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Paul Anthony Kelly Is Single-Handedly Reviving Old Hollywood Style

"Love Story" couldn't have been more '90s. The actor's recent 'fits are a throwback to decades earlier.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 27, 2026 4:35 pm EDT
Paul Anthony Kelly
Paul Anthony Kelly can do both.
GC Images via Getty

Fans and haters alike seem to agree: Paul Anthony Kelly plays a mean JFK Jr. Tapped to portray America’s favorite son for FX’s Love Story, Kelly has enjoyed a breakout year, with seemingly every celebrity party and press outlet wanting a piece of the Canadian.

After a whirlwind few months — that’s seen him win the Oscars (despite not being nominated), attend the Met Gala and secure a spot in the forthcoming season of American Horror Story — Kelly’s seemingly never-ending run of press has brought him back to Kennedy’s old stomping grounds. The 37-year-old was seen out and about in New York City earlier this week, emitting similar megawatts of charisma and attracting a similar amount of paparazzi attention.

Yet this time around, his sartorial choices were notable for their conspicuous lack of JFK Jr. cosplay.

Paul Anthony Kelly
White-on-white: a galaxy-brain summer move.
GC Images via Getty

Kelly was recently spotted in a knee-length, khaki-colored mac jacket and matching tie, sharp white dress shirt, pleated ecru trousers and high-shine black Chelsea boots. It’s a sharp look — tonally engaged and pitch-perfect for the early days of summer.

White-on-white can be hard to pull off, but the color from the tie and overlay of the trench (and, importantly, the lack of a belt, so as to not to break it up too much) add enough contrast to place it into charming old Hollywood territory. It’s much more akin to something a young Marlon Brando might bust out, versus JFK Jr.’s signature relaxed pinstripe suits, let alone a backwards Kangol and a Knicks sweatshirt.

Paul Anthony Kelly
A navy boat-neck sweater? Brilliant.
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

His subsequent look — a handsome medium-gauge knit navy sweater with just a hint of a boat neck, paired with equally relaxed navy trousers and some Wayfarer-style shades — proved this out. If anything, Kelly’s outfit (Martha’s Vineyard approved!) seems to be channeling a more senior Kennedy.

While both looks might appear to have been yanked from a J.Press catalog circa 1960, they’re actually Ferragamo. Upon consideration, this is not so strange — the Italian maison is no stranger to the art of sprezzatura and, with a few intentional styling tweaks, tends to ooze old-school sophistication and swagger. (So does Kelly’s stylist, Warren Alfie Baker.)

It’s easy to appreciate Kelly’s willingness to step out of the Love Story box, especially when it provides prime warm-weather style inspiration.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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