Big Fits for Big Dads

Father's Day is almost here, and for those big and tall dads who could use a style refresh, DXL offers a convenient solution with a wide array of fashionable apparel. From house brands to popular labels, it's the perfect place to find well-fitting gifts to elevate his summer look.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Father’s Day is nearly here and you’re most likely still scrambling for a gift. It’s ok, dads tend to be lowkey when it comes these things. Some steak on the grill, a little bourbon in his glass — the guy doesn’t ask for much. And yet, the big man — big being the operative word here — could always use some help in the sartorial department.

Enter DXL, the men’s retailer specializing in fits for all those NBA-sized dads in our lives. Carrying a blend of house brands and XL (and larger) sizes from Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Lucky, Faherty and more, DXL has dad’s summer swag needs covered.

We pulled a few of our favorite fits from DXL’s Father’s Day Gift Guide, all of which can be found below:

Shop more here.

Meet your guide Maxwell Stafford Maxwell Stafford is an Editorial Commerce Fellow at InsideHook. He holds a BA in Communications from UNCW and is pursuing his MS in Publishing at NYU. Having previously contributed to V Magazine and Flair the Magazine, he reports on style, entertainment, culture and art. In his spare time, you can find him training for half-marathons, listening to British rock and… More from Maxwell Stafford »