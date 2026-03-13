Why Heli-Skiing Isn’t Just for the One Percent

I didn’t say anything. I just looked at Josh and started laughing.
It was the kind of pure adrenaline that spills over when your brain can’t quite process how good the conditions are. We had just ridden through the lightest, driest powder I’ve encountered in 25 years of snowboarding. Sitting there covered in snow, lungs burning from the lap, we realized that the hyperbole people use to describe heli-skiing (“life-changing,” “bottomless,” “unreal”) wasn’t marketing fluff. It was just an accurate weather report.
For most riders, heli-skiing sits on a pedestal. It’s the ultimate “someday” trip, an almost mythological experience seemingly reserved for professionals in ski movies or people in entirely different tax brackets. It feels unattainable, dangerous and shrouded in an intimidating exclusivity.
But after four days at CMH Kootenay in British Columbia, I found the reality to be far more approachable. Standing at the bottom of that run, looking around at our group, I had a surprising revelation: heli-skiing isn’t just for the one percent.
The Myth of the Extreme
Beyond the price tag, the biggest thing keeping people out of the helicopter is the myth of the extreme. We’ve been conditioned by decades of ski films to think heli-skiing means getting dropped onto a knife-edge peak and navigating a 50-degree, avalanche-prone spine.
The reality is much more inviting. If you’ve ever stubbornly stood in a lift line for 45 minutes for even the chance to get a few fresh tracks, you belong here. You don’t need to drop 20-foot cliffs or ride at Mach speed to earn your seat in a Bell 212. If you can confidently ride a black diamond at your local resort, navigate through trees and deep powder, and possess a decent baseline of fitness, you have the skills required.
Then there are the logistics. Planning a backcountry trip can feel like a part-time job of studying snow science, mapping routes and managing risk. But CMH, which bills itself as “the first and largest heli-skiing operation in the world,” practically invented this industry — and they’ve spent decades making sure backcountry trips are as turnkey as possible. We booked the Signature Trip, which places 11 guests with one guide and one helicopter. You aren’t thrown into the deep end to fend for yourself; you’re ushered into the wilderness by a well-oiled machine built entirely around your safety and success.
A Different Kind of Base Camp
CMH has lodges scattered across the remote wilderness of British Columbia, but the Kootenay operation is unique. Unlike traditional fly-in-only lodges where you’re completely isolated, the Kootenay base is located right in the town of Nakusp.
It’s what they call a “town-based” heli-trip. You stay at The Lodge at Arrow Lakes, which means you step out your door and you’re in a real, working Canadian timber town. The vibe is immediately disarming. You aren’t sequestered in a high-stress, testosterone-fueled alpine hut. If you want to walk to the local dive bar after a day of riding, you can. If you want to stroll along the lake, it’s right there. There’s even an option to hit the local natural hot springs every day. This grounded, human element helps settle the nerves for first-timers.
The Anatomy of a Perfect Day
To understand the draw, you first need to understand the rhythm of a day at CMH Kootenay.
Mornings start early, but comfortably, with an optional stretching class and a chef-prepared breakfast spread. Next, you throw on your kit, grab a radio and put your board or skis in the shuttle. A few minutes later, you’re in the helicopter and flying towards the best turns of your life.
CMH Kootenay is famous for its tree skiing, and roughly 75% of the terrain here is below the tree line. The magic of this zone is the second-growth forest. The trees are perfectly spaced, and you’re left navigating through massive, towering trunks in wide-open glades. What makes it truly special is how playful the landscape is. You aren’t just making turns; the deep snowpack transforms the forest into a playground. You’re popping off rollers, hitting pillow drops, surfing gullies. This place is an absolute dream on a snowboard.
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We had especially exceptional conditions, racking up over 60,000 feet of perfect snow over our four days. Still, it’s nice to have a brief break between all that pow. Around 1 p.m., the helicopter brings lunch to you: hot soup, sandwiches, cookies and coffee dropped off in the field. Lunch delivered by helicopter? Mountains as far as the eye can see? Is this real? Yep.
By 4 p.m., you’re back at the lodge, where appetizers and a roaring fire are waiting. You can hit the hot springs, grab a beer, eat a multi-course dinner and fall asleep early. Or go play darts at the local dive bar. Up to you.
The Guides: A Well-Oiled Machine
If the helicopter is the vehicle, the guides are the engine of the entire experience. The trip starts with an in-depth safety briefing where you learn about protocols in the backcountry. This includes helicopter safety covered by the pilot, as well as avalanche and tree-well rescue training by the guides.
Due to a persistent weak layer from 2025, plus recent snowfall, avalanche danger was considerable, rated a three out of five. At a resort, this means your favorite runs might get closed. But in the backcountry with CMH, the guides seamlessly adapt. Throughout the four days, they got us into some amazing terrain while maintaining safety margins to accommodate a wide range of skills. Their ability to manage terrain, evaluate snowpack in real time and keep everyone safe was nothing short of masterful.
Let’s Talk Money
There’s no getting around it: the biggest barrier to entry for heli-skiing is indeed financial. The sticker shock is usually where the daydream ends for most people. But we need to have an honest conversation about how much skiing in general costs in 2026.
The cost of a trip to a premier destination resort during peak season has become staggering. Yes, savvy planners can buy an Epic or Ikon pass months in advance to get lift access down to around $130 to $150 a day. But if you miss that early-bird window, walk-up daily lift tickets at the biggest mountains tell a brutal story: Aspen Snowmass pushes over $300 on peak days. Park City peaks around $310. Jackson Hole limits sales but still hits $285 at the window.
Even with a discounted four-pack, you’re shelling out $500 to $600 just to ride the chairlift, and up to $1,200 if you buy at the window. Then comes the nickel-and-diming. Assuming you’re traveling with a partner and splitting costs, slope-side lodging at Aspen or Whistler that runs $600 to $1,000 a night will still set you back $1,200 to $2,000 per person for a four-night stay. Add a mediocre $30 cheeseburger at the mid-mountain lodge, $100 dinners in town, plus splitting the cost of $40-a-day parking and a rental car.
When you run the final numbers, even factoring in the buddy discount, a high-end, four-day resort trip can cost $3,000 to $4,500 per person. And what does that buy you? You’ll fight traffic on the access road, wait 45 minutes in the gondola line and throw elbows for a single untracked run before the mountain is skied off by 10:30 a.m. I lived in a resort town for a long time; the vibes at the resort on a weekend powder day? No thanks.
Now, look at the cost of a CMH Kootenay trip. A four-day Signature Trip starts around $5,500 CAD (roughly $4,000 USD). It’s a flat, all-inclusive rate covering boutique lodging, three chef-prepared meals a day, avalanche safety gear, guides and, of course, the helicopter. If you don’t want to fly with your own gear, CMH has a massive fleet of demo boards and skis available, all included.
What if a storm grounds the helicopter? It’s a valid fear, but CMH eliminates the financial risk. Your trip includes unlimited vertical feet, but it also comes with a “Vertical Guarantee.” If weather keeps you from hitting the minimum (around 40,000 feet for a four-day trip), CMH refunds the un-skied vertical. Massive storms even trigger a rebooking incentive, adding 15% to 25% in bonus credit to your refund for a future trip. Good luck asking a mega-resort for your money back because the snow was bad or the lift lines were too long.
To put the actual riding into perspective: I lived in Mammoth for the last six winters, averaging nearly 100 days a season. Even with a ton of splitboard days, I would be hard-pressed to stack up 60,000 vertical feet of truly pristine, untracked powder over a five-month-long riding season. If I only rode the resort? Not a chance over many seasons, even for a local with a flexible schedule.
In the Kootenays, you get an insane volume of perfect riding in four days. When you evaluate the return on investment on a “cost-per-quality-turn” basis, it’s not even close.
The Human Connection
The most meaningful takeaway from the Kootenays wasn’t just the perfect snow, but the shared pilgrimage.
Our group was a melting pot. We had four travelers who flew in from Beijing. We rode with a couple of friends who grew up together back in New York. We shared the basket with a Marine veteran who learned how to ski at 50.
In your normal day-to-day routine, you’d rarely find yourself in a tight-knit scenario with this specific cross section of humanity. And while managing different riding styles and paces in the backcountry can occasionally test your patience, by the end of the week, those minor frustrations were eclipsed by the camaraderie.
The social and cultural barriers melt away. Everyone in that helicopter is there for the exact same reason: they saved their money and their time to chase a singular experience. That shared adrenaline and collective joy at the bottom of a run creates an immediate, profound bond.
My advice? Ignore the intimidation factor, let CMH take the guesswork out of the logistics and go have the best turns of your life.
The Gear That Worked: Deep-Snow Essentials
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Stranda Tree Surfer Snowboard (162 Wide): Marketed for Japan’s deep snow, this was the perfect weapon for the Kootenays. The giant nose provides endless float; I didn’t bury it a single time. Paired with a swallowtail design, it made maintaining momentum through the deep woods absolutely effortless. The best part? This board is incredibly versatile — it absolutely rips on groomers, too.
Union Atlas Bindings: More responsive than my typical Union Force setup, the added stiffness of the Union Atlas was crucial for flicking a larger board around in deep snow and tight trees. Being loaded and unloaded in a heli-basket dozens of times a day is brutal on bindings, but Union’s are built to last. While in transit, everything I needed for this trip fit in my Union Wheeled Travel Board Bag.
686 ATV Gore-Tex Jacket and Bib: This kit lived up to the “Guaranteed to Keep You Dry” billing — it snowed nonstop our first two days and this pairing delivered. Despite riding hard, I never overheated, and the pocket placement is intuitive. A small but game-changing detail? The jacket has inner-wrist thumb holes that sit under the cuff to keep snow out, and the pants have elastic button closures that seal around the boots. The body-mapped Thermograph Active Lining was more than welcome as temps were in the teens.
Anon M6 Goggles (MFI): We dealt with constant temperature changes, sweating in the trees, freezing at the landing zone, then back in the heli to do it all again — one guy in our group could barely see for a full day due to fogging issues. My Anon M6 goggles never fogged. The MFI (Magnetic Facemask Integration) is the most underrated piece of ski kit on the market: snapping the face mask on and off without removing gloves is a luxury you don’t know you need until you have it.
Fujifilm X-H2S Camera (with XF 16-55mm f/2.8 and XF 50-140mm f/2.8 Lenses): We needed a camera setup with the frame rate and autofocus capabilities to handle snowboarding and helicopters without hauling a massive rig. The X-H2S operated flawlessly despite being constantly thrown in and out of the heli-basket in sub-zero conditions. Paired with this combination of wide and long lenses, it proved to be an amazing camera to shoot with in the extreme cold. It’s a workhorse system that punches way above its weight class and Josh Wray’s photos in this piece speak for themselves.
BlackStrap Gear: BlackStrap is known for its balaclavas and base layers, and their Vista Base Layer Hoodie and Pants are fantastic, but the Caldera Sherpa Fleece has easily been my most-worn item over the winter, and this trip was no exception.
Smith Wildcat Sunglasses: My daily drivers for everything from mountain biking to driving, these were the MVP of lunch on this trip. I used the Glacier PhotoChromic lenses, which allowed me to ditch the helmet and goggles while eating but still have protection from the intense mountain sun.
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