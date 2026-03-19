Landon Donovan Is an Open Book

“I certainly wouldn’t have been as prepared because there’s a version of parenting where you do what your parents did, and it’s unconscious and not always healthy,” he said. “But there’s a version, too, where you do the opposite of what your parents did because you don’t want your kids to ever go through what you went through. I don’t want to do what my dad did, but I also don’t want to go the opposite and become what I see so often now, where people have this obsession with their children and they can do no wrong and it’s always everyone else’s fault and the teacher’s wrong.”