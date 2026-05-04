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Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet: See All the Celebrity Looks

Fashion's biggest night is upon us, with a “Fashion Is Art" dress code to boot

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 4, 2026 6:25 pm EDT
Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet
These are the best looks of the Met Gala 2026 red carpet. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

If it feels disengeous to compare the annual Met Gala to the Super Bowl, that’s only because the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser — the event, which takes place on the first Monday of May, raised a jaw-dropping $31 million last year — is arguably an even bigger deal to fashion cognoscenti, the chronically online and, in general, hyper-ravenous consumers of culture. 

Frankensteining together pop culture, institutional powers and high fashion into one blockbuster red carpet, the Met Gala’s collision of wealth, celebrity and transcendent designs from the industry’s biggest names is the stuff of legend; hosted by co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Miranda Priestly lookalike Anna Wintour, this year’s Met Gala is poised to be bigger than ever.

In particular, the nebulous dress code — “Fashion is Art,” to complement the corresponding  “Costume Art” exhibit slated to open May 10th — portends a bombshell, if not outright historic, night, especially considering the forthcoming collection centers on the many forms of the human body, giving designers free rein to excentuate, enhance or even potentially strip back the contours of the anatomical form. (Speculation on trends ranges from accentuating features to baring it all; all seem sure that silhouettes are going to lean, in a word, artsy.) 

What’s ahead for us, and for the involved star power? What designers will dazzle? Which celebs will shine? Who’s going to make a stink? We’re here to unpack it all, with a real-time list of the best, worst and wackiest the Met Gala 2026 red carpet has to offer. Find it below.

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“Heated Rivalry” star Connor Storrie knows how to make an entrance. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

F1 star Damson Idris. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Damson Idris in Prada

Coleman Domingo, king of menswear. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Colman Domingo in Valentino

Medieval-coded. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
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Sombr in Custom Valentino

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Ephraim Sykes attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Ephraim Sykes

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Rami Malek attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Rami Malek

JFK Jr. lookalike Paul Anthony Kelly. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Paul Anthony Kelly in Dior

Mr. Monopoly will see you now. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Patrick Schwarzenegger

Shaved head, full heart, can’t lose. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Nicholas Hoult in Prada

Cai Xukun, otherwise known as Kun. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Kun in Thom Browne

Felicity Blunt and Stanley Tucci strike a pose. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Stanley Tucci

Dwayne Johnson, jacked vampire. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Dwayne Johnson in Thom Browne

Celeb stylist Law Roach. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)
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Law Roach

A brit in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
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Skepta in Thom Browne

Finn Wolfhard, all grown up (and in lace). (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Finn Wolfhard

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: John Imah attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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John Imah

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: (L-R) Tom Ford and Julianne Moore attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Tom Ford in Tom Ford

Dale! (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Rauw Alejandro in Saint Laurent

SNL’s Marcello Hernandez in some shining Thom Browne. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Penske Media via Getty Images

Marcello Hernandez in Thom Browne

Latin pop star Maluma looking sharp in HA’s TF. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)
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Maluma in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann

Anderson .Paak always brings the party. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Anderson .Paak

A brooding Bill Skarsgård in classic TB. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Bill Skarsgård in Thom Browne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: (L-R) Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/FilmMagic)
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Hugh Jackman in Giorgio Armani

Someone needs to take away this guy’s access to heinous brooches. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
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Adrien Brody in Dior

Not on my Met Gala bingo card: Rev. Sharpton hitting the “you know I had to do it to ’em”. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Rev. Al Sharpton

Jon Batiste brought the whole bedset. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
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Jon Batiste in Custom ERL

On theme? Possibly? Sexy? Surely. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Morgan Spector in Custom Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann

Tyriq Withers is Hollywood’s newest hot commodity. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Tyriq Withers in Louis Vuitton

Someone took the dress code literally. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
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Ben Platt in Custom Tanner Fletcher

Couture on the carpet. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Gustav Magnar in Robert Wun SS26 Couture

This is pretty much par for the Sam Smith course. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
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Sam Smith in Christian Cowan

Holy leather. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Luke Evans

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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