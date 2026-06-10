The Best Kit From Every World Cup of the Modern Era

There is probably some irony in the fact that Spain’s golden generation — the only national team to ever win three international tournaments in a row (2008 European Championship, 2010 World Cup, 2012 Euro again) and perhaps the most technically proficient cohort of footballers the world has ever seen — dominated the planet wearing kits that, and I say this with love in my heart, looked like they were designed by a child. With a palette best referred to as aggressively primary school, the jerseys of La Roja were even more roja (and azul, and amarillo) than usual for the duration of the 2010 World Cup. Still, it somehow worked with the South Africa vibes. The tiki-taka probably didn’t hurt.