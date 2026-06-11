Big Fits for Big Dads

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Father’s Day is nearly here and you’re most likely still scrambling for a gift. It’s ok, dads tend to be lowkey when it comes these things. Some steak on the grill, a little bourbon in his glass — the guy doesn’t ask for much. And yet, the big man — big being the operative word here — could always use some help in the sartorial department.
Enter DXL, the men’s retailer specializing in fits for all those NBA-sized dads in our lives. Carrying a blend of house brands and XL (and larger) sizes from Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Lucky, Faherty and more, DXL has dad’s summer swag needs covered.
We pulled a few of our favorite fits from DXL’s Father’s Day Gift Guide, all of which can be found below:
Shop more here.
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