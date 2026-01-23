Are the Enhanced Games the Future of Sport or a Steroid “Clown Show”? We’re About to Find Out.

From an ethics standpoint, Foster says he can’t agree with the Enhanced Games, but he acknowledges that, were he 20 years younger, he can’t say he wouldn’t be lured to compete. He stops short of calling them a “clown show,” but says that for it to be “an interesting competition” it needs to attract enough of the best athletes in the world to make it worthwhile. “At the moment, I think the athletes that are going to do it aren’t going to be the best athletes because the best athletes will remain with the holy grail of winning the Olympics,” he says.