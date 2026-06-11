Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style > Style Guides

Big Fits for Big Dads

Shop our DXL selections for Father's Day

By Maxwell Stafford
June 11, 2026 3:41 pm EDT
DXL Father's Day Gift Guide
DXL/Illustration by InsideHook

The Gist

Father's Day is almost here, and for those big and tall dads who could use a style refresh, DXL offers a convenient solution with a wide array of fashionable apparel. From house brands to popular labels, it's the perfect place to find well-fitting gifts to elevate his summer look.

Key Takeaways

  • DXL specializes in clothing tailored for big and tall men.
  • The retailer features its own house brands alongside larger sizes from well-known labels such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi's and Lucky.
  • Their Father's Day Gift Guide includes a variety of items like polo shirts, cargo shorts, linen sport shirts and athletic-fit jeans.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Father’s Day is nearly here and you’re most likely still scrambling for a gift. It’s ok, dads tend to be lowkey when it comes these things. Some steak on the grill, a little bourbon in his glass — the guy doesn’t ask for much. And yet, the big man — big being the operative word here — could always use some help in the sartorial department.

Enter DXL, the men’s retailer specializing in fits for all those NBA-sized dads in our lives. Carrying a blend of house brands and XL (and larger) sizes from Polo Ralph Lauren, Levi’s, Lucky, Faherty and more, DXL has dad’s summer swag needs covered.

We pulled a few of our favorite fits from DXL’s Father’s Day Gift Guide, all of which can be found below:

Polo Ralph Lauren Newport Bear Striped Polo Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Newport Bear Striped Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $165
True Nation Athletic Fit Drawstring Cargo Shorts
True Nation Athletic Fit Drawstring Cargo Shorts
Buy Here : $65
Polo Ralph Lauren Lightweight Linen Sport Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Lightweight Linen Sport Shirt
Buy Here : $140
True Nation Striped Camp Shirt
True Nation Striped Camp Shirt
Buy Here : $50
Levi’s 541 Athletic-Fit Jeans
Levi’s 541 Athletic-Fit Jeans
Buy Here : $75
Callaway Premium Golf Pants
Callaway Premium Golf Pants
Buy Here : $115
Oak Hill Notch-Collar Tech Polo Shirt
Oak Hill Notch-Collar Tech Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $60
Lucky Brand Relaxed Jasper Straight-Fit Jeans
Lucky Brand Relaxed Jasper Straight-Fit Jeans
Buy Here : $115
O’Neill Hyperfreak TRVLR Tech Enduro Board Shorts
O’Neill Hyperfreak TRVLR Tech Enduro Board Shorts
Buy Here : $90
Oak Hill Luxury T-Shirt
Oak Hill Luxury T-Shirt
Buy Here : $50
Polo Ralph Lauren Hooded Newport Bear T-Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Hooded Newport Bear T-Shirt
Buy Here : $185

Shop more here.

Meet your guide

Maxwell Stafford

Maxwell Stafford

Maxwell Stafford is an Editorial Commerce Fellow at InsideHook. He holds a BA in Communications from UNCW and is pursuing his MS in Publishing at NYU. Having previously contributed to V Magazine and Flair the Magazine, he reports on style, entertainment, culture and art. In his spare time, you can find him training for half-marathons, listening to British rock and…
More from Maxwell Stafford »

More Like This

lifestyle image from Quay of man wearing sunglasses
Cool Dads Require Cool Shades, On Sale
Two England players wearing Palace x Nike
Every World Cup Collaboration From Nike’s X2 Collection, Ranked
This Father’s Day, Dad Wants a Summer Wardrobe Refresh
This Father’s Day, Dad Wants a Summer Wardrobe Refresh
Players from various World Cup tournaments on a green background
The Best Kit From Every World Cup of the Modern Era

Leisure > Style > Style Guides

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Madewell — Linen & Organic Cotton Button-Up Shirt — 53 from 118 — 55% off
Linen Is an Essential for the Summertime. Get It on Sale.

$118$53

Sorrell — Long Sleeve Cotton Blend T-Shirt — 40 from 90 — 55% off
This Baby Blue Basic Long Sleeve Is Just $40

$90$40

Alex Crane — Sample Kite Jacket/Lines — 138 from 218 — 37% off
One of the Most Stylish Jackets for Summer Is on Sale for $138

$218$138

Wills — Pleated Cord Trousers — 76 from 138 — 45% off
The Most Versatile Pants in Your Rotation Are 45% Off

$138$76

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his Lazy K Bar Bourbon
We Tried the New Montana Bourbon From “Yellowstone” Star Cole Hauser
An illustration of the human musculature, against a soft green background.
What I Learned at a Longevity Clinic for the Ultra-Wealthy
A couple resting on a hill under the sky.
The Myth of the Happy Idiot
A close-up view of a watch dial with a golden bezel, grey dial and calendar windows with the numbers 25
The Best Watches of May
A man and woman enjoying a grilled hot dog on the beach.
Take It From a Woman: The Hottest Thing You, a Man, Can Do Is Grill for Me
Tip Top Oaxaca Old Fashioned
In a Booming Industry, These Are the Best Canned Cocktails to Drink Right Now

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

DXL Father's Day Gift Guide

Big Fits for Big Dads

lifestyle image from Quay of man wearing sunglasses

Cool Dads Require Cool Shades, On Sale

Two England players wearing Palace x Nike

Every World Cup Collaboration From Nike’s X2 Collection, Ranked

This Father’s Day, Dad Wants a Summer Wardrobe Refresh

This Father’s Day, Dad Wants a Summer Wardrobe Refresh

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese