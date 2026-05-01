Jacob Elordi’s sense of personal style — simultaneously nonchalant and playful — is a known entity. (As we’ve covered extensively, his taste not only makes the girls swoon, but also makes men highly envious of his closet.) More often than not, the Australian actor is photographed in basic yet elevated pieces that range across a multitude of luxury brands, including the likes of Bottega Veneta, The Row and Chanel, to name just a few. From the simplicity of his looks to the array of designer handbags that he carries with him everywhere, Elordi knows what he likes.

Having recently been crowned the new Global Ambassador of Chanel’s Bleu de Chanel’s fragrance, and with the third season of Euphoria returning to TV screens, Elordi’s presence has been harder to miss than ever. (Literally, as well, given his 6’5″ stature.) His presence in the fashion industry has become rampant in the past few years; he’s had an ongoing contract with Bottega Veneta since 2024, dating back to when Mattheiu Blazy was the creative director. (Fans of Euphoria have created a discourse around Elordi’s character, Nate Jacobs, strictly wearing head-to-toe Bottega looks.)

While the Frankenstein actor thoroughly enjoys his high-end products, he’s also not shy about sticking to more affordable gems. Elordi was seen repping Blundstones on his feet recently in Los Angeles, wearing a rustic brown pair of the brand’s #585 Classic Chelsea Boot while out and about shopping.

Beyond the hometown connection, the affordable footwear makes sense for Elodri’s style. The Australian boots, which have been around for over 150 years, are made for durability and longevity, and their subtle, almost washed look gives them an already worn-in look, which is what Elordi’s clothing already resembles — that lived-in, comfortable feel. On top, he kept it casual with one of his basic crewneck sweaters and a brown baseball cap, while the rest of his ‘fit included light-washed denim held up by a western belt.

This is not the first time the actor has stepped out in his Blundies, either. Back in the winter, he was seen smiling in a pair of the boots while bundled up in NYC, matched up with dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and a leather bomber.

Like always, Elordi is onto something with his footwear; Australia’s famous boots are a staple for the normal person (and now A-list celebrities). The brand as a whole produces stellar, high-quality footwear that will withstand the toughest terrains and temperatures, yet maintain that stylish persona. For anyone who wants his effortless style, join the train and get yourself a pair of Blundstones.

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