian luggage company moves even further into the lifestyle space with their first-ever sunglasses drop. Named the “Mira Collection” the select capsule is made up of six styles that are meant to help you refocus your perspective on the world. With frames inspired by classic architectural forms, there is a style for everyone.

shop here
RCOS Trail Sacoche Bag
RCOS Trail Sacoche Bag

Gorpcore never goes out of style, really, and whether you’re intending on actually using this bag on the trails or just cosplaying someone who might, you should get it. We all benefit from owning a plethora of little bags to carry around our trinkets, and we particularly love this freshly restocked Sacoche Bag from RCOS. It’s got a ton of pockets, a carabiner clip attachment for your keys and neon adjustable drawstrings. Hell yeah.

buy here: $62
<strong>Jaÿ-Z 30 D'ussé Vop </strong>
Jaÿ-Z 30 D’ussé Vop 

Hey, can’t knock the hustle. This limited-time Cognac box honors three decades of the rap icon’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, and its impact on music and culture. The bottle’s packaging features a custom matte black finish, dual embossed detailing and gold appliqué accents. The brand is also pushing a new signature cocktail called CODE30, featuring D’USSÉ Cognac with lemon, amaretto, pineapple juice and soda water. 

find here

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The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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