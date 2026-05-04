Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: See All the Celebrity Looks

In particular, the nebulous dress code — “Fashion is Art,” to complement the corresponding “Costume Art” exhibit slated to open May 10th — portends a bombshell, if not outright historic, night, especially considering the forthcoming collection centers on the many forms of the human body, giving designers free rein to excentuate, enhance or even potentially strip back the contours of the anatomical form. (Speculation on trends ranges from accentuating features to baring it all; all seem sure that silhouettes are going to lean, in a word, artsy.)