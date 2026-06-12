Between the Knicks dominating the NBA finals — at the time of writing, New York is up three games to one in their best-of-seven series with San Antonio — and the World Cup touching down at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, a stone’s throw from the city, it’s safe to say that it’s a pretty good time to be a New York City sports fan.

With a potential game six victory at Madison Square Garden, and more than a month of top-tier soccer, including the World Cup Final, there’s arguably never been a better month for New York sports. The highs are non-stop; There’s a historic 30-point comeback, an imminent clash of titans in Brazil vs. Morocco and…Josh Hart rocking World Cup merch?

In the crossover of the century, the Knicks forward was seen wearing a grassy-hued, co-branded, Statue of Liberty-splashed button-up during an interview with Complex. The top comes courtesy of Tombolo, a NYC-founded label that’s been producing “escapewear” since 2018, and recently teamed up with FIFA as an official host brand of the World Cup to launch an expansive capsule of airy, graphic-laden fan gear.

The collection came just in time — with a ton of NYC-centric designs ranging from zip-front terry cloth shirting to retro-branded bucket hats, it’s the perfect summer pick-up to pull double duty for any die-hard New York sports fan. (It’s just too bad their limited-edition Knicks collab, seen below on a one Adam Sandler, is currently sold out.)

Adam Sandler repping the now sold-out Tombolo x Knicks shirt. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You can shop the entirety of the Tombolo World Cup collection at the brand’s website, and find some of our favorite pieces from the capsule below.

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