Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style > Celebrity

A$AP Rocky’s Latest Move? Murse-Maxxing.

The rapper and style icon debuted a custom bubblegum-pink Chanel bag at the label's show in Biarritz

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
April 29, 2026 4:39 pm EDT
A man holding up a pink bag with baby ballet flats attached to the handle
Chanel ambassador A$AP Rocky flexes a new bubblegum-hued bag.
Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

If a decade of watching A$AP Rocky dominate the conversation around men’s style tells us anything, it’s that, when it comes to his menswear inclinations, the rapper-turned-designer is rarely wrong.

Routinely cited as one of the best-dressed celebrities on the planet, Pretty Flaco’s sartorial gravitas is a known entity at this point. Whether it’s with a tasteful Saint Laurent suit or blacked-out Ray-Ban shades, Rocky wields the power to command red carpets, crown designers and cement — or in some cases, ignite — trends amongst hordes of moodboard-inspired fanboys. With his most recent French flex, the multi-hyphenate might have inadvertently done just that.

While making a surprise appearance at the Chanel Cruise runway show in Biarritz on Tuesday, Rocky was decked out in a custom look designed by the label’s creative director Matthieu Blazy. But the clothes, while on point, were overshadowed by one particularly eye-catching accessory.

A$AP Rocky Chanel Bag
A$AP Rocky at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show.
B Lacroix/Getty Images for Chanel

Whereas the outfit — a tweed-trimmed boxy jacket in suede, crimson button-up with CC cutout buttons, pleated trousers and burgundy Oxfords — is superlative (and copiable) enough on its own, the real eye-catcher of the ensemble was the bubblegum-pink flap bag. Similarly sporting the brand’s iconic multicolored tweed lining and finished with interlocking double-C hardware and a pair of child-sized ballet flats (a gift from Blazy for Rocky’s infant daughter), the Chanel handbag was impossible to miss.

(Also worth noting: Chanel doesn’t produce men’s clothing outside of custom jobs, although recent ambassador deals for Rocky and Pedro Pascal have sparked rumors that the label is interested in pushing into the menswear space.)

A$AP Rocky Chanel bag
A$AP Rocky’s new Chanel bag, a gift from Matthieu Blazy.
Aurore Marechal/Getty Images


To be clear, Rocky is not alone in his affinity for a chic carryall. Young and adventurous Hollywood A-listers have fully embraced what might have previously been referred to as a murse, especially as high fashion has leaned into the space and traditionally female-focused brands like Celine and Chanel have tapped into male star power for ad campaigns and red-carpet spectacles.

Case in point: Gen-Z stars like Jacob Elordi and Timothée Chalamet are routinely spotted toting flashy micro-bags and woven leather totes from the likes of Hermès and Bottega Veneta. Harry Styles flashed his own Chanel bag, an elite leopard-print flap bag, last month in New York during his album rollout for Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Is a less-than-subtle murse the trend of the summer? That remains to be seen, especially considering that Chanel flap bags retail in the thousands and Rocky’s own caryall is reportedly a custom one-of-one. Still, there’s already some reported trickle-down: according to Forbes, the luxury bag market for men is expected to crest $18 billion within the next decade.

If Rocky keeps this up, we might well reach that benchmark early.

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

More Like This

A blue bottle, a green tube and a white tube on a tile background
The 8 Best Shaving Creams for a Smoother Morning Routine
This New Grooming Brand Wants to Streamline Your Routine
This New Grooming Brand Wants to Streamline Your Routine
A split image of a model in purple shorts and a pair of Persol sunglasses.
The 9 Best New Menswear Releases This Week
Two models wearing camp collar shirts
The Best Camp Collar Shirts Are a Spring Swiss Army Knife

Leisure > Style > Celebrity
Leisure
Leisure > Style

Recommended

Suggested for you

Pyramids in the desert
Scientists Discover Previously Unknown Pyramid Chamber
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before You Buy Her Flowers
Two airport lounge interiors stitched together, showing different styles of premium club lounge spaces.
The Top Airport Lounges, Ranked
A lifestyle image of an old-fashioned McDonald's.
The Weird Trick That Makes You Want Less Junk Food
Todd Snyder x Timex
Todd Snyder and Timex Reissue the Ultimate Budget Dress Watch
A man running next to a body of water next to a table with three plates of food and a wine glass
The Best City to Visit Solo Is Also Seriously Misunderstood

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A man holding up a pink bag with baby ballet flats attached to the handle

A$AP Rocky’s Latest Move? Murse-Maxxing.

a woman in a red floral dress rimming a rocks glass with salt on a mosaic table

The Simple, Brilliant Margarita Hack You Need to Know

A collection of the best Mother's Day gifts for 2026.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Guide

The merger of Fort Point and HenHouse

Craft Beer Is Consolidating. Should You Care?

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Delicious seafood right to your door? Say less.

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese