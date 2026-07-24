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Products of the Week: Vintage Cams and Technical Outerwear

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
July 24, 2026 3:04 pm EDT
Buck Mason Big Chinos
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Buck Mason

The Gist

From a reusable vintage film camera making a comeback to a new line of 'quiet luxury' sportswear and stylish home goods, this week's product roundup showcases a diverse array of exciting new releases.

Key Takeaways

  • Kodak reissued the EC35, a reusable point-and-shoot film camera retailing for $35.
  • Toronto-based Literary Sportswear launched a new F/W26 collection featuring technical and lifestyle silhouettes.
  • Quiet Town released a new line of laundry gear, including a hamper.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Toronto-based Literary Sportswear releases a new technical line, Kodak brings back the vintage cam and Quiet Town drops a new line of laundry gear.

Kodak EC35 Film Camera
Kodak EC35 Film Camera

The Retro Project wants to revolutionize your point-and-shoot. The analog-focused program is reissuing the Kodak EC35, a disposable-style camera that is, in fact, reusable. Also, highly affordable — the device retails for just $35.

buy here: $35
Literary Sport FW26
Literary Sport FW26

Continuing the time-honored tradition of high-end, quiet luxury-adjacent sportswear that looks nothing like sportswear, Toronto-based Literary Sport just released a subtle, highly technical F/W26 collection for the ages. Packed with both technical and lifestyle silhouettes, the capsule has a bit of everything; the streak of cerulean blue is a nice touch.

shop here
Quiet Town Hamper
Quiet Town Hamper

Known for its bright, eye-catching designs, Quiet Town is bringing some flair to your laundry room. Entering the laundry space with two new products, the collection features a 100% organic canvas hamper and cotton backpack in three funky colorways.

buy here: $125
HigherDose Healthy Hair Ritual Set
HigherDose Healthy Hair Ritual Set

I love everything HigherDose comes out with, so I wasn’t surprised to find myself adding their new Light-Activated Scalp Serum to my routine with ease. I recommend you get it with the truly heavenly Acupressure Brush, which makes me want to brush my hair every five seconds. A bonus: The set pairs perfectly with either their Red Light Showerhead or Red Light Hat (or heck, why not both).

buy here: $129
Buck Mason Big Chinos
Buck Mason Big Chinos

Chinos are essential for all seasons. Fall? Chinos and a corduroy long sleeve. Summer? Chinos and a linen tee (see below). Winter? Chinos and…you get the gist. That being said, Buck Mason, the purveyor of classic Americana, just restocked their Big Chinos, which follow a cut inspired by 1960’s military garb.

buy here: $248
Alex Crane Heatwave Essentials
Alex Crane Heatwave Essentials

Heatwaves persist and that means we need lightweight, slightly baggy garments to wear. As fate would have it, Alex Crane just dropped a new heatwave essentials collection comprised of baggy linen shorts and short-sleeved tops. The drop looks like a scene out of the classic Nantucket beach vibe, so it’s definitely worth your time to grab a piece or two.

shop here

Meet your guide

The Editors

The Editors

Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men’s Journal, the New York Daily News, The Paris Review and countless other outlets, this is a good thing.
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