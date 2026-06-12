Navigate current trends and look your absolute best

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

The Cabana Shirts at the Center of New York City’s Biggest Sports Moment Ever

The NBA finals and the World Cup have more than just the city in common

By The Editors @insidehook
June 12, 2026 5:05 pm EDT
Tombolo shirts
New York City is having its biggest sports week ever.
Tombolo

Between the Knicks dominating the NBA finals — at the time of writing, New York is up three games to one in their best-of-seven series with San Antonio — and the World Cup touching down at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, a stone’s throw from the city, it’s safe to say that it’s a pretty good time to be a New York City sports fan.

With a potential game six victory at Madison Square Garden, and more than a month of top-tier soccer, including the World Cup Final, there’s arguably never been a better month for New York sports. The highs are non-stop; There’s a historic 30-point comeback, an imminent clash of titans in Brazil vs. Morocco and…Josh Hart rocking World Cup merch?

In the crossover of the century, the Knicks forward was seen wearing a grassy-hued, co-branded, Statue of Liberty-splashed button-up during an interview with Complex. The top comes courtesy of Tombolo, a NYC-founded label that’s been producing “escapewear” since 2018, and recently teamed up with FIFA as an official host brand of the World Cup to launch an expansive capsule of airy, graphic-laden fan gear.

The collection came just in time — with a ton of NYC-centric designs ranging from zip-front terry cloth shirting to retro-branded bucket hats, it’s the perfect summer pick-up to pull double duty for any die-hard New York sports fan. (It’s just too bad their limited-edition Knicks collab, seen below on a one Adam Sandler, is currently sold out.)

Tombolo Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler repping the now sold-out Tombolo x Knicks shirt.
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

You can shop the entirety of the Tombolo World Cup collection at the brand’s website, and find some of our favorite pieces from the capsule below.

Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ USA Cabana
Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ USA Cabana
Buy Here : $148
Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ Excessive Celebration Shirt
Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ Excessive Celebration Shirt
Buy Here : $168
Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ Lady Liberty Cabana
Tombolo x FIFA World Cup 2026™ Lady Liberty Cabana
Buy Here : $178

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
More from The Editors »

More Like This

A model playing golf drinking a beer
The Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad
A Polo Bear graphic on a purple sweatshirt
The DXL Sale Section Is Packed With Designer Staples
DXL Father's Day Gift Guide
Big Fits for Big Dads
lifestyle image from Quay of man wearing sunglasses
Cool Dads Require Cool Shades, On Sale

Leisure > Style > News
Leisure > Style

Most Popular

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his Lazy K Bar Bourbon
We Tried the New Montana Bourbon From “Yellowstone” Star Cole Hauser
A man and woman enjoying a grilled hot dog on the beach.
Take It From a Woman: The Hottest Thing You, a Man, Can Do Is Grill for Me
A couple resting on a hill under the sky.
The Myth of the Happy Idiot
An illustration of the human musculature, against a soft green background.
What I Learned at a Longevity Clinic for the Ultra-Wealthy
Tip Top Oaxaca Old Fashioned
In a Booming Industry, These Are the Best Canned Cocktails to Drink Right Now
Frank Sinatra enjoys a cocktail at an event with his daughter singer Nancy Sinatra in circa 1967. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
“The Way He Ordered It Was the Whole Thing”: The Stories Behind Dad’s Favorite Drink

Recommended

Suggested for you

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his Lazy K Bar Bourbon
We Tried the New Montana Bourbon From “Yellowstone” Star Cole Hauser
A man and woman enjoying a grilled hot dog on the beach.
Take It From a Woman: The Hottest Thing You, a Man, Can Do Is Grill for Me
A couple resting on a hill under the sky.
The Myth of the Happy Idiot
An illustration of the human musculature, against a soft green background.
What I Learned at a Longevity Clinic for the Ultra-Wealthy
Tip Top Oaxaca Old Fashioned
In a Booming Industry, These Are the Best Canned Cocktails to Drink Right Now
Frank Sinatra enjoys a cocktail at an event with his daughter singer Nancy Sinatra in circa 1967. (Photo by Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
“The Way He Ordered It Was the Whole Thing”: The Stories Behind Dad’s Favorite Drink

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese