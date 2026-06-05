My Sons Made Me a Knicks Fan

In the end, my oldest son — now eight years old — had us sign him up for basketball, and his five-year-old younger brother followed suit. In fact, the eldest enrolled in two leagues, which, between practices and games, had him on the court five to six times a week. This left little time for skiing, but we managed to get him and his brother out as much as we could. I still saw those shadows of myself and my father in the way they tipped and turned their skis. And yet, my wife and I spent more time with our eldest shooting hoops at a local park than skiing. He hadn’t made the A team in the more competitive basketball league, something that I told him was no big deal — good, even, given that he could hone his skills and become a leader among the less seasoned kids — but privately it pained me. I hated seeing that look of dejection on his face. It was the same face I had returned home wearing, ski race after ski race when the thing I wanted so badly became too much for me to conquer. Whenever it was my turn to take the boy to the basketball court, I would feed him balls, one after the other, straining as I reached down to fetch them, my old skier’s back in agony, and then toss them his way so that he could keep working on his shots. “Let’s cook,” we would say to each other, with a glimmer in our eyes.