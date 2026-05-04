Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: See All the Celebrity Looks

If it feels disengeous to compare the annual Met Gala to the Super Bowl, that’s only because the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser — the event, which takes place on the first Monday of May, raised a jaw-dropping $31 million last year — is arguably an even bigger deal to fashion cognoscenti, the chronically online and, in general, hyper-ravenous consumers of culture.
Frankensteining together pop culture, institutional powers and high fashion into one blockbuster red carpet, the Met Gala’s collision of wealth, celebrity and transcendent designs from the industry’s biggest names is the stuff of legend; hosted by co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and
Miranda Priestly lookalike Anna Wintour, this year’s Met Gala is poised to be bigger than ever.
In particular, the nebulous dress code — “Fashion is Art,” to complement the corresponding “Costume Art” exhibit slated to open May 10th — portends a bombshell, if not outright historic, night, especially considering the forthcoming collection centers on the many forms of the human body, giving designers free rein to excentuate, enhance or even potentially strip back the contours of the anatomical form. (Speculation on trends ranges from accentuating features to baring it all; all seem sure that silhouettes are going to lean, in a word, artsy.)
What’s ahead for us, and for the involved star power? What designers will dazzle? Which celebs will shine? Who’s going to make a stink? We’re here to unpack it all, with a real-time list of the best, worst and wackiest the Met Gala 2026 red carpet has to offer. Find it below.
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Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent
Damson Idris in Prada
Colman Domingo in Valentino
Sombr in Custom Valentino
Ephraim Sykes
Rami Malek
Paul Anthony Kelly in Dior
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Nicholas Hoult in Prada
Kun in Thom Browne
Stanley Tucci
Dwayne Johnson in Thom Browne
Law Roach
Skepta in Thom Browne
Finn Wolfhard
John Imah
Tom Ford in Tom Ford
Rauw Alejandro in Saint Laurent
Marcello Hernandez in Thom Browne
Maluma in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann
Anderson .Paak
Bill Skarsgård in Thom Browne
Hugh Jackman in Giorgio Armani
Adrien Brody in Dior
Rev. Al Sharpton
Jon Batiste in Custom ERL
Morgan Spector in Custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann
Tyriq Withers in Louis Vuitton
Ben Platt in Custom Tanner Fletcher
Gustav Magnar in Robert Wun SS26 Couture
Sam Smith in Christian Cowan
Luke Evans
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